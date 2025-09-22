Support Autism Education and Family Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing autism services, therapy, and family support with measurable impact.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Autism Education and Family Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing autism services, therapy, and family support with measurable impact.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Understanding Autism Today

Autism affects millions of families worldwide, with diagnoses rising in recent years. Supporting autism causes helps provide essential resources for early intervention, specialized education, and family support services that can significantly improve quality of life and reduce long-term costs.

1 in 127 globally

Worldwide, autism affects approximately one in every 127 people according to the World Health Organization, making it a common condition requiring widespread support and understanding.

1 in 31 U.S. children

In the United States, autism rates are even higher, with one in 31 children identified with autism spectrum disorder, highlighting the growing need for specialized services and community support.

$17,081 annual cost

Families face significant financial challenges with autism-related expenses averaging over $17,000 per year, creating barriers to accessing critical therapies and support services.

Autism
Decorative

Understanding Autism Today

Autism affects millions of families worldwide, with diagnoses rising in recent years. Supporting autism causes helps provide essential resources for early intervention, specialized education, and family support services that can significantly improve quality of life and reduce long-term costs.

1 in 127 globally

Worldwide, autism affects approximately one in every 127 people according to the World Health Organization, making it a common condition requiring widespread support and understanding.

1 in 31 U.S. children

In the United States, autism rates are even higher, with one in 31 children identified with autism spectrum disorder, highlighting the growing need for specialized services and community support.

$17,081 annual cost

Families face significant financial challenges with autism-related expenses averaging over $17,000 per year, creating barriers to accessing critical therapies and support services.

Autism
Decorative

Latest news

President Trump, Secretary Kennedy Announce Bold Actions to Tackle Autism Epidemic

September 22, 2025

This announcement details new actions to address autism, including a potential FDA-recognized treatment pathway and significant investment in research.

Read more

How autism rates are rising – and why that could lead to more ...

November 03, 2025

Reports on the steep rise in autism prevalence in the US, highlighting the growing need for understanding and support.

Read more

FDA Takes Action to Make a Treatment Available for Autism Symptoms

September 22, 2025

The FDA is initiating approval for leucovorin calcium tablets, establishing the first FDA-recognized therapeutic for children with cerebral folate deficiency and autistic symptoms.

Read more

NIH launches $50M Autism Data Science Initiative to Unlock Causes and Improve Outcomes

September 22, 2025

The NIH is funding 13 projects totaling over $50 million to integrate diverse data for a deeper understanding of autism's causes and to improve outcomes.

Read more

Autism Society Creating connections for the Autism community ...

November 01, 2025

The Autism Society provides resources, news, and support, highlighting that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to autism research and be sure my donation is used effectively?

You can donate to autism research directly through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, so you can be confident your contribution supports their mission without platform fees.

Are donations to autism charities tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified autism charities are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best autism charities to donate to?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and advancing autism research. We've ensured that each organization is legitimate and impactful.

What payment methods can I use to donate to autism research or support programs?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How does Zeffy ensure that 100% of my 'donate to autism' contribution reaches the intended organization?

Zeffy is a zero-fee platform, meaning we don't take a cut of your donation. 100% of your contribution goes directly to the verified autism organization you choose to support.

Where does my 'autism speaks donation' or 'autism society donation' go when I donate through this page?

Your donation goes directly to the designated nonprofit organization to support their programs, research, and advocacy efforts. Zeffy processes the transaction and ensures the funds are securely transferred.

How do I choose the best autism foundation to donate to?

We've verified the 501(c)(3) status of every nonprofit listed on this page, making sure your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful organization. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your values.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.