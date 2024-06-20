Google for Nonprofits: A Beginner’s Guide

Google for Nonprofits is a game-changing initiative that empowers mission-driven organizations to amplify their impact. By providing access to a suite of powerful tools and resources, Google enables nonprofits to streamline operations, boost productivity, and expand their reach.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the various offerings within the Google for Nonprofits program. Learn about the eligibility criteria and the application process to get the right resources for your nonprofit.

‍

Table of Contents

What is Google for Nonprofits?

What’s Included in Google for Nonprofits?

Who is Eligible for Google for Nonprofits?

How to Apply to Google for Nonprofits

Final Thoughts on Google for Nonprofits

FAQs on Google for Nonprofits

‍

What is Google for Nonprofits?

Under the Google for Nonprofits program, eligible nonprofits can access premium tools like Google Ad Grants and Google Workspace. These free tools enable nonprofits to upscale their operations without exhausting their funds.

The Google for Nonprofits program is available in over 65 countries.

Accessing this program is easy—you need to fulfill the basic eligibility criteria and wait for your application to be approved. Once your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive access to all the free tools and can activate the ones essential to your operations.

‍

What’s Included in Google for Nonprofits?

‍

1. Google Ad Grants

Google gives you $10,000 monthly through Google Ad Grants, making it the most useful tool in the Google for Nonprofits program.

You can spend this grant promoting your organization and fundraising through pay-per-click (PPC) ads.

You must follow Google's policies to remain in the program. You must maintain:

A high click-through rate (minimum 5%) on your ads.

A minimal quality score of 3 on all the keywords.

The account structure and avoid taking advantage of the grant using board targeting.

‍

Impact:

Google Ad grants can help you increase traffic to your nonprofit website.

Promote your fundraising event, acquire email subscribers, and attract donors and supporters effortlessly using Google search ads.

‍

Features:

Free credits every month worth $10,000 to spend on PPC ads.

Complete access to the Google Ads platform to manage and analyze your campaigns.

‍

Pricing:

It's free, and you can earn up to $10,000 monthly on Google PPC ads, which can help generate donations.

‍

2. Google Workspace for Nonprofits

Google Workspace for nonprofits helps organizations streamline workflow and boost productivity with minimum investment. The Google Workspace suite contains cloud-based productivity tools that nonprofits can access for free or at a discounted price.

All nonprofits use email, calendar, chat messaging, video chat, documents, and spreadsheets. With Google Workspace, nonprofits can use Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Sheets to perform daily tasks efficiently.

‍

Impact:

One of the biggest benefits of Google Workspace for non-profits is that your team can work from anywhere, anytime. As the tools are cloud-based, Google also hosts all the data, helping you save space on your server.

You can also auto-archive emails on Gmail to automate maintenance and gain complete control over your data. This ensures the complete security of crucial organizational data.

‍

Features:

Unlimited Gmail accounts ending in @yourdomain.com.

Video meetings with 100 participants in Google Meet.

Team collaboration across time zones with Google Meet.

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other Google apps.

30 GB of cloud storage/user for storing documents and email hosting.

24/7 support via phone, chat, and email.

Admin access to all your organization’s accounts.

‍

Pricing:

Free plan available.

$3/user/month for the Business Standard plan with 2TB storage.

$5.04 /user/month for the Business Plus plan with 5TB storage.

‍

3. YouTube Nonprofit Program

YouTube for Nonprofits program helps nonprofits use the world’s largest video-sharing platform to forward their mission.

Utilize exclusive tools and features like YouTube Giving, allowing viewers to donate to your organization without leaving YouTube. You can also tap into a vast network of content creators and forge valuable relationships.

The features also let you customize your channel layout and branding to reflect your organization’s identity. You also get free training and resources to help you create and promote high-quality video content. This includes tips on:

Optimizing your videos for search.

Writing compelling titles and descriptions.

Engaging with your audience.

‍

Impact:

Telling your nonprofit’s story in an engaging manner can help raise awareness and accumulate funds effectively. YouTube videos can help with that, and the nonprofit program can enhance your efforts.

‍

Features:

“Link anywhere cards” make your videos interactive and let you send viewers to an external link, such as your website.

Join the Creator Academy with tailored lessons for nonprofits.

