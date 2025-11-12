Donate to Gaza Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Support medical relief in Palestine through verified nonprofits. Help Palestinian families with food, water, and essential services—100% of your donation goes to the cause, no platform fees.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Families in Palestine face extraordinary humanitarian challenges amid ongoing displacement and food insecurity. Your support today helps provide essential resources to communities where children and families are experiencing critical shortages of food, shelter, and basic necessities.
Nearly six million Palestinians are registered for humanitarian assistance, many living in temporary shelters without access to basic services.
Despite logistical challenges, aid organizations have mobilized emergency food assistance to Gaza, but the need continues to outpace available resources.
Families are going days without food, with children facing acute malnutrition in conditions that humanitarian experts warn have reached famine thresholds.
UN reports ongoing hostilities disrupt humanitarian operations in Gaza, with most hospitals partially functional and many patients needing urgent evacuation.
UN News • November 27, 2025
The UK criticizes significant delays in aid delivery to Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for shelter as 1.5 million people require it amid worsening winter conditions.
BBC News • December 02, 2025
A ceasefire offers hope, but Gaza faces a catastrophic humanitarian disaster with severe malnutrition, a collapsed health system, and urgent needs for shelter and aid.
Red Cross • November 12, 2025
The controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is halting operations after its aid distribution sites were linked to violence and deaths of Palestinians.
Al Jazeera • November 25, 2025
