How to Setup a Monthly Giving Program for Your Nonprofit

For nonprofit fundraising, consistency is key to making a lasting impact. While year-end campaigns and special events drive significant support, your organization's ongoing programs need reliable funding throughout the year. Monthly giving programs provide this stability.
By engaging donors in regular, automated giving, your nonprofit can build a foundation of predictable support. These programs stabilize your funding and create deeper connections with supporters who become increasingly invested in your long-term success.
In this comprehensive guide, we’ll share proven strategies to launch and grow a monthly giving program that strengthens your mission's financial sustainability.
Table of contents
What is a monthly giving program?
Difference between recurring donations and monthly giving programs
7 steps to launch a monthly giving program
6 best practices to make your monthly giving program a success
Monthly giving examples for inspiration
Final thoughts on monthly giving programs
FAQs on monthly giving program
A monthly giving program is a recurring donation system where supporters contribute a set amount to your nonprofit every month. It works like a subscription – donors join your program, pick a donation amount that fits their budget, and have it automatically deducted from their accounts every month.
With a solid monthly giving program in place, your nonprofit can enjoy the following benefits:
Monthly giving is a type of recurring donation, but they serve different purposes. Recurring donations are made on a regular schedule - monthly, quarterly, or annually - depending on donor preferences.
As its name suggests, monthly giving is a specific type of recurring gift in which contributions are made each month. Many organizations prefer monthly giving programs as they provide consistent support.
Step 1: Set clear financial targets for your monthly program
Step 2: Create a specific branded monthly program page
Step 3: Add the giving option to your website and donation page
Step 4: Create multiple giving levels
Step 5: Choose a strong online donation management system
Step 6: Promote the program across channels
Step 7: Create a donor retention strategy
Start by clarifying why your nonprofit needs a monthly giving program – is it to ensure stable funding for specific projects, support ongoing community services, or meet operational costs like staff salaries?
Start by identifying your organization's specific monthly funding needs. For example, if your nonprofit needs $2,000 monthly to cover essential operating costs like rent and utilities:
This approach helps you:
Start by designing a dedicated webpage for your monthly giving program that matches your nonprofit's overall style. Give your program a unique identity that makes donors feel they’re a part of something special.
Choose a meaningful name that reflects your work and resonates with donors. Design a distinctive logo to make your program easily recognizable across all communications.
Share stories and photos of your current monthly donors to showcase their ongoing support. Demonstrating people’s trust in your cause can inspire more supporters to join your monthly giving program.
For example, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington launched a monthly program using Zeffy’s 100% free recurring donations feature. They added a personal touch to the donation form by incorporating their logo and an impact video to give a clearer idea to their supporters.
Add a prominent 'Monthly Donor Program' button on your homepage that:
Add the program page link to your donation page or include monthly giving options directly on your online donation form.
Highlight monthly giving when asking for donations by:
For instance, Atlas Youth Outreach offers a monthly giving option, which states the impact of recurring contributions. At the same time, donors can still opt for one-time giving, which is offered right beside it.
Make monthly giving easily accessible by offering suggested monthly donation amounts. Instead of just asking for money, show donors the tangible impact that their monthly gift will have: "A $100 donations ensures 25 young men will get a tie because of your support."
For example, Tied Together’s donation form offers four giving levels and describes the impact of the higher gifts. This approach helps donors understand how their regular support helps young American boys develop a positive and confident personality.
Create 3-4 thoughtful giving levels, starting small ($10-50 range) to make regular giving accessible. Each tier should tell a specific impact story – whether it's feeding shelter pets, funding after-school programs, or providing medical supplies.
When donors can visualize their monthly impact, they're more likely to commit for the long term.
Setting up a successful monthly giving program needs a reliable online donation system to process regular gifts. A good donation platform allows you to create donation pages, process recurring donations, and accept multiple payment methods.
Here are some of the features to look for in your donation management system:
Zeffy's 100% free donor management software handles all your tax receipts, donor communications, and reporting needs so you can focus on building better donor relationships.
Create engaging emails for your current one-time donors that showcase the monthly program's benefits, featuring a clear call to action that directs them to your program page.
Use your social media platforms to amplify your monthly giving message. Share compelling impact stories that demonstrate how consistent support drives sustained change.
