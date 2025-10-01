Your donation reaches verified nonprofits with 100% going to community education, mental health services, and local support programs. No platform fees, just real impact in your community.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Communities across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in housing, mental health, and early childhood development. Your support helps bridge critical gaps for vulnerable populations who need immediate assistance to stabilize their lives and build stronger futures.
Homelessness increased 18% in 2024, with no community having enough permanent housing to meet the growing demand for safe shelter.
Despite 61.5 million U.S. adults experiencing mental illness in 2024, nearly half couldn't access the treatment they needed to recover and thrive.
Globally, 6 out of 10 children aged 3-4 have no access to early childhood education programs that build critical foundations for lifelong success.
You can donate directly to verified nonprofits offering community education programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, as we charge zero platform fees. You'll also receive an automatic tax receipt.
Your donation can help fund a variety of programs, including homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, community centers, food justice initiatives, early childhood education, community health services, mental health support, and arts engagement. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.
All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Your financial information is protected, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations, including family and spiritual support ministries, are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time simple.
Your donation helps fund initiatives like community gardens, food banks, and educational programs promoting healthy eating and sustainable agriculture. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to these vital programs.
Yes, you can donate to LGBTQ+ community support centers through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful organization without any platform fees deducted.
Your donation will help provide access to crucial mental health services, therapy, and support groups within the community. Zeffy processes all donations securely, ensuring that 100% of your contribution supports these vital mental health initiatives.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
