Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Faith in Action

Faith-based organizations are powerful forces for community good, providing essential services while nurturing spiritual and physical wellbeing. Your support helps these organizations continue their vital work of building stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities.

84% community service

The vast majority of U.S. congregations provide social or human services, serving as crucial safety nets for vulnerable populations in their communities.

25-35% lower mortality

Regular attendance at religious services is associated with significantly longer lifespans, highlighting how faith communities support both spiritual and physical wellbeing.

78% give generously

Most people of faith report that their spiritual beliefs inspire them to donate to their places of worship, creating a cycle of generosity that sustains important community work.