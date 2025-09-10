Support Dementia Care Centers and Research

Understanding Dementia's Impact

Dementia affects millions of Americans across all age groups, creating profound challenges for individuals, families, and caregivers. With prevalence rising among our aging population, support for research, care resources, and family assistance has never been more critical.

7.2 million Americans affected

By 2025, over 7 million older Americans will be living with Alzheimer's disease, requiring specialized care and support services.

200,000 younger Americans

Alzheimer's doesn't only affect seniors—hundreds of thousands under age 65 face early-onset dementia, often during their most productive years.

1 in 9 seniors

Approximately 11% of people over 65 have Alzheimer's disease, making it a common condition that touches nearly every extended family.

Dementia
Latest news

Walking a Few Thousand Steps a Day May Reduce Cognitive Decline in Older Adults

November 3, 2025

Daily walking may slow cognitive decline in older adults at risk for Alzheimer's, highlighting lifestyle interventions for prevention.

Read more

Frank Residences Redefines Memory Care with Innovative Person-Centered Programs Leading into Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November 3, 2025

Frