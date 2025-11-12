Donate to Gaza Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Support medical relief in Palestine through verified nonprofits. Help Palestinian families with food, water, and essential services—100% of your donation goes to the cause, no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Donate to Gaza Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Support medical relief in Palestine through verified nonprofits. Help Palestinian families with food, water, and essential services—100% of your donation goes to the cause, no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Why Support Palestine

Families in Palestine face extraordinary humanitarian challenges amid ongoing displacement and food insecurity. Your support today helps provide essential resources to communities where children and families are experiencing critical shortages of food, shelter, and basic necessities.

5.9 million displaced

Nearly six million Palestinians are registered for humanitarian assistance, many living in temporary shelters without access to basic services.

1,800 food trucks delivered

Despite logistical challenges, aid organizations have mobilized emergency food assistance to Gaza, but the need continues to outpace available resources.

39% experiencing food shortages

Families are going days without food, with children facing acute malnutrition in conditions that humanitarian experts warn have reached famine thresholds.

Decorative

Why Support Palestine

Families in Palestine face extraordinary humanitarian challenges amid ongoing displacement and food insecurity. Your support today helps provide essential resources to communities where children and families are experiencing critical shortages of food, shelter, and basic necessities.

5.9 million displaced

Nearly six million Palestinians are registered for humanitarian assistance, many living in temporary shelters without access to basic services.

1,800 food trucks delivered

Despite logistical challenges, aid organizations have mobilized emergency food assistance to Gaza, but the need continues to outpace available resources.

39% experiencing food shortages

Families are going days without food, with children facing acute malnutrition in conditions that humanitarian experts warn have reached famine thresholds.

Decorative

Latest news

Aid access and hospital operations remain constrained in Gaza

UN reports ongoing hostilities disrupt humanitarian operations in Gaza, with most hospitals partially functional and many patients needing urgent evacuation.

UN News • November 27, 2025

Read more

UK criticises Gaza aid delays as tents take year to arrive

The UK criticizes significant delays in aid delivery to Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for shelter as 1.5 million people require it amid worsening winter conditions.

BBC News • December 02, 2025

Read more

What's happening in Gaza? A desperate humanitarian crisis

A ceasefire offers hope, but Gaza faces a catastrophic humanitarian disaster with severe malnutrition, a collapsed health system, and urgent needs for shelter and aid.

Red Cross • November 12, 2025

Read more

US-backed GHF 'aid mission' in Gaza ends – a timeline of violence

The controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is halting operations after its aid distribution sites were linked to violence and deaths of Palestinians.

Al Jazeera • November 25, 2025

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Gaza safely and ensure my contribution reaches those in need?

You can donate directly through this page — all organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. Your donation will support critical relief efforts.

Are donations to Palestine relief funds tax-deductible?

Yes — all donations made through Zeffy go to verified 501(c)(3) organizations and are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating to any Palestine relief fund on this page.

What payment methods are accepted for donating to Palestine?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, so you can support Palestine humanitarian aid with confidence.

How does Zeffy ensure that 100% of my donation reaches the organizations providing aid to Palestine?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees, meaning 100% of your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit you choose. We cover our costs through optional contributions from donors, ensuring that every penny you give supports Palestine.

How can I help Palestinian children through donations?

Many of the organizations listed here focus on providing aid and support to Palestinian children, including access to food, medical care, and education. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution reaches these vital programs.

Where does my donation to Gaza relief efforts actually go?

Your donation will support critical needs like food, water, shelter, and medical assistance for people in Gaza. Zeffy partners with verified nonprofits on the ground to ensure your contribution has a direct and meaningful impact.

How are the Palestine relief funds on this page vetted?

Every nonprofit listed on this page is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. Zeffy ensures that all organizations meet strict criteria for legitimacy and impact, so you can donate with confidence.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.