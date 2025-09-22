Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Understanding Autism Today

Autism affects millions of families worldwide, with diagnoses rising in recent years. Supporting autism causes helps provide essential resources for early intervention, specialized education, and family support services that can significantly improve quality of life and reduce long-term costs.

1 in 127 globally

Worldwide, autism affects approximately one in every 127 people according to the World Health Organization, making it a common condition requiring widespread support and understanding.

1 in 31 U.S. children

In the United States, autism rates are even higher, with one in 31 children identified with autism spectrum disorder, highlighting the growing need for specialized services and community support.

$17,081 annual cost

Families face significant financial challenges with autism-related expenses averaging over $17,000 per year, creating barriers to accessing critical therapies and support services.