Digital Fundraising: Transform Your Nonprofit's Online Giving Strategy for 2025

More donors than ever are choosing to give online, with 63% now preferring digital donations over traditional methods. This means nonprofits can now simplify fundraising efforts, reach more donors, and build lasting relationships.

Digital tools eliminate hours of manual work, such as processing receipts, checks, and mail, and reduce overhead costs. This allows your team to focus on building meaningful connections with donors.

In this article, we'll explore nine proven digital fundraising methods that work for nonprofits of all sizes. Whether you're a small local charity or a global organization, these strategies will help expand your donor base and secure donations more efficiently.

Table of contents

What is digital fundraising?

5 benefits of digital fundraising

9 digital fundraising best practices for nonprofits

Final thoughts on digital fundraising

FAQs on digital fundraising for nonprofits

What is digital fundraising?

Digital fundraising is the process of raising funds for your nonprofit online. It involves using different online techniques and tools to connect with your donors, build relationships, and collect donations for your cause.

This approach to fundraising taps into the vast potential of digital communication to connect with a global audience, making giving easier and more accessible. It also lets you use data to track and improve your fundraising efforts.

With digital fundraising, you can raise funds through your website, create donation pages, or run online events, amongst other things.

5 benefits of digital fundraising

1. Minimizes cost

Digital fundraising is more cost-effective than traditional methods, helping save significantly on overhead costs. Unlike traditional methods requiring venue bookings and printed materials, digital fundraising campaigns need minimal resources and can be shared online instantly.

2. Reduces workload

Digital fundraising integrates automation into the fundraising process to help you save time and reduce manual work.

With online fundraising tools, you can set up campaigns in minutes, automatically collect donations, send thank-you notes, and track donation updates – without any manual effort. This gives you more time to focus on your core mission activities.

3. Simplifies giving process

Digital fundraising makes it easy for anyone to start giving. With just a few clicks on their devices, donors can support your cause from home instead of traveling to events. This convenience means more people can donate regularly through safe and simple payment options.

4. Extends reach

Digital fundraising helps nonprofits go beyond local boundaries that limit traditional fundraising. Your online campaigns can reach and connect with supporters anytime, anywhere.

You can tap into a global network to find new donors who connect with your cause by sharing through your website, social media, and email.

5. Gives data insights

One of the key benefits of online fundraising is that it provides real-time updates on your campaign progress. You can see donation amounts as they come in, track giving patterns, and adjust your plans based on real data.

These insights let you act quickly. If a campaign is performing well, you can boost its reach immediately, and if something's not working, you can tweak your approach without waiting for end-of-month reports.

9 digital fundraising best practices for nonprofits

1. Create optimized donation forms

Online donation forms are simple, dedicated forms on your website where supporters can give to your cause. They serve as the foundation of digital fundraising, making it easy for donors to contribute whenever they feel inspired.

You can also embed your donation form in other places, such as your social media profile, email signatures, and more. It should be secure, updated, and match your organization's branding.

How Parkdale Community Food Bank raised over $1.2 million using Zeffy’s donation forms

Parkdale Community Food Bank leveraged Zeffy's zero-fee donation platform to create an accessible online giving experience.

Their comprehensive donation form, offering both one-time and monthly options, helped raise over $1.2 million while saving $61,662 in fees. These savings directly supported their mission of creating a hunger-free community through barrier-free access to food services.

2. Leverage QR codes

Expand your donation form's reach by strategically placing QR codes across your marketing materials. This simple technology connects your offline communications directly to your online giving page, making it easy for supporters to access your donation form instantly.

This method requires minimal setup, is easy to create, and works across various platforms, from printed media to digital content. You can customize the QR code with your nonprofit's brand logo, colors, or background image.

QR codes can be placed across your events, direct mail, fundraising letters, and various marketing materials. Follow these best practices when implementing QR codes:

Use a clear, direct URL: Ensure the link behind the QR code takes donors straight to your donation form so they don’t have to click through multiple pages

Ensure the link behind the QR code takes donors straight to your donation form so they don’t have to click through multiple pages Display instructions: Inform donors about the workings of the payment process by sharing clear instructions with your QR code

Inform donors about the workings of the payment process by sharing clear instructions with your QR code Optimize for mobile: Since QR codes are typically scanned on smartphones, ensure the donation platform is mobile-friendly and loads quickly

Since QR codes are typically scanned on smartphones, ensure the donation platform is mobile-friendly and loads quickly Test before launch: Confirm that the QR code works across different devices and apps to create a smooth experience for donors

3. Launch peer-to-peer campaigns

Peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising transforms your supporters into active fundraisers, allowing them to create personal fundraising pages and share your cause with their networks.

