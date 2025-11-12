Donate to Gaza Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Why Support Palestine

Families in Palestine face extraordinary humanitarian challenges amid ongoing displacement and food insecurity. Your support today helps provide essential resources to communities where children and families are experiencing critical shortages of food, shelter, and basic necessities.

5.9 million displaced

Nearly six million Palestinians are registered for humanitarian assistance, many living in temporary shelters without access to basic services.

1,800 food trucks delivered

Despite logistical challenges, aid organizations have mobilized emergency food assistance to Gaza, but the need continues to outpace available resources.

39% experiencing food shortages

Families are going days without food, with children facing acute malnutrition in conditions that humanitarian experts warn have reached famine thresholds.