YouTube Giving features allow you to add a donation button to your videos.

‍

Pricing:

YouTube is completely free.

‍

4. Google Earth and Maps

Through Google Earth Outreach, you can acquire Google’s satellite and map data to perform unparalleled international development work.

‍

Impact:

Complete access to the Google Earth and Google Maps programs can help your nonprofit:

Connect people with relevant resources. Maps help people discover local communities and resources quickly.

Create data visualizations that help track and share your organization’s impact.

Take supporters to where you implement your programs with Google Street View.

Create and share maps that visualize data essential to your mission.

Create donor maps to help people measure the impact of their contributions.

‍

Features:

Publish Google Maps on your websites.

Premium Google Maps API for plotting sensitive information on a map and keeping the data internal.

Google’s Open Data Kit to link deep maps features with proprietary software.

‍

Pricing:

Every Google Maps platform user received $200 in recurring monthly credit. Eligible nonprofits can get additional credits starting at $250/month.

‍

Who is Eligible for Google for Nonprofits?

As per Google’s policy, eligible organizations must fulfill the following requirements to access Google for Nonprofits:

Your nonprofit must operate a current website with an approved domain name, relevant content, and a mission aligning with Google’s values.

Your nonprofit must be registered as a 501(c)(3) organization.

Some nonprofits are ineligible for the Google for Nonprofits program, regardless of their charitable status. These include:

Governmental organizations.

Hospital and healthcare organizations (except foundations associated with healthcare organizations and charitable arms).

Schools, academic institutions, universities, and childcare centers. These entities can register for Google for Education to access similar tools.

‍

How to Apply to Google for Nonprofits Program

Ensure you meet Google’s eligibility requirements. To request an account for the Google for Nonprofits program, go to the Google for Nonprofits homepage and click “Get Started.” Then, provide some information about your nonprofit and your role. Wait for TechSoup to verify your nonprofit's legitimacy. It may take 2-4 business days or longer in some cases. TechSoup is the nonprofit organization that handles vetting and approval for Google's program. After receiving the confirmation email, activate individual products from the Google for Nonprofits program.

‍

Final Thoughts on Google for Nonprofits

The Google for Nonprofits program is a great opportunity for nonprofits to harness the power of technology and amplify their impact. By leveraging various tools and resources, nonprofits can streamline operations, engage supporters, and allocate more funds towards their core objectives.

Along with Google Ads Grant and Workspace, use a dedicated tool for nonprofits to help you reach your fundraising goals. Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for donors and nonprofits. Manage your nonprofit team on Google while raising funds using Zeffy’s comprehensive features.

‍

FAQs on Google for Nonprofits

What is the limit for Google Workspace for Nonprofits? Google Workspace for Nonprofits has a maximum limit of 2000 users. Each user gets access to essential tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and more.

Does Google give money to nonprofits? No, Google does not fund nonprofits directly. Google provides financial support to nonprofits through its Google Ad Grants program which offers $10,000 monthly in free advertising on Google Search.

Who is eligible for Google Workspace for nonprofits? To be eligible for Google for Nonprofits, organizations must: Be registered as a charitable organization in their country.

Be validated by TechSoup which verifies the nonprofit status.

Agree to Google’s non-discrimination policies.

Not be a governmental entity, hospital or healthcare organization, school, academic institution, or university (except philanthropic arms of educational institutions).

Meet country-specific eligibility guidelines.

How can Google Workspace benefit my nonprofit? Google Workspace for Nonprofits offers several benefits including: Collaboration tools: Access to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides allows team members to collaborate in real-time from anywhere.

Access to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides allows team members to collaborate in real-time from anywhere. Storage: Google Drive provides ample storage space for files, ensuring documents are accessible and securely stored.

Google Drive provides ample storage space for files, ensuring documents are accessible and securely stored. Productivity: Tools like Google Calendar and Google Tasks help manage schedules and to-do lists efficiently.

Tools like Google Calendar and Google Tasks help manage schedules and to-do lists efficiently. Integration: Seamless integration with other Google tools and third-party applications enhances overall productivity and workflow management.

Seamless integration with other Google tools and third-party applications enhances overall productivity and workflow management. Cost savings: Free access to these powerful tools helps nonprofits allocate more resources to their core mission.

‍