This digital approach makes giving convenient and builds stronger connections with your community through personal storytelling and shared goals.

The best P2P fundraising solutions integrate seamlessly with your existing systems, allowing supporters to donate through familiar payment methods.

When choosing a fundraising platform, look for one that offers built-in P2P capabilities to avoid juggling multiple tools and payment processors. This ensures a smoother experience for both fundraisers and donors while keeping costs manageable.

4. Implement membership programs

Membership fees provide nonprofits with a steady income stream by turning one-time donors into long-term supporters. Like a club membership, donors sign up once, and their chosen amount is automatically processed from their credit card or bank account regularly.

Regular membership payments offer a reliable revenue stream, allowing for better planning, budgeting, and resource allocation throughout the year. This steady support also ensures your key programs run smoothly and helps you manage unexpected challenges.

Here are six best practices to follow for membership-based donations:

Offer distinct member levels: Create different giving tiers with specific benefits for each level

Create different giving tiers with specific benefits for each level Give meaningful perks: Provide exclusive content, event access, or special recognition that makes members feel valued

Provide exclusive content, event access, or special recognition that makes members feel valued Keep members updated: Share regular updates about how their support helps your cause and what you're achieving

Share regular updates about how their support helps your cause and what you're achieving Make it easy to join: Keep the sign-up process simple and clearly explain how membership works

Keep the sign-up process simple and clearly explain how membership works Review and adjust: Check what benefits members use most and update your program based on their feedback

Zeffy's 100% free membership management tool helps you implement these practices effortlessly. Our platform automates recurring donations, tracks member engagement, and helps you manage different membership tiers – all without charging any fees.

5. Optimize for mobile giving

Mobile giving has transformed how donors support causes, with over 25% of all donations now completed on mobile devices. With 51% of supporters visiting nonprofit websites via mobile devices, having a mobile-optimized donation experience is crucial.

Research shows that nonprofits with mobile-responsive donation forms see a 126% increase in contributions, highlighting how important seamless mobile giving has become in modern fundraising. This method also lets you receive support from donors anywhere, anytime, as people always have their phones with them.

Here's how to maximize mobile donations and encourage spontaneous giving:

Ensure your donation forms are mobile-responsive

Implement express checkout options to boost conversion rates

Create mobile-friendly landing pages

Enable digital wallet payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Consider text-to-give fundraising as an additional channel

Zeffy's 100% free online donation platform is designed for seamless mobile giving, with features like smart sizing, one-click payments, and automated receipts that make donating on any device quick and simple.

6. Host virtual events

Virtual events are online fundraising opportunities that use live-streaming platforms. You can host events on YouTube, Facebook Live, Zoom, or TikTok.

These platforms offer some key features to help you elevate your digital fundraising efforts:

Adding donation buttons to collect gifts in real-time

Setting up donation alerts that appear when someone gives

Pinning donation messages in the live chat

Displaying real-time donor walls to recognize supporters

Make your virtual events more impactful with streamlined registration and giving options. Whether you're hosting a virtual gala, online auction, or digital workshop, Zeffy's 100% free online fundraising platform helps you create branded event pages, manage multiple ticket tiers, and much more.

7. Organize online raffles

Online raffles turn traditional raffles into accessible digital experiences. Participants can conveniently purchase tickets online, with winners selected using a randomized draw and announced through digital channels.

With an online raffle, you know exactly how many tickets you must sell to meet your fundraising goal. It also helps your nonprofit to:

Reach and engage a wider, global audience

Eliminate the cost of ticket sales and physical venues

Increase the likelihood of participation due to convenience

Transform your raffle fundraising with an online platform that eliminates common challenges. With Zeffy's 100% free online raffle platform, you can create professional-looking tickets, automate winner selection, and comply with state regulations—all while keeping 100% of the funds raised.

8. Accept cryptocurrency donations

As of January 2024, cryptocurrency donations had reached over $2 billion, making them a strong source of fundraising for nonprofits.

