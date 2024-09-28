Text-to-Give for Nonprofits: The Ultimate Mobile Fundraising Guide

Text-to-give is a powerful fundraising strategy that leverages mobile phones, allowing nonprofits to engage supporters and collect donations through simple text messages.

The technique relies on the widespread use of mobile phones to reach more people, with text messages being opened 98% of the time. This high visibility, combined with the personal and immediate nature of text messaging, leads to better engagement.

Donors can give with just a few taps on their phones. The simplicity of giving turns a moment of inspiration into tangible support, making text giving a strong fundraising tool.

This guide provides every detail needed to run a successful text-to-give campaign, from its pros and cons to the setup process. Keep reading to find best practices for maximizing your text fundraising efforts.

Table of content

What is text-to-give fundraising?

Text-to-give vs. text-to-donate: What is the difference

Advantages of text-to-give fundraising

Disadvantages of text-to-give fundraising

5 steps to set up text-to-give for fundraising

Best practices to boost your text-to-give campaign

Final words on text-to-give fundraising

FAQs on text-to-give fundraising

What is text-to-give fundraising?

Text-to-give is a form of mobile fundraising that enables supporters to give to a charity through text messages.

Here's how it works: A donor texts a predetermined amount to the organization’s designated unique phone number, which is applied to their phone bill. The phone carrier processes the amount and transfers the donation to your organization. This processing time depends on the specific mobile carrier service.

Text-to-give vs. text-to-donate: What is the difference

Often used interchangeably, text-to-give and text-to-donate can refer to different methods: donating via a mobile webpage or through a cell phone bill charge.

In a text-to-give fundraising campaign, donors text a keyword and an amount, which is added to their phone bill. In contrast, with text-to-donate, donors text a keyword to your unique mobile giving number and receive a link to a mobile-responsive donation form. They can then fill out the form and submit their gift amount.

Text-to-donate fundraising campaigns, such as telethons or disaster relief efforts, can be particularly effective for urgent donation needs. While the speed of donation processing can vary depending on the platform and payment method used, many text-to-donate software solutions offer faster transaction times compared to traditional fundraising methods.

Regardless of the method, both enable donors to give through a few text messages, requiring little effort.

Advantages of text-to-give fundraising

1. Effective

Text-to-give has emerged as an effective fundraising solution, capitalizing on people's frequent use of mobile phones for financial transactions. This method's power lies in its accessibility: 91% of Americans check their cell phones approximately 80 times daily, allowing you to capture donors' attention easily.

SMS messages also boast an 82% average open rate, with 95% read within 3 minutes. This high engagement translates into higher conversion rates as your text donation appeal has a strong chance of getting seen and considered by potential donors.

Text-to-give significantly enhances the likelihood of successful donations, making it a particularly effective tool for fundraisers.

2. Convenient

Text giving is one of the most convenient fundraising methods out there because nearly everyone has their smartphone on them at all times. Raise money anytime, anywhere by simply sending a text message.

Your donors can donate from anywhere, be it at home, in the office, at a fundraising event, or on the go. With minimal barriers to participation, all they have to do is text your number or fill out a short form with just a few clicks.

3. Simple and swift

Unlike online donations, which often involve more deliberation, text giving allows donors to act on their initial impulse to contribute.

The speed and simplicity of text donations reduce the chances of potential donors becoming distracted or reconsidering their decision. This quick, hassle-free process encourages spontaneous giving, converting momentary generosity into a donation.

4. Extended reach

Text giving taps into the massive reach of cell phones, owned by 97% of Americans. Many text-to-give platforms allow organizations to send up to 2,000 messages monthly, depending on the specific service provider and plan chosen. This makes it easy to connect with a broad audience and significantly expand the scope of your fundraising appeals.

These platforms also feature audience segmentation and targeted messaging capabilities, enabling you to tailor messages to specific donor groups.

5. Engaging

Text fundraising enables you to engage your audience in real time during fundraising events or campaigns. This allows you to encourage immediate action from supporters while enthusiasm and emotions are high.

Disadvantages of text-to-give fundraising

1. Funds aren’t accessible immediately

If you work with cellular companies for text-to-give donations, they will typically transfer the funds to your organization after donors settle their phone bills. The exact time it takes to receive funds can vary, ranging 30 to 40 days. This timeframe can be influenced by several factors, including:

Individual carrier's processing times

Administrative procedures specific to each cellular company

Potential delays in billing cycles or payment processing

Any additional verification required

2. Pricey and restricted

Working with mobile carriers or investing in text-to-give software involves fees. Although some will be more affordable than others, these will reduce the total amount that you receive from each donation.

Many text-to-give service providers impose limits on donation amounts. There's usually a $5 to $50 cap on all donations, which may restrict larger gifts. Some tools may allow you to request higher donations but will have processing fees.

3. Limited donor data

Text-to-give, while efficient, limits donor data collection. The simplified process, requiring only a code or minimal information, captures limited donor information. This scarcity of data hinders personalized follow-ups and long-term donor relationships.

5 steps to set up text-to-give for fundraising

1. Pick a text-to-give tool

Working with a text-to-give tool helps you launch mobile giving campaigns easily on a large scale. These platforms will have fewer restrictions on donation caps and faster processing times compared to mobile carriers.

When searching for a text-to-give software provider, look for the following features:

User-friendly interface

Automated responses and unlimited text keywords

PCI-compliant

Segmentation and data reporting

Software support

Clear pricing

Integration with other fundraising tools

2. Decide on a keyword

After creating an account, you'll receive a code for donors to text their donations using keywords. Keywords are dedicated words that you create for supporters to use to start the donation process. These should be brief and relevant to your fundraising campaign.

Remember, donors are more likely to correctly type a short and catchy keyword on their first try. It saves time and keeps the donation process as convenient as possible.

For instance, the Rock School of Dance used “ROCK SCHOOL” as their keyword. It is clear, easy to remember, and directly related to the campaign's purpose.

3. Prepare a simple donation form

Donors expect a quick and user-friendly experience when they contribute. Consider creating a mobile giving page that's short and easy to complete, meeting their expectations for convenience. Here's what to focus on:

Start with the donation amount, providing a few suggested options to make it easier for supporters to decide on the gift

Next, collect essential personal information, including name and email, for sharing receipts and thank-you messages

Finally, ask for the info needed to process online payments, such as their credit card details

4. Automate your text response

When donors text your code, they instantly receive your organization's carefully crafted automated response. This message should be concise yet impactful, thanking donors promptly and guiding them to your donation form with a clear call to action. Personalize the message with the donor's name to enhance engagement where possible.

By structuring your response thoughtfully, you encourage immediate action and reinforce the donor's decision to contribute.

5. Promote your text-to-give campaign

Use a cohesive cross-channel marketing strategy to your organization's designated text-to-give number and keyword, accompanied by compelling calls-to-action across different channels. This approach will allow you to reach more people and extend your fundraising reach.

Here are some effective ways you can do this:

Post your short code and keyword on all social media channels

Include it in your board member's email signature

Add a banner to the top of your website with a call to action to text-to-give

Ask influencers and volunteers to share your text-to-give keywords and numbers on their networks

Send a press release to local media announcing a new way for donors to show their support

Best practices to boost your text-to-give campaign

1. Provide clear instructions on text giving

If you want your supporters to use text-to-give technology, make it easy for them. Write clear instructions on how to use text messaging to make a donation and share this information in your appeals, as well as on your website and social media accounts.

Consider adding screenshots of each step or creating a video so supporters can visualize what they should do. They're more likely to donate when they see how convenient it is.

For instance, The Gathering Church, located in North Carolina, specifies three easy steps for text giving directly on its website.

