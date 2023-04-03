How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
ChatGPT can help plan your next fundraising event.
Nonprofit guides

ChatGPT can help plan your next fundraising event.

April 3, 2023

ChatGPT can’t do it all, but it can help you plan your next fundraising event. From getting you started with a list of fundraising ideas to finding potential venues, ChatGPT has access to a lot of information that can make planning your nonprofit’s next ticketing event a little simpler. And, of course, Zeffy’s free ticketing platform for nonprofits can help too.

The first step is asking ChatGPT if it can help you plan your fundraising event. (The answer is always “Yes!” or “Certainly!” or “Of course!”)

Step one: find out what you need for your fundraising event.

If you don’t provide it, ChatGPT will ask you for some information before it goes any further. Just like a real pro, ChatGPT wants to know what’s what before diving in.

Step two: answer ChatGPT’s questions.

When it comes to planning a fundraising event (or any event, really) knowing your goals, audience and budget before doing anything else makes a lot of sense.

Once you’ve got them all figured out, input your answer’s into ChatGPT (copy and paste your answers into the same chat thread) and it’ll output some event ideas to get your brainstorm started.

Step three: take note of and start following ChatGPT’s suggested steps. (With a few changes.)

ChatGPT’s steps to help plan your nonprofit’s next fundraising event are an excellent place to start. We’ve reorganized them and added in a few more. And, that’s the reality of ChatGPT, it will output good content to get you started. Here are our suggestions:

  1. Clearly define your goals, audience and budget.
  2. Brainstorm event ideas.
  3. Come up with a theme.
  4. Set a date.
  5. Choose a venue or plan a route.
  6. Plan the program.
  7. Recruit volunteers.
  8. Apply for any necessary licenses and permits.
  9. Identify sponsors.
  10. Promote the event on social media, around the community and through email.
  11. Choose a platform to help you sell tickets or raise money. We’d recommend Zeffy—but we’re biased.
  12. Follow-up with thank you posts and emails.

Step four, five, six, etc.: keep using ChatGPT to help you almost every step of the way.

If you need help finding venues or planning your route, ask ChatGPT for help. (It’s surprisingly good at this.)

Not sure which licenses and permits you need or how to apply for them: ask ChatGPT.

ChatGPT’s knowledge and training was based mostly on data from 2021 and earlier, so make sure to double-check the answers it outputs. You can read Everyone’s talking about ChatGPT—nonprofits included to learn more about how ChatGPT actually works.

You can even go one step further and ask ChatGPT for links to the websites it has mentioned.

Need help writing social media post, emails and posters to promote your event?

Read How nonprofits can use ChatGPT to write social media posts—AKA, ask ChatGPT.

Need help setting up a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign or finding the best online ticket sales platform for nonprofits—look no further.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits and we’d love to help with your next event. (We even offer online ticket sales for nonprofits. And we don’t charge any fees, not even transaction fees.)

Want some inspiration for your follow-up and thank you emails?

Read: Use ChatGPT to write a donor thank you email or any email for your nonprofit and put ChatGPT to work.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Keep reading :

Webinars
Webinar - How to leverage ChatGPT for your nonprofit

If you're interested in learning how to leverage the power of AI–aka ChatGPT–to boost your nonprofit's impact, then you won't want to miss our webinar!

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Organizing a Charity Event: 8 Steps for Nonprofits

New to fundraising? This complete 8-step guide helps nonprofits plan events with confidence. Download your free planning kit and discover how to boost donations—without hidden fees.

Read more
Fundraising ideas
101+ Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits in 2025

Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.