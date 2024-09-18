10 Successful Crowdfunding Examples for Nonprofits

Crowdfunding has revolutionized how nonprofits raise funds and engage supporters, allowing organizations to tap into the collective generosity of individuals. By leveraging crowdfunding platforms and compelling storytelling, nonprofits can now reach a global audience and overcome traditional funding barriers.
In this article, we'll explore ten remarkable crowdfunding success stories from the nonprofit world. Discover how organizations, big and small, have used crowdfunding to fund groundbreaking projects, respond to crises, and drive meaningful change.
Crowdfunding is a fundraising strategy that empowers nonprofits to collect numerous small donations from a large group of individuals, typically via online crowdfunding platforms. This approach democratizes philanthropy, allowing people from all walks of life to contribute to causes they care about, regardless of how much they can give.
Key aspects of crowdfunding include:
By harnessing the power of collective giving, crowdfunding not only raises funds but also increases awareness, engages new supporters, and builds community around a cause.
Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding
Charity: Water is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to communities in need. Their mission is to improve health and quality of life by building water systems in developing countries.
These projects are only possible because of crowdfunding campaigns like “The September Campaign.” The purpose of the campaign was to bring clean water to residents in Mail, Niger, and other developing countries.
This campaign raised over $11 million dollars in 8 years, providing clean water to 500,000 people.
Charity: Water used powerful images and videos to show the real impact of their donations, making the campaign more relatable.
Supporters could create their own fundraising pages as peer-to-peer campaigns, expanding the campaign’s reach. The fundraising pages inspired people to share their personal stories and raise funds within their networks.
Type of campaign: Event-based crowdfunding
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to fight cancer through research, education, advocacy, and patient support.
A huge part of this mission was fulfilled through the “Relay for Life” crowdfunding campaign that was created as a way to raise money and awareness through a race. The campaign encouraged supporters to form teams for relay races and challenges, fostering a sense of community while fundraising.
Personal narratives from cancer survivors played a crucial role in the campaign's success, forging powerful emotional bonds with donors and amplifying the impact of their contributions.
Type of campaign: Project-based crowdfunding
Pencils of Promise (PoP) is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to quality education in developing countries. It focuses on building schools, providing educational resources, and training teachers in underserved communities.
They work in countries like Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos and through their crowdfunding campaigns, they have built 589 schools and helped 232,046 students.
PoP used clear messaging to highlight the impact of each donation and provided regular updates on school constructions as a way to keep donors engaged. Social media and influencer partnerships also helped them increase their reach.
Type of campaign: Innovation-based crowdfunding
The Ocean Cleanup is a nonprofit organization that focuses on developing and implementing technologies to remove plastic waste from the oceans. Their primary goal is to tackle issues related to ocean plastic pollution, marine life, ecosystems, and human health.
The success of the Help Clean The Oceans campaign can be attributed to the use of technology to draw attention. They used engaging videos and detailed technical explanations to showcase their solution, and they regularly shared updates and media coverage to pique people's interest and support.
Type of campaign: Peer-to-peer fundraising campaign
The University of Montreal, in collaboration with the Montreal Neurological Institute, launched a peer-to-peer crowdfunding campaign to advance research for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a disease affecting over 90,000 Canadians as of 2023.
The campaign's initial goal was to raise $70,000. However, by leveraging Zeffy's 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising platform, they surpassed expectations and raised an impressive $320,000. This choice of platform allowed them to maximize their impact, as Zeffy's no-fee policy meant all funds went directly to the cause.
The campaign gained significant traction on social media, with participants sharing it across various platforms. This organic spread amplified the University of Montreal's reach and contributed to exceeding their initial fundraising goal.
Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding
GlobalGiving is a nonprofit platform that connects donors with social, environmental, and humanitarian projects worldwide.
During the pandemic, they created the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supported other nonprofits that were crowdfunding to respond to urgent needs. They collaborated with local organizations to ensure the distribution of money, food, clothes, etc.
They updated their donors to inform them about the impact of their contributions, which helped retain their support.
Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding
The Spinal CSF Leak Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by people suffering from intracranial hypotension. The organization aims to raise awareness and funds for research on spinal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks. These leaks, caused by tears or holes in the spinal dura, can cause severe headaches and neurological symptoms.
The foundation supports patients through education, advocacy, and research to improve diagnosis and treatment options. It also organizes events like Duradash to raise funds and spread awareness about the condition.
Duradash is an annual virtual fundraising event that invites participants to engage in any activity of their choice—from playing video games and reading to taking photos—for 150 minutes.
In 2021, this event raised over $30,000. Participants can now donate through mail, legacy gifts, or Facebook.
Type of campaign: Event-based crowdfunding
The CASA Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. The foundation pairs teens and children in foster homes with mentors and ensures they receive the support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
In 2021, they launched a crowdfunding marathon called Forward, which allowed people to participate at any level. Throughout the campaign, they held various activities to engage participants with raffle draws, where participants needed to donate before entering the draw.
They used social media and their website to share pictures and videos to create excitement and improve engagement. They even partnered with a health coach to share a video of tips and tricks for healthy living.
Type of campaign: Emergency relief crowdfunding
Doctors Without Borders is a global humanitarian organization that provides medical assistance in countries affected by conflict, natural disasters, and epidemics. They currently operate in over 70 countries, delivering healthcare services in places where access to medical care is limited.
The "Emergency Relief Gift" campaign was created to mobilize resources during crises and war. The funds raised during this crowdfunding campaign provide immediate medical care and essential supplies to affected areas.
In 2023, they successfully raised over $745.3 million through private contributions from individuals, foundations, and business corporations.
The funds have been used to build field hospitals and distribute life-saving supplies in some of the world's most challenging environments. The campaign's success can be attributed to its focus on immediate impact.
Type of campaign: Crisis relief crowdfunding
Hope for Haiti is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life in Haiti, especially through initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development. The organization has helped provide support and resources to Haiti during times of crisis and war.
The "Haitian Solidarity Campaign" was created to raise $10 million in memory of those impacted by the devastating 2010 earthquake. The funds raised helped more than 300,000 people in Haiti by providing them with access to education, healthcare, clean drinking water, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.
Hope for Haiti leveraged a multi-faceted approach to amplify their message. They engaged with media outlets, partnered with influencers, and utilized social media platforms to reach a wider audience. This broad network engagement strategy significantly boosted the campaign's visibility and impact.
Successful crowdfunding campaigns do more than raise money; they forge deeper connections between nonprofits and their communities. By showcasing tangible impacts, these campaigns inspire long-term support, both financially and emotionally.