Cryptocurrency works independently of financial institutions, using blockchain technology to enable global transactions. Like stocks and bonds, you can buy, sell, trade, or keep cryptocurrency as an investment.

Cryptocurrency donations offer nonprofits several advantages, such as:

Access to generous donations as 45% of people owning cryptocurrency donate $1,000 or more to charities

Reach a new pool of donors who prefer to give digital assets and are more tech-savvy

Quick access to funds as transactions process faster than traditional payment methods

Secure donations from around the world without any interference from banks or traditional regulatory processes

9. Set up digital giving stations - Kiosks and tablets

It’s not a dedicated online fundraising idea, but kiosks and tablets can help raise funds digitally during in-person events. By placing these devices at your events, community spaces, or busy areas in your neighborhood, you can maximize your online donations.

These digital stations remove the need for cash or checks, letting supporters give using credit cards, mobile wallets, or P2P apps.

Kiosks and tablets also let you create donation stations that are easy to use and eye-catching. Tablets, for instance, can display your cause-related visuals, donation options, or success stories to inspire donors.

Kiosks can be set up for different uses – from sharing impactful campaign updates and collecting visitor contact information to enabling quick contactless donations.

Some best practices for using kiosks and tablets include:

Choosing a user-friendly interface: Set up intuitive screens with a clean design that makes donating straightforward

Set up intuitive screens with a clean design that makes donating straightforward Leveraging visual appeal: Show powerful photos and videos that tell your nonprofit's story and impact to create an emotional connection with donors

Show powerful photos and videos that tell your nonprofit's story and impact to create an emotional connection with donors Offering multiple payment options: Let donors pay however they prefer– major credit cards, mobile wallets, or contactless methods

Let donors pay however they prefer– major credit cards, mobile wallets, or contactless methods Placing them in high-traffic areas: Put devices where people naturally wait or gather. Choose spots with enough space for people to use the device comfortably

Put devices where people naturally wait or gather. Choose spots with enough space for people to use the device comfortably Planning for support: Set up a clear system for donors to get help, like a support contact number they can call if they run into issues with the device

Final thoughts on digital fundraising

Digital giving has transformed from a convenience to a necessity, with donors increasingly expecting smooth online experiences. Nonprofits can leverage digital tools not just to collect donations but to automate processes and build stronger supporter relationships.

The key to success lies in choosing the right combination of digital strategies that resonate with your donors and align with your organization's capabilities. Start small, test different approaches, and scale what works best for your community.

Look for tools that let you keep more of what you raise, ensuring donations go directly to your mission rather than platform fees. Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform - without any platform or processing fees.

FAQs on digital fundraising for nonprofits

Are cryptocurrency donations safe for nonprofits? Cryptocurrency isn't completely safe, as it's still an unregulated and volatile asset. Unless you're an expert, it is best to convert crypto as quickly as possible. Since no government or financial institution regulates crypto, they are highly susceptible to scams like fake exchanges. There is also hardly any insurance or recourse for lost or hacked crypto accounts. Some cryptos, like Ethereum and Bitcoin, have hefty carbon footprints. Accepting them may go against your nonprofit's mission and harm its reputation.

What online payment system is best for nonprofits? Selecting the best online payment system depends on your budget, donation size, and donor experience. Consider features like recurring payments, reporting, and receipt sharing. Here are some top options to consider for payment processing services: Zeffy: A unique fundraising platform that covers transaction fees, so 100% of each donation reaches your organization. Note: Zeffy uses Stripe but covers the processing fee.

A unique fundraising platform that covers transaction fees, so 100% of each donation reaches your organization. Note: Zeffy uses Stripe but covers the processing fee. Stripe: A secure payment processing system known for its flexibility and customization, offering discounted processing rates for nonprofits.

A secure payment processing system known for its flexibility and customization, offering discounted processing rates for nonprofits. PayPal: A widely trusted and recognized payment processor with global reach and user-friendly features that make it easy for donors to contribute.

A widely trusted and recognized payment processor with global reach and user-friendly features that make it easy for donors to contribute. Bloomerang Payments: A donor management tool with integrated payment processing designed to help nonprofits build lasting donor relationships. Read our detailed guide on the best payment processing platforms to make the right choice