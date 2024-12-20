How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Unlocking Giving Tuesday: Insights from Zeffy's Donor Data and Trends
Nonprofit guides

Unlocking Giving Tuesday: Insights from Zeffy's Donor Data and Trends

December 20, 2024
5 min read

Taking place the week after Thanksgiving each year, Giving Tuesday has become one of the most impactful opportunities for fundraising. This raises an important question: What drives donors to give? We analyzed three years of donor data to uncover the strategies that make campaigns successful. In this article, we share key trends and actionable insights to help nonprofits maximize their fundraising efforts.

Key takeaways

How Giving Tuesday donations have grown

Study Insights:

Study Insights:

Study Insights:

Forms driving the best results on Giving Tuesday

Study Insights:

Messages that matter: Insights on content, urgency, & match CTAs

Study Insights:

Key Recommendations about Messaging Types:

Top Performing Call-to-Action Types:

Top Performing CTA Messages on Giving Tuesday in 2024:

Year-over-Year Insights:

Language Pattern Insights:

Key Recommendations about CTAs:

Methodology

For this study, we leveraged Zeffy's internal data from 2023 and 2024 to understand the donation landscape, frequency, and methods of success for Giving Tuesday.

About Zeffy

Zeffy empowers nonprofits to change the world—completely free of charge. Founded by François and Thibaut as a volunteer-matching platform, it evolved into the only fundraising and donor management solution that never charges nonprofits a single dime.

In seven years, Zeffy has helped over 50,000 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada raise more than $800 million, saving them $40 million in fees. Driven by the belief that generosity should be accessible to all, it provides intuitive tools for managing donations, events, and campaigns.

A Certified B Corporation, Zeffy supports over 200,000 fundraising campaigns and remains committed to helping nonprofits thrive without extra costs.

Fair use statement

Help us spread the knowledge! Share these findings noncommercially and link back to this article to give your audience more insights.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
The Ultimate Guide to Giving Tuesday 2024

This ultimate guide will help you prepare for Giving Tuesday 2024. Unleash the power of giving to create positive change in the world.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
What is Giving Tuesday? The Complete NonProfit Guide

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspired millions of people to celebrate generosity around the world. Find out what is it and how to make an impact.

Read more
Templates
Top Tips for #GivingTuesday Social Media Posts + Templates

Elevate your Giving Tuesday campaign with our tips on creating impactful social media posts for nonprofit fundraising success.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.