Complete Year-End Giving Guide: Checklist, Strategies, and Examples

Year-end giving season is a critical period for nonprofits, typically spanning from Giving Tuesday through December 31st. This time presents a unique opportunity for organizations to meet or exceed their annual fundraising goals, capitalizing on the heightened spirit of generosity that often accompanies the holiday season.

Why is this season considered so important for fundraising? Donors are in a giving mood, fueled by holiday spirit, year-end bonuses, and the last chance for tax-deductible gifts. In fact, 50% of nonprofits raise the majority of their donations during this period.

With a solid year-end giving campaign, you can make the most of your donors’ generosity and receptivity. We’ll walk you through a month-by-month plan to run an effective campaign that maximizes donor engagement and contributions.

What is year-end giving for nonprofits?

A year-end giving campaign is designed to maximize donations during the last few months of the year - October, November, and December, with most nonprofits kicking off their year-end campaigns on Giving Tuesday, which is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

According to the 2023 M+R Benchmarks Report, one-quarter of the annual revenue for nonprofits was raised in December, with 10% of annual giving occurring in the last three days of December.

How to nail your end-of-year giving campaign (A month-by-month plan)

September: Planning and strategy

September is crucial for laying the groundwork for your year-end giving campaign. Start by reviewing past performance and setting clear goals for the upcoming campaign.

Key actions:

Review last year's campaign data to guide strategy

Determine your fundraising goal and display it prominently

Segment your donor base (e.g., new, lapsed, recurring donors)

Develop a compelling campaign message aligned with your mission

Choose marketing channels and design key materials

Ensure your messaging incorporates storytelling and examples of potential impact. Maintain consistent branding across all platforms to reinforce your campaign identity.

October: Building momentum

October is about generating excitement and preparing your campaign infrastructure. Focus on partnerships and content planning to set a strong foundation.

Priority tasks:

Reach out to sponsors for support (matching gifts, event hosting)

Partner with influencers or content creators to amplify your message

Create a comprehensive content calendar for the campaign

Optimize your donation platform for user experience

Start teasing the campaign on social media and newsletters

If you're planning events, promote them early and open registration. This preview approach can spark interest and boost participation in your campaign.

November: Soft launch and engagement

November marks the soft launch of your campaign. Begin with your most loyal supporters and prepare for Giving Tuesday, a key fundraising opportunity.

Focus areas:

Offer early access to recurring givers and key stakeholders

Plan a special push for Giving Tuesday (matched donations, exclusive campaigns)

Leverage donor stories and testimonials in your marketing

Share donation amounts (with permission) to inspire others

Use social proof to inspire giving. When people see friends or notable figures donating, it can encourage them to contribute as well.

December: Final push

December is your last chance to meet your year-end goals. Increase the frequency of your communications and create a sense of urgency in your messaging.

Critical strategies:

Send regular updates with urgent calls to action

Use visual tools (progress bars, donation thermometers) to show campaign progress

Send a "last chance" email on December 31 for tax-deductible gifts

Consider a final text reminder on December 30 or 31

Keep donors updated on your progress throughout the month. This approach builds excitement and makes supporters feel part of the journey, inspiring them to help you reach your goal.

6 top strategies to amplify your nonprofit's year-end giving

1. Start off with the Giving Tuesday campaign

Giving Tuesday marks the beginning of the year-end giving season and is the largest charitable giving day of the year. It's an ideal time to launch or boost your year-end campaigns, capitalizing on donor generosity and maintaining momentum through to December.

To leverage Giving Tuesday effectively:

Introduce your year-end fundraising goal, posting regular updates to show progress

Launch a "Countdown to New Year" campaign, highlighting daily successes and showcasing the impact of donations

Encourage Giving Tuesday donors to "give it forward" with additional year-end gifts

Provide social media templates for easy sharing and offer holiday-themed incentives to boost participation

By connecting Giving Tuesday to your broader year-end efforts, you can transform initial generosity into sustained support for your cause.

2. Offer matching gift opportunities

Use matching gift programs to boost your year-end campaign, as 84% of donors are more likely to give when a match is offered. Find a corporate partner or major donor to match end-of-year donations. Promote this opportunity across all channels, emphasizing that gifts will be doubled or tripled for a limited time.

