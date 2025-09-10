Help families affected by dementia through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to trusted organizations with measurable impact.
Dementia affects millions of Americans across all age groups, creating profound challenges for individuals, families, and caregivers. With prevalence rising among our aging population, support for research, care resources, and family assistance has never been more critical.
By 2025, over 7 million older Americans will be living with Alzheimer's disease, requiring specialized care and support services.
Alzheimer's doesn't only affect seniors—hundreds of thousands under age 65 face early-onset dementia, often during their most productive years.
Approximately 11% of people over 65 have Alzheimer's disease, making it a common condition that touches nearly every extended family.
November 3, 2025
Daily walking may slow cognitive decline in older adults at risk for Alzheimer's, highlighting lifestyle interventions for prevention.
November 3, 2025
Frank Residences is spotlighting award-winning programs transforming memory care, showcasing innovative approaches to dementia support.
October 24, 2025
A $100 million gift to UCSF will accelerate dementia research and care, demonstrating significant investment in advancing treatments and support.
November 1, 2025
A Manitoba researcher received funding to explore a new compound that may protect brain cells from Alzheimer's damage, showcasing vital research efforts.
September 10, 2025
The House advanced a $15 million increase for Alzheimer's/dementia research at NIH for FY26, following a $100 million Senate increase.
