Choose from verified religious retirement programs making measurable impact in spiritual care and community support. 100% of your donation goes directly to the cause with no platform fees.
Choose from verified religious retirement programs making measurable impact in spiritual care and community support. 100% of your donation goes directly to the cause with no platform fees.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Faith-based organizations are powerful forces for community good, providing essential services while nurturing spiritual and physical wellbeing. Your support helps these organizations continue their vital work of building stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities.
The vast majority of U.S. congregations provide social or human services, serving as crucial safety nets for vulnerable populations in their communities.
Regular attendance at religious services is associated with significantly longer lifespans, highlighting how faith communities support both spiritual and physical wellbeing.
Most people of faith report that their spiritual beliefs inspire them to donate to their places of worship, creating a cycle of generosity that sustains important community work.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Faith-based organizations are powerful forces for community good, providing essential services while nurturing spiritual and physical wellbeing. Your support helps these organizations continue their vital work of building stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities.
The vast majority of U.S. congregations provide social or human services, serving as crucial safety nets for vulnerable populations in their communities.
Regular attendance at religious services is associated with significantly longer lifespans, highlighting how faith communities support both spiritual and physical wellbeing.
Most people of faith report that their spiritual beliefs inspire them to donate to their places of worship, creating a cycle of generosity that sustains important community work.
This campaign highlights persecuted Christians and advocates for religious freedom worldwide, with events in over 60 countries.
Aid to the Church in Need • November 12, 2025
Faith-based institutions, especially Black churches, are increasingly innovating in education through homeschooling and microschools, forming disciples for a complex world.
Christianity Today • September 08, 2025
South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging is refocusing its ministry to better serve the senior population within SCBaptist churches.
Baptistcourier.com • November 01, 2025
A survey indicates that 85% of U.S. congregations offer community service programs, highlighting the significant role of faith-based organizations in outreach.
Philanthropy News Digest • October 26, 2025
You can donate directly to faith-based elder care communities listed on this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits, ensuring your contribution supports their mission without platform fees. 100% of your donation goes to the organization.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) faith-based organizations are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.
You can help fund a variety of programs, including spiritual care, art and cultural preservation, community outreach, family support, and environmental stewardship. All donations are processed securely, and 100% goes to the nonprofit.
Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the verified faith-based nonprofit without deducting any platform fees. We process all donations securely and provide a direct channel for your support.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH for donations to faith-based charities. All payments are processed securely to protect your financial information.
Yes, you can directly support faith-based community outreach and education programs by donating through Zeffy. Your contribution helps these organizations expand their services and impact within the community, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit.
You can donate to faith-driven advocacy initiatives through Zeffy, supporting their efforts to promote positive change. Zeffy ensures that all donations go directly to the verified nonprofit, with no platform fees deducted.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission