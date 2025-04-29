Salesforce for Nonprofits: The Ultimate Guide [2025]

What is Salesforce for nonprofits?

Salesforce for nonprofits is one of the best donor management software solutions available for charities, serving as a digital tool to organize information about donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

This platform offers customizable features to meet the specific needs of each organization. Meaning, nonprofits can use Salesforce for various tasks like managing grant applications and analyzing program data.

‍

What’s the difference between Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud and the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP)?

Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud and the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) are both in the Salesforce ecosystem, designed to support nonprofit organizations, but they serve slightly different purposes:

Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud: The Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud offers a more complex, comprehensive suite of tools and solutions for nonprofits. It includes a range of features such as program tracking, volunteer management, and marketing automation.

Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP): Nonprofit Success Pack is a bit simpler in comparison and offers a set of pre-built configurations and customizations that sit on top of the Salesforce platform. NPSP is considered an “out-of-the-box” solution that includes features such as donor management, fundraising, and constituent relationship management or customer relationship management(CRM) capabilities.

‍

Which Nonprofit Types Benefit Most from Salesforce?

Salesforce can benefit a wide variety of nonprofit types, but it tends to deliver the most value to organizations with complex operations, multiple stakeholder groups, and a need for robust data management, including:

Large or growing nonprofits: Centralizes donor, volunteer, and program data to support complex fundraising, marketing, and growth.



Advocacy & policy organizations: Manages supporter engagement across channels and drives targeted campaigns with real-time reporting.



Education & scholarship providers: Tracks students, scholarships, donors, and outcomes in one system for easier management and reporting.



Healthcare & human services nonprofits: Streamlines client services, case management, donor relations, and impact tracking in a unified platform.

‍

Is Salesforce a Good CRM for Small Nonprofits?

Salesforce is a powerful and highly customizable CRM—but for many small nonprofits, it can be more than they need (and more than they can manage).

If you’re a small to mid-sized nonprofit looking for something that’s easier to use and truly built with your size in mind, that’s where a platform like Zeffy really shines. Zeffy isn’t just free—there are no platform or transaction fees, ever. Plus, it combines donor management with tools for fundraising, event registration, ticketing, and more, all in one place.

‍

The pros and cons of using Salesforce for nonprofits

Like any nonprofit software solution, there are a few pros and cons of using Salesforce that nonprofits should consider.

‍

Pros of using Salesforce for nonprofits

Comprehensive platform: Salesforce offers a wide range of features and tools, including donor management, program tracking, volunteer management, and marketing automation.

Customization: Salesforce is highly flexible, which ensures that organizations can adapt the platform to fit their unique workflows and processes.

Integration: Salesforce is a nonprofit CRM solution that integrates with a variety of third-party applications and services, allowing nonprofits to connect their existing tools and systems seamlessly.

Scalability: Whether a nonprofit is just starting out or has been around for years, Salesforce CRM software accommodate its needs as it expands and evolves.

Support: Salesforce has a large and active community of users, developers, and partners dedicated to supporting nonprofits. There are numerous resources available, including online forums, documentation, and training programs, to help organizations get the most out of the platform.

‍

Cons of using Salesforce for nonprofits

Cost: While implementing Salesforce offers discounted pricing for nonprofits, it can still be expensive, especially for smaller organizations with limited budgets.

“The cost of premier support is prohibitive, especially when considering scaling over time.” —Amber E.

Complexity: Salesforce is a powerful platform, but it can also be complex and overwhelming, particularly for users who are not familiar with it. Nonprofits may require training and ongoing support to effectively utilize all of its features and capabilities.

“Although very customizable, making those customizations requires knowledge of the system in the backend. This necessitates hiring a programmer or someone externally.” — Daisy G.

Learning curve: Due to its complexity, Salesforce often has a learning curve, particularly for new users. Nonprofits may need to invest time and effort in training staff and volunteers to use Salesforce effectively.

“It does take some time to setup, especially if you're new to Salesforce. Very dependent on the chosen implementation partner chosen.” — Justin H.

‍

Top features of Salesforce for nonprofits

Constituent Relationship Management (CRM): Salesforce provides a robust CRM system tailored to nonprofit needs, allowing organizations to manage and track interactions with donors, volunteers, members, and other stakeholders.

Donor management: Nonprofits can use Salesforce to track donor information, manage donations, and create targeted fundraising campaigns. The platform enables organizations to segment donors based on various criteria and personalize communications to cultivate relationships.

Program management: Nonprofits can use Salesforce to track program outcomes, measure impact, and manage program-related data. The platform enables organizations to set goals, track progress, and generate reports to demonstrate the effectiveness of their programs.

Marketing automation: Salesforce offers marketing automation tools that allow nonprofits to create and execute targeted marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Organizations can automate email communications, social media outreach, and event promotion to engage supporters and raise awareness.

Salesforce is powerful — but complex. Zeffy is simple, nonprofit-first, and free.

‍

‍

Is Salesforce really free for nonprofits?

Nonprofit Cloud offers eligible nonprofits 10 free licenses if they apply and are accepted into the Power of Us Program. But, once those licenses are used, Nonprofit Cloud pricing rises to $60/month per user for their Enterprise plan and $100/month per user for their Unlimited plan.

‍

What are some free alternatives to Salesforce for nonprofits?

Some free alternatives to Salesforce for nonprofits include:

Zeffy – 100% free donor management and fundraising tools designed for small to mid-sized nonprofits.



Bloomerang (free tier) – Offers a limited plan for small organizations.



HubSpot CRM – Free general-use CRM with basic donor tracking capabilities.



CiviCRM – Open-source CRM built specifically for nonprofits, but requires technical setup.





Zeffy stands out by offering zero fees on donations, events, and ticketing—making it a great all-in-one solution for small and scaling nonprofits.

‍

‍

How does Zeffy compare to Salesforce for nonprofits?

While Salesforce for nonprofits is a great option for lots of organizations, it can become expensive quickly. For a lot of charities looking to grow and scale — and funnel all of their donors' contributions to their cause — this can become an issue.

With Zeffy, nonprofits can keep track of donors, engage with them, and get access to a full suite of other fundraising tools — completely for free. Unlike Salesforce for nonprofits, Zeffy never charges charities a cent, no matter what tools or features they need to change the world.

Salesforce is powerful — but complex. Zeffy is simple, nonprofit-first, and free.

‍

Responsive Table Feature Zeffy Salesforce Customization Great customization (forms, campaigns, donor tracking) Highly customizable CRM, workflows, dashboards, automation Ease of Use Very easy to use; built with non-tech users in mind Steeper learning curve; may require onboarding/training and admin support Integration Integrates well with various platforms Extensive third-party integrations Cost Free Discounts for nonprofits, but can get expensive with consultants and customization Nonprofit Specific Features Donation forms, ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, event registration Donation management, volunteer tracking, case management, constituent engagement Support Email and chat support; nonprofit-focused help docs Extensive support options (chat, phone, community, partners, Success Plans) Best for Small to medium-sized nonprofits looking for free or low-cost fundraising tools Mid-to-large nonprofits that need deep customization, automation, and CRM power Use Cases Online fundraising, event ticketing, donor management Full donor lifecycle management, grant tracking, complex CRM needs, automation

‍

✅ Choose Zeffy if...

You want zero platform fees and donors are okay covering transaction costs.



and donors are okay covering transaction costs. You have a small or mid-sized team without a dedicated tech/admin person.



without a dedicated tech/admin person. You need simple, effective tools for:

Online donations

Event ticketing

Peer-to-peer fundraising



for: You want to launch quickly without a long setup or learning curve.



without a long setup or learning curve. Your budget is tight and you’d rather not pay for software or consultants.



‍

Ideal for: Grassroots organizations, new nonprofits, small-to-medium orgs focused on fundraising over CRM complexity.

‍

✅ Choose Salesforce for Nonprofits if...

You need a robust CRM to manage complex relationships (donors, volunteers, partners).



to manage complex relationships (donors, volunteers, partners). You want to automate processes , track engagement, and build detailed reports.



, track engagement, and build detailed reports. You have a dedicated operations/admin person or budget for Salesforce partners.



or budget for Salesforce partners. You're planning to scale significantly and want a system that grows with you.



and want a system that grows with you. You need custom workflows for things like grants, program management, or advocacy.



‍

Ideal for: Larger or growing nonprofits, those with complex data/reporting needs, or orgs already using Salesforce elsewhere.

‍

Salesforce for Nonprofits - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

‍

Does Salesforce work for nonprofits? Yes, Salesforce works for nonprofits. It offers a range of features and tools specifically designed to meet the needs of nonprofit organizations, such as donor management, volunteer tracking, program management, and fundraising capabilities.

‍

Is Salesforce for nonprofits really free? While Salesforce for nonprofits offers some free licenses through the Power of Us Program, it's not entirely free. Nonprofit organizations receive their initial 10 licenses for free, but additional licenses and certain premium features may incur costs. The pricing varies depending on the plan chosen (Enterprise or Unlimited) and the number of users. Check out the top 6 free CRM alternatives for nonprofits

‍