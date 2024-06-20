Google for Nonprofits: A Beginner’s Guide

Google for Nonprofits is a game-changing initiative that empowers mission-driven organizations to amplify their impact. By providing access to a suite of powerful tools and resources, Google enables nonprofits to streamline operations, boost productivity, and expand their reach.
In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the various offerings within the Google for Nonprofits program. Learn about the eligibility criteria and the application process to get the right resources for your nonprofit.
Table of Contents
What is Google for Nonprofits?
What’s Included in Google for Nonprofits?
Who is Eligible for Google for Nonprofits?
How to Apply to Google for Nonprofits
Final Thoughts on Google for Nonprofits
Under the Google for Nonprofits program, eligible nonprofits can access premium tools like Google Ad Grants and Google Workspace. These free tools enable nonprofits to upscale their operations without exhausting their funds.
The Google for Nonprofits program is available in over 65 countries.
Accessing this program is easy—you need to fulfill the basic eligibility criteria and wait for your application to be approved. Once your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive access to all the free tools and can activate the ones essential to your operations.
Google gives you $10,000 monthly through Google Ad Grants, making it the most useful tool in the Google for Nonprofits program.
You can spend this grant promoting your organization and fundraising through pay-per-click (PPC) ads.
You must follow Google's policies to remain in the program. You must maintain:
Google Ad grants can help you increase traffic to your nonprofit website.
Promote your fundraising event, acquire email subscribers, and attract donors and supporters effortlessly using Google search ads.
It's free, and you can earn up to $10,000 monthly on Google PPC ads, which can help generate donations.
Google Workspace for nonprofits helps organizations streamline workflow and boost productivity with minimum investment. The Google Workspace suite contains cloud-based productivity tools that nonprofits can access for free or at a discounted price.
All nonprofits use email, calendar, chat messaging, video chat, documents, and spreadsheets. With Google Workspace, nonprofits can use Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Sheets to perform daily tasks efficiently.
One of the biggest benefits of Google Workspace for non-profits is that your team can work from anywhere, anytime. As the tools are cloud-based, Google also hosts all the data, helping you save space on your server.
You can also auto-archive emails on Gmail to automate maintenance and gain complete control over your data. This ensures the complete security of crucial organizational data.
YouTube for Nonprofits program helps nonprofits use the world’s largest video-sharing platform to forward their mission.
Utilize exclusive tools and features like YouTube Giving, allowing viewers to donate to your organization without leaving YouTube. You can also tap into a vast network of content creators and forge valuable relationships.
The features also let you customize your channel layout and branding to reflect your organization’s identity. You also get free training and resources to help you create and promote high-quality video content. This includes tips on:
Telling your nonprofit’s story in an engaging manner can help raise awareness and accumulate funds effectively. YouTube videos can help with that, and the nonprofit program can enhance your efforts.
YouTube is completely free.
Through Google Earth Outreach, you can acquire Google’s satellite and map data to perform unparalleled international development work.
Complete access to the Google Earth and Google Maps programs can help your nonprofit:
Every Google Maps platform user received $200 in recurring monthly credit. Eligible nonprofits can get additional credits starting at $250/month.
As per Google’s policy, eligible organizations must fulfill the following requirements to access Google for Nonprofits:
Some nonprofits are ineligible for the Google for Nonprofits program, regardless of their charitable status. These include:
The Google for Nonprofits program is a great opportunity for nonprofits to harness the power of technology and amplify their impact. By leveraging various tools and resources, nonprofits can streamline operations, engage supporters, and allocate more funds towards their core objectives.
Along with Google Ads Grant and Workspace, use a dedicated tool for nonprofits to help you reach your fundraising goals. Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for donors and nonprofits. Manage your nonprofit team on Google while raising funds using Zeffy’s comprehensive features.
Grab the nonprofit basics on Google Ad Grants. Learn how Google Ad Grants for nonprofits work, eligibility requirements, and tips to maximize results.
How does TechSoup for nonprofits work? Discover how it can accelerate your organization’s digital growth to boost your mission’s impact.
Save big in 2024 with our curated list of the top 51 companies providing exclusive discounts to nonprofits. Explore the best deals for your organization now!