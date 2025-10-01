Support Community Education and Mental Health Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits with 100% going to community education, mental health services, and local support programs. No platform fees, just real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Community Education and Mental Health Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits with 100% going to community education, mental health services, and local support programs. No platform fees, just real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Community Needs Today

Communities across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in housing, mental health, and early childhood development. Your support helps bridge critical gaps for vulnerable populations who need immediate assistance to stabilize their lives and build stronger futures.

771,480 experiencing homelessness

Homelessness increased 18% in 2024, with no community having enough permanent housing to meet the growing demand for safe shelter.

48% without mental health care

Despite 61.5 million U.S. adults experiencing mental illness in 2024, nearly half couldn't access the treatment they needed to recover and thrive.

60% of young children lack early education

Globally, 6 out of 10 children aged 3-4 have no access to early childhood education programs that build critical foundations for lifelong success.

Decorative

Community Needs Today

Communities across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in housing, mental health, and early childhood development. Your support helps bridge critical gaps for vulnerable populations who need immediate assistance to stabilize their lives and build stronger futures.

771,480 experiencing homelessness

Homelessness increased 18% in 2024, with no community having enough permanent housing to meet the growing demand for safe shelter.

48% without mental health care

Despite 61.5 million U.S. adults experiencing mental illness in 2024, nearly half couldn't access the treatment they needed to recover and thrive.

60% of young children lack early education

Globally, 6 out of 10 children aged 3-4 have no access to early childhood education programs that build critical foundations for lifelong success.

Decorative

Latest news

From crisis to community benefit: Words that win support for local news

This guide offers messaging strategies to strengthen community support for local news, shifting focus from crisis to community benefits to inform donor appeals.

Press Forward • October 1, 2025

Read more

Amazon's impact in communities where we live and work

Details Amazon's long-term programs in housing, hunger relief, education, and disaster response, showcasing their community impact and investment areas for potential partners.

About Amazon • November 11, 2025

Read more

Generous community support not nearly enough to fill gap in SNAP funding, food advocates say

Reports on the inadequacy of community support to fill SNAP funding gaps, highlighting the scale of need and the strain on food nonprofits, informing donors about critical funding shortfalls.

Asheville Watchdog • November 6, 2025

Read more

Nonprofits addressing major health challenges receive support from AdventHealth community impact grants

Highlights how AdventHealth's community impact grants support nonprofits tackling major health issues, informing donors about areas of focus and the impact of such funding.

AdventHealth • November 20, 2025

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to community education programs through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to verified nonprofits offering community education programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, as we charge zero platform fees. You'll also receive an automatic tax receipt.

What kind of community support programs do these donations fund?

Your donation can help fund a variety of programs, including homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, community centers, food justice initiatives, early childhood education, community health services, mental health support, and arts engagement. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How can I be sure my donation for community support is secure?

All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Your financial information is protected, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.

Are donations to family and spiritual support ministries tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations, including family and spiritual support ministries, are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time simple.

How does my donation support food justice and community agriculture?

Your donation helps fund initiatives like community gardens, food banks, and educational programs promoting healthy eating and sustainable agriculture. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to these vital programs.

Can I donate to LGBTQ+ community support centers through this platform?

Yes, you can donate to LGBTQ+ community support centers through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful organization without any platform fees deducted.

How will my donation help fund community mental health and therapy programs?

Your donation will help provide access to crucial mental health services, therapy, and support groups within the community. Zeffy processes all donations securely, ensuring that 100% of your contribution supports these vital mental health initiatives.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.