2. Keep your message simple while highlighting the need

To encourage donors to text to donate to your cause, your message needs to be engaging and highlight the value of donations. Share recent successes or beneficiary stories to create an emotional connection and explain why you need their support.

Use impactful images related to your cause to reinforce your message. End with a clear, urgent call-to-action like "Donate now!" or "Give today to change lives." that encourages donors to click on the donation page as soon as they read your message.

Consider suggesting specific, achievable donation amounts (e.g., $10 or $15) to lower barriers to giving.

3. Choose the right keyword

Your keyword is how your mobile donations find their way to your organization. It is important to optimize it by making it simple, unique, and relevant.

If your keyword is too difficult, the phone autocorrect option will likely adjust it, or your donors may accidentally mistype it. These blunders reduce your chances of receiving donations.

Keep the following in mind when deciding on the keyword to make the right choice:

Use simple, easy-to-type keywords without special characters to minimize barriers to donation

Avoid keywords that can be misinterpreted or have multiple meanings. Clarity is key to preventing confusion during the donation process

Stick to a reasonable character length, typically 5-7 characters, so that donors can easily text without errors

Consider your target audience and use language that resonates with them. If you're targeting a younger audience, consider incorporating playful or engaging wording to enhance appeal and relevance

Use a unique and custom keyword for each text-to-give campaign to ensure donors contribute to their intended project and avoid confusion

4. Pair text-to-give with other fundraising efforts

Pairing text-to-give with other fundraising efforts can create a multichannel approach, boosting donations and engagement. Here's how you can integrate it:

Promote text-to-give at live events, galas, and virtual fundraisers. Display the keyword on screens and banners to encourage attendees to donate in real-time

Encourage supporters to use the text-to-donate option in their fundraising efforts, whether they're hosting a birthday fundraiser or participating in a marathon for your cause

Create donation challenges or incentives where people who donate via text can enter to win a prize or receive recognition

Combine text-to-give with a time-limited matching gift challenge, where all donations made via text message will be doubled or tripled by matching donors

5. Offer recurring gift automation

With certain text-to-donate services, you can include a field on your donation form that allows donors to set up automated recurring gifts. This feature helps cultivate a reliable income stream while making it effortless for donors to contribute on a regular basis.

You can set a variety of giving amounts to guide first-time givers who are new to text-to-give, while still allowing donors the option to enter custom amounts.

6. Remember to follow-up

Thanking donors is essential in all fundraising campaigns, including text-to-give. Most text-to-give services allow you to customize a thank you email or redirect supporters to a confirmation page for their donation.

Here's your chance to make them feel valued and show your appreciation. Explain where their money is going—for instance, say, "Your donation of $50 will provide means for ten pups in our care this month." You might also consider offering a small online incentive, like an e-gift card or e-book.

Offer additional engagement opportunities like subscribing to newsletters, reading the latest blog, or volunteering.

Final words on text-to-give fundraising

Text-to-give campaigns offer a convenient way for donors to contribute via their smartphones, potentially increasing supporter engagement. To maximize their effectiveness, select an appropriate platform, use clear keywords, and craft compelling messages. Integrating text-to-give with other fundraising strategies can further amplify your results.

As you explore various fundraising methods, including text-to-give, it's important to consider how each tool fits into your overall fundraising strategy. Look for solutions that offer flexibility, minimize fees, and allow you to retain as much of each donation as possible.

FAQs on text-to-give fundraising

Is donating by text safe? Text-to-give safety relies on your platform or service to carry out the fundraising campaign. Be sure to look for a text-to-give platform that offers measures such as: PCI-compliance

Data encryption

Fraud detection These aspects ensure your text fundraising campaign is carried out securely, helping to maintain donor trust.

How do you frame your text message when asking for donations? A text message is typically short, so you must use concise and clear language, highlighting the need for donations. Address the text recipient by their name to personalize the appeal. Add a clear call to action, like “Donate Now”, and consider specifying an amount.