Veterans Need Our Support

America's 18 million veterans face significant challenges after serving our country. From mental health crises to housing insecurity, these brave individuals need community support to access the resources and care they've earned through their sacrifice.

6,640 veteran suicides

In 2022, more than 18 veterans per day died by suicide, highlighting the urgent need for expanded mental health services and outreach programs.

7.4% rise in homelessness

Over 15,500 veterans experienced unsheltered homelessness in 2023, a growing crisis that requires immediate housing assistance and support services.

18 million veterans

Veterans make up 6% of America's adult population, creating a substantial community with diverse needs ranging from healthcare to employment assistance.