Set a clear deadline, such as December 31st, to create urgency and highlight specific, tangible outcomes that the matching gift will enable.

3. Create special solicitation strategies for top donors

Focusing on major donors during end-of-the-year giving is crucial because people are high on the spirit of giving, making it the perfect time to engage your most impactful supporters. Use your CRM or donor management software to pull reports of top donors. While you're at it, consider checking out mid-level donors you think may be willing to give larger gifts.

Once you have the list ready, here are some ways to get them on board with your year-end campaign:

Send them personalized messages, updating them on what you've accomplished with their help. Tie your request for the last major gift for the year to an important project or initiative

Host private donor events or virtual gatherings where major donors can connect with your leadership and hear about your year-end goals

Conduct brief interviews of major donors, asking about their motivation to support your cause. Sharing these narratives not only recognizes your biggest supporters but also inspires others to give generously

Provide perks such as named funds, special mentions in annual reports, or legacy-building opportunities like naming a program or facility after them

4. Optimize your website for online giving

Put your end-of-year campaign front and center on your website. One way to do this is to completely update your homepage with the campaign theme.

Change the headline, add a featured banner image with a large “Donate” button, or spread various call-to-action buttons throughout the page. Alternatively, keep your homepage the same but prominently embed a custom donation form or link to a campaign page connected to your year-end appeal.

Keep the following tips in mind when designing your campaign page to make it convenient and user-friendly:

Only ask for essential details, such as the supporter's name and payment information

Ensure the form is optimized for various devices, including smartphones

Offer suggested giving amounts to give supporters an idea of what type of gifts you're looking for and make it simple for them to donate

Include social sharing links to make it easy for donors to share the link with their friends or family

Add a fundraising thermometer to inspire visitors to donate, as it shows that others are already invested in the campaign

5. Focus on a year-end-themed social media campaign

Create a holiday-themed social media campaign that tells a compelling story to touch hearts and inspire giving. Use ideas like "Season of Giving" or "Gratitude and Hope" to create an emotional connection with donors.

As part of this campaign, share content that showcases your organization’s impact over the year, highlighting how donations have transformed lives. Post reflections from beneficiaries, volunteers, and staff to illustrate the real-world effects of your work. Express genuine gratitude to your supporters, acknowledging their role in your successes.

Here are some more tips to make the most out of your year-end-themed social campaign:

Come up with a specific campaign #hashtag to enhance visibility

Create a campaign-specific fundraising page

Use visuals to humanize your efforts and evoke empathy

Ask staff and volunteers to share the campaign on their social channels

Add a fun or competitive giving element to your campaign

6. Pick a comprehensive fundraising platform

The year-end period is a crucial time for nonprofits, offering a final opportunity to reach annual funding targets. This season often sees increased donor generosity, making it an ideal time for focused fundraising efforts.

With heightened donor generosity comes increased competition, making every minute of engagement precious. Manual tasks like updating contacts, counting donations, and sending confirmations take up a lot of time, leaving less time to talk with donors and raise funds.

Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising platform to manage all tasks related to fundraising. Here's how we can support your year-end push:

Fundraising: Create fundraising pages and donation forms or host engaging in-person, virtual, and hybrid events and auctions

Email: Quickly design and automate engaging outbound email blasts, thank-you messages, tax receipts, and more

Donor management platform: Store and organize supporter information to enhance relationships with your donor base

Quickly design and automate engaging outbound email blasts, thank-you messages, tax receipts, and more Donor management platform: Store and organize supporter information to enhance relationships with your donor base

4 best year-end giving campaign examples for inspiration

1. The Humane Society’s Give Hope Campaign

The Humane Society's mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals and to prevent animal cruelty. Its focus is on rescuing animals from disasters, advocating for stronger animal protection laws, providing veterinary care, and promoting adoption over breeding or purchasing pets.

What’s good about the Give Hope Campaign by the Humane Society of Kentucky?

Powerful impact story: The organization put a face to its cause by sharing the story of Mistletoe, who needs round-the-clock care from the veterinary team. This clearly shows donors how their contributions will be used.

