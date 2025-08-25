How is Zeffy free?
Google Ad Grants in 2025: What Nonprofits Need to Know Before They Apply
Grants

Google Ad Grants in 2025: What Nonprofits Need to Know Before They Apply

August 25, 2025

Clarifying The $10K Google Ad Grant Misconception

If you're a nonprofit leader researching how to get Google Ad Grants, you've likely heard the enticing promise of "$10,000 per month in free advertising." While that's technically true, the reality is more nuanced, and understanding the program upfront will set you up for success.

Here's what qualifying organizations actually receive: $329 in daily Google Ads credits (roughly $10,000 monthly). This is a use-it-or-lose-it daily allowance, and your ads will only appear in Google search results and Google Maps. (This means, for example, it doesn't include banner ads on other websites.)

If you're running a one-person operation or wearing multiple hats as an overloaded program director, here's what to expect: Most small nonprofits struggle to spend even half their monthly allocation initially. A grassroots food bank with no marketing experience might realistically use $2,000-4,000 per month while learning the ropes—and that's perfectly normal and still incredibly valuable.

Smaller organizations can also benefit from the larger ecosystem of free and discounted tools; Google Ad Grants is not a standalone program but is one piece of the Google for Nonprofits program. Once approved, your nonprofit can activate a free Google Workspace, YouTube perks, AI tool discounts, and more.

Google Ad Grant Eligibility: Beyond the Basics

Now that you understand more about what Google Ad Grants can offer your nonprofit, let's determine if your organization is ready to apply for it. Success will require more than meeting the basic eligibility requirements. Your organization needs the right resources and realistic expectations to make this $10,000 monthly opportunity worthwhile. 

The Google Grant Program Reality Check

Google Ad Grants isn't a "set it and forget it" solution, especially for scrappy nonprofits operating on tight budgets and limited staff. If you're a solo founder or a one-person marketing department, expect a learning curve that takes some time, and be patient with yourself. 

Your ads compete in Google's secondary auction, which means you'll only see the ad space that paying advertisers don't buy in the primary auction. While this reality creates unique challenges, don’t let it discourage you. Even small efforts and improvements can lead to big results for your organization if you adopt creative thinking and an iterative mindset.

Whether you're managing campaigns internally with a tech-savvy team member or partnering with an outside provider, Ad Grants requires some elbow grease. Without it, you're likely to see minimal results and waste valuable time.

Before You Apply to Google For Nonprofits

If you don't have a Google for Nonprofits account yet, verify your Google Ad Grant eligibility first. This simple step could save you weeks of frustration and help you avoid common application pitfalls. The following overview will help you determine if your organization is truly ready to maximize this opportunity.

Must-Have Requirements

Automatic Disqualifiers

These organization types can't participate:

⚠️ Important: Never create a paid Google Ads account first, assuming you'll convert it later. The Google Grant account doesn't require credit card information and operates differently from paid accounts. If you need to run paid ads alongside your Grant (which some organizations do), you'll need separate accounts.

Website Requirements

Your website needs substantial, mission-focused content, such as:

💡 Quick Tip For Small Orgs: Make sure your website offers visitors things to do, such as submit a form, send an email, give a donation, or watch a video. This will make tracking key events - ways to understand if your ads inspire action - much easier and more meaningful later on in your account setup. 

Time and Resources

Here's what successful Grant management requires:

For the one-person team: Start with 2-3 hours weekly during setup, then 1 hour for ongoing management.

For grassroots organizations: Consider partnering with a local marketing student or volunteer who can learn alongside your organization.

If this feels overwhelming: Many small nonprofits start with basic brand campaigns  - meaning that the keywords are their official name and variations of it - and gradually expand as they build confidence and see results.

You can also consider whether professional management might be worth the investment. Many nonprofits find that investing in expert management pays for itself through time savings and improved results.

⚠️ Common First-Time Mistake: Many nonprofits underestimate the learning curve and ongoing commitment. Block time on your calendar weekly and embrace the process.

Google For Nonprofits Step-By-Step Application Guide

Before accessing free ads for nonprofits through the Ad Grant program, you must first complete the Google for Nonprofits application. Here's how to apply with your best chance for approval, step by step.

Step 1: Google for Nonprofits Registration

Most requests are reviewed within 3-5 days, but budget up to 14 business days. Google's validation partner, Goodstack, handles verification and may contact you for additional documentation. Watch your inbox (and spam folder) for emails from [email protected].

⚠️ Important: Make sure you're logged into your organization's Google account (or create one specifically for your org). Don't use your personal account. For every Google product you plan to use—Analytics, Search Console, Business Profile—connect them all to this same organizational account. Trust me, mixing personal and organizational accounts creates headaches later.

Step 2: Activating Your Google for Nonprofits Account

Once Google approves your application for Google for Nonprofits (typically 3-5 days), you'll receive an email. Here's what to do next to set up your account correctly.

Account approval allows you to activate products in the suite individually. For the Ad Grant, the steps are as follows:

Step 2a: Verify that your website is secure

Step 2b: Watch the required welcome video

Step 2c: Submit your activation for review

Step 2d: Choose Classic Mode

Step 3: Set Up Basic Tracking

You'll need to use Google Analytics 4 and/or the Google Tag Manager to track your ad results and use the grant-required conversion-based strategies. If this sounds intimidating, ask the person who manages your website—they can usually set this up fairly quickly. We’ll also cover more about this in the next installment. 

Staying Out of Trouble (The Must-Know Rules)

Google has rules to keep your account active. Don't worry—they're straightforward once you know them.

🚨 Critical Rules (Break These = Possible Account Suspension)

⚠️Common First-Time Mistake: When you are setting up a new ad, the default location is basically ‘everywhere.’ You always need to change it during your process to stay within the grant program rules. (Also, there’s no point in targeting ‘everywhere’  and this only helps you.)

What Happens After You're Approved

Getting approved for free ads for nonprofits through Google's grant program opens doors to reaching new supporters and amplifying your mission. 

But getting the grant is just the beginning. The real work—and reward—comes from learning how to use those $10,000 monthly credits effectively.

Most successful nonprofits begin by promoting their brand and key programs. As you learn what works for your organization, you can expand to volunteer recruitment, awareness campaigns, or event promotion.

Ready to dive deeper? In our next guide, we’ll cover how to set up your first campaigns, set up conversion tracking, and optimize for results—all without needing a marketing degree.

Frequently Asked Questions

The eligibility requirements for Google ad grants are simple. Check out the program and website policies to determine if your nonprofit qualifies for the grant. Government organizations, hospitals, and educational institutions are automatically ineligible.

A Google ad campaign is perfect for lead generation. These ads are very targeted and make it possible to reach your audience. It also makes it possible to tap into large and high-quality traffic sources. With proper Google ad grant management, you can increase your sales significantly. Your Google ad grant management strategy has to consider the specific needs of your business for optimal results.

Google ad grants reveal your message to an audience looking for organizations like yours. All eligible nonprofits can get up to $10,000 per month in search ads. It is also possible to buy ad grants in a separate account.
The Google ad grants program includes three steps: Applying for Google for nonprofits, activating ad grants, and launching your ad grants campaign.

Google ad grants and paid ads are different for various reasons. Ad grants always appear below paid ads. The Google Ad Grants program allows you access to $10,000 per month in free ad credits. Once verified, you will never need to enter your credit card details.
There is no risk of going beyond your budget. There is plenty of room for experimentation. With paid ads, your budget is fully in your control. There are no limits to how much you can spend.

Paid ads and Google ad grant campaigns are meant to serve different purposes. Therefore, none is necessarily better than the other. In fact, the best marketing strategies combine the two.
Despite existing restrictions, the Google ad grant is valuable. If you choose to run paid ads, don't stop using your grant account. It will kick in when you deplete your paid budget and help pick up quality traffic.

Faigy Gilder