Integrate monthly giving options into your regular appeals while highlighting both convenience and impact. Create a narrative that connects monthly contributions to ongoing transformation in your community.
Securing monthly donors is just the beginning, and the success of your program depends on a strong retention plan that keeps your donors engaged.
Show your donors the tangible difference their monthly contributions make to keep them connected with your mission. Share detailed impact reports, give donors exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into your work, and highlight compelling success stories that their consistent support helps make possible.
Remember to celebrate giving anniversaries and thank donors when they reach key milestones.
Convert your current donors into monthly supporters – they already trust your mission but may need the right nudge. Use your donor database to identify those who:
Some donors may hesitate due to concerns about long-term commitment or the visibility of their impact. Address these with clear impact tracking and customized giving levels.
Segment your prospective monthly donors and create personalized appeals for each group. Connect through targeted emails or make personal phone calls – direct conversations often create stronger connections than written messages alone.
Periodically assess the health of your monthly giving program by tracking key metrics like donor retention rate, average monthly gift size, and total recurring revenue. Look out for patterns – which appeals bring in the most monthly donors? What giving level is most popular?
Use your program data to identify both opportunities and potential issues in your monthly giving strategy. Understanding when and why donors adjust their giving helps you strengthen retention through targeted improvements.
Regular analysis of donor patterns and feedback ensures your program stays relevant while maximizing long-term support.
Encourage signups for your recurring giving program by offering meaningful perks to donors in return for their support. These can cover:
Encourage active donor involvement by offering these perks in meetups or events.
People care about solving problems, not just giving money monthly. Your case for support – the core message on your monthly giving page – should focus on why monthly giving matters for your nonprofit's work.
Start with an urgent need, such as children facing hunger or seniors facing loneliness, and show how monthly donations create reliable, lasting solutions.
Paint a picture like, "Every month, 200 local children need emergency food support. Your monthly gift of $30 ensures one child never goes hungry." Share real stories and photos showing monthly gifts in action. Build trust by adding statistics like "85% of monthly donations go directly to feeding programs."
Make joining easy – explain automatic payments and how donors can adjust their gift anytime. End your case of support with a warm invitation: "Join our monthly giving family and transform lives every month."
Try engaging donors with a compelling video that highlights your work and mission. Professional Beauty Association's video does this well by sharing the experiences of its members, videos from its events, and commitment to future goals.
Embed - Professional Beauty Association
When creating your video, keep it brief – within a minute or two. Include stories from the people you help to create an emotional connection with your supporters.
Feature current donors sharing their giving stories, followed by scenes of your work making a difference. End your video with a clear call-to-action that highlights both impact and simple giving options.
Remember to add captions and a voiceover to make your video easily accessible. Then, share it everywhere – your donation page, social media, and email campaigns.
Give your monthly donors an exclusive space to connect – whether through a private social media group or a dedicated forum – to cultivate a stronger sense of belonging.
Share special updates, host virtual meetups, and celebrate giving milestones together. Use quick polls and surveys to gather their thoughts, showing you value their opinions in shaping your work. This dedicated space helps build strong bonds between donors who share your passion and vision.
The mission of charity: water is to help everyone in the world get clean drinking water. Their monthly giving program, "The Spring," mirrors the hope of this water-focused mission while turning it into action.
Through their monthly giving page, supporters learn about the organization's journey and see how monthly gifts directly power their water projects.
The Red Cross aims to help prevent and alleviate human suffering in emergencies. Their monthly giving program uses the organization's recognizable branding to attract support and build trust.
By naming monthly donors "Red Cross Champions," the program places supporters as first responders to offer timely aid.
Monthly gifts empower your nonprofit with stable funding, helping you stay focused on your mission despite unexpected challenges.
When building your giving program, design it with your ideal supporters in mind. Make it easy for them to give by creating multiple giving levels and ensuring the process is convenient.
Create your first monthly giving program using Zeffy’s 100% free platform for recurring donations. If your supporter donates $100 per month, you get $100 for your case - no hidden charges.
Boost donor retention and revenue with recurring donations. Use these proven strategies to launch a successful recurring giving program for your nonprofit in 2024.
Discover the essential guide to nonprofit donation receipts. Learn IRS requirements, formats, and how to create free, compliant receipts with Zeffy.
Learn what microdonations are, why they’re important, and 8 strategies for bringing your campaign to life.