Matching gifts: The campaign includes a matching gift initiative by Petco Love, where donations are tripled, creating a strong incentive for giving. A bold headline and highlighted text bring visitor attention to the matching gift program.

Different donation levels: By adding different donation tiers to the form, the campaign reduces decision fatigue and makes it easier for donors to decide how much to give.

2. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army's mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination, dedicating itself to assisting individuals and families in need.

The Salvation Army offers emergency relief, homeless shelters, food pantries, rehabilitation centers, and disaster response efforts.

‍What’s good about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign?

Omnichannel engagement: While the campaign started as an in-person event with volunteers ringing bells next to red kettles, it has evolved over time. to integrate online donation forms, QR codes, and mobile payment options, making it easier for supporters to give.

Visibility and simplicity: Red kettles are strategically placed in busy locations during the holiday season to maximize donations. The kettles' physical presence draws attention and serves as a visible reminder to donate, while the straightforward process of donating encourages more people to contribute.

Emotional appeal and seasonality: The campaign uses holiday generosity to boost donations with kettles and ringing bells reminding people of goodwill and helping others. Their long-standing history also brings a sense of trust and familiarity, driving people to give every year.

3. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Thanks and Giving Campaign

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aims to advance research and treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases. The organization ensures that no child gets denied treatment based on religion, race, or family’s ability to pay.

What’s good about the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital's thanks and giving campaign?

Transparent gift levels: By specifying exactly what each donation amount will help them do, they give supporters a clear insight into how their contribution will make a difference.

Stories of children: The campaigns showcase stories of children who will benefit from the raised funds, creating an emotional connection with donors. By incorporating images of these children into the campaign page, the organization humanizes their efforts.

Non-financial ways to help: They recognize that not everyone can donate money and provide alternative ways to contribute, like donor-advised funds, stocks, or charitable gift annuities.

4. Dexter Band Boosters' Greens Sale and Year-End Giving 2023

Dexter Band Boosters supports the band program of Dexter Schools, enhancing the musical education and experiences of students.

What's good about Dexter Band Boosters' Holiday Greens Sale?

Seasonal relevance: The campaign leverages the holiday season by selling festive greens, aligning perfectly with year-end giving themes.

Local impact: By sourcing wreaths and garlands locally in Michigan, they emphasize community support and environmental responsibility.

Flexible giving options: Supporters can contribute by buying greens or making direct donations, catering to different preferences.

Extended campaign: While the green sale ends in early November, donations are accepted through December 31, maximizing the year-end giving window.

Using Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing system, Dexter Band Boosters raised $12,000 and saved $600 in fees, demonstrating the effectiveness of a well-executed year-end campaign combined with a cost-efficient fundraising tool.

Final words on year-end campaigns for nonprofits

Year-end fundraising campaigns are pivotal for nonprofits, often accounting for a significant portion of annual donations. This period, typically from Giving Tuesday through December 31st, is crucial due to several factors. Many donors are motivated by the holiday spirit of giving and the desire to make tax-deductible contributions before the year closes.

Make your website donor-friendly and use social media to inform supporters about campaign progress. Most importantly, use a reliable platform to streamline your efforts. Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising platform packed with modern giving tools and we make fundraising user-friendly and hassle-free for your team and your supporters, all at no cost.

With the right approach and tools, you can boost donations and end the year strong. Remember, a successful year-end campaign can set the tone for the entire year ahead.

FAQs on year-end giving

What is the year-end giving statement? A year-end giving statement is a report or letter that summarizes a donor's contribution for the year. It's often shared at the end of the calendar year by nonprofit organizations, listing how much you gave, when you gave it, and the group's tax status. The statement serves as the proof required by the IRS for tax deductions for gifts over $250. It helps nonprofits maintain a positive image and encourages continued support.

What are the IRS rules for year-end giving? The IRS rules for year-end giving state that contributions must be made by December 31st to qualify for a tax deduction in that year. Only donations made to eligible organizations will qualify. To check eligibility, visit the IRS website, which lists most organizations eligible to receive deductible contributions. For all contributions worth $250 or more, donors need a written acknowledgment from the charity. Non-cash gifts must be appraised if over $500, and donors need to fill out IRS Form 8283 for larger non-cash donations.