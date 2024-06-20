How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Google for Nonprofits: A Beginner’s Guide
Nonprofit guides

Google for Nonprofits: A Beginner’s Guide

June 20, 2024

Google for Nonprofits is a game-changing initiative that empowers mission-driven organizations to amplify their impact. By providing access to a suite of powerful tools and resources, Google enables nonprofits to streamline operations, boost productivity, and expand their reach. 

In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the various offerings within the Google for Nonprofits program. Learn about the eligibility criteria and the application process to get the right resources for your nonprofit.

Table of Contents

What is Google for Nonprofits?

What’s Included in Google for Nonprofits?

Who is Eligible for Google for Nonprofits?

How to Apply to Google for Nonprofits

Final Thoughts on Google for Nonprofits

FAQs on Google for Nonprofits

What is Google for Nonprofits?

Under the Google for Nonprofits program, eligible nonprofits can access premium tools like Google Ad Grants and Google Workspace. These free tools enable nonprofits to upscale their operations without exhausting their funds.

The Google for Nonprofits program is available in over 65 countries.

Accessing this program is easy—you need to fulfill the basic eligibility criteria and wait for your application to be approved. Once your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive access to all the free tools and can activate the ones essential to your operations.

What’s Included in Google for Nonprofits?

1. Google Ad Grants

Google gives you $10,000 monthly through Google Ad Grants, making it the most useful tool in the Google for Nonprofits program.

You can spend this grant promoting your organization and fundraising through pay-per-click (PPC) ads.

You must follow Google's policies to remain in the program. You must maintain:

Impact:

Google Ad grants can help you increase traffic to your nonprofit website.

Promote your fundraising event, acquire email subscribers, and attract donors and supporters effortlessly using Google search ads.

Features:

Pricing:

It's free, and you can earn up to $10,000 monthly on Google PPC ads, which can help generate donations.

2. Google Workspace for Nonprofits

Google Workspace for nonprofits helps organizations streamline workflow and boost productivity with minimum investment. The Google Workspace suite contains cloud-based productivity tools that nonprofits can access for free or at a discounted price. 

All nonprofits use email, calendar, chat messaging, video chat, documents, and spreadsheets. With Google Workspace, nonprofits can use Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Sheets to perform daily tasks efficiently. 

Impact:

One of the biggest benefits of Google Workspace for non-profits is that your team can work from anywhere, anytime. As the tools are cloud-based, Google also hosts all the data, helping you save space on your server. 

You can also auto-archive emails on Gmail to automate maintenance and gain complete control over your data. This ensures the complete security of crucial organizational data.

Features:

Pricing:

3. YouTube Nonprofit Program

YouTube for Nonprofits program helps nonprofits use the world’s largest video-sharing platform to forward their mission.

Utilize exclusive tools and features like YouTube Giving, allowing viewers to donate to your organization without leaving YouTube. You can also tap into a vast network of content creators and forge valuable relationships.

The features also let you customize your channel layout and branding to reflect your organization’s identity. You also get free training and resources to help you create and promote high-quality video content. This includes tips on:

Impact:

Telling your nonprofit’s story in an engaging manner can help raise awareness and accumulate funds effectively. YouTube videos can help with that, and the nonprofit program can enhance your efforts.

Features:

Pricing:

YouTube is completely free.

4. Google Earth and Maps

Through Google Earth Outreach, you can acquire Google’s satellite and map data to perform unparalleled international development work.

Impact:

Complete access to the Google Earth and Google Maps programs can help your nonprofit:

Features:

Pricing:

Every Google Maps platform user received $200 in recurring monthly credit. Eligible nonprofits can get additional credits starting at $250/month.

Who is Eligible for Google for Nonprofits?

As per Google’s policy, eligible organizations must fulfill the following requirements to access Google for Nonprofits:

Some nonprofits are ineligible for the Google for Nonprofits program, regardless of their charitable status. These include:

How to Apply to Google for Nonprofits Program

This graphic outlines how to apply for Google for Nonprofits.
  1. Ensure you meet Google’s eligibility requirements.
  2. To request an account for the Google for Nonprofits program, go to the Google for Nonprofits homepage and click “Get Started.” Then, provide some information about your nonprofit and your role.
  3. Wait for TechSoup to verify your nonprofit's legitimacy. It may take 2-4 business days or longer in some cases. TechSoup is the nonprofit organization that handles vetting and approval for Google's program. 
  4. After receiving the confirmation email, activate individual products from the Google for Nonprofits program.

Final Thoughts on Google for Nonprofits

The Google for Nonprofits program is a great opportunity for nonprofits to harness the power of technology and amplify their impact. By leveraging various tools and resources, nonprofits can streamline operations, engage supporters, and allocate more funds towards their core objectives.

Along with Google Ads Grant and Workspace, use a dedicated tool for nonprofits to help you reach your fundraising goals. Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for donors and nonprofits. Manage your nonprofit team on Google while raising funds using Zeffy’s comprehensive features.

FAQs on Google for Nonprofits

Google Workspace for Nonprofits has a maximum limit of 2000 users. Each user gets access to essential tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and more.

No, Google does not fund nonprofits directly. Google provides financial support to nonprofits through its Google Ad Grants program which offers $10,000 monthly in free advertising on Google Search.

To be eligible for Google for Nonprofits, organizations must:

  • Be registered as a charitable organization in their country.
  • Be validated by TechSoup which verifies the nonprofit status.
  • Agree to Google’s non-discrimination policies.
  • Not be a governmental entity, hospital or healthcare organization, school, academic institution, or university (except philanthropic arms of educational institutions).
  • Meet country-specific eligibility guidelines.

Google Workspace for Nonprofits offers several benefits including:

  • Collaboration tools: Access to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides allows team members to collaborate in real-time from anywhere.
  • Storage: Google Drive provides ample storage space for files, ensuring documents are accessible and securely stored.
  • Productivity: Tools like Google Calendar and Google Tasks help manage schedules and to-do lists efficiently.
  • Integration: Seamless integration with other Google tools and third-party applications enhances overall productivity and workflow management.
  • Cost savings: Free access to these powerful tools helps nonprofits allocate more resources to their core mission.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Grants
Google Ad Grants in 2025: What Nonprofits Need to Know Before They Apply

Grab the nonprofit basics on Google Ad Grants. Learn how Google Ad Grants for nonprofits work, eligibility requirements, and tips to maximize results.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
The Ultimate Guide to TechSoup for Nonprofits

How does TechSoup for nonprofits work? Discover how it can accelerate your organization’s digital growth to boost your mission’s impact.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Top 51 Companies Offering Nonprofit Discounts in 2024

Save big in 2024 with our curated list of the top 51 companies providing exclusive discounts to nonprofits. Explore the best deals for your organization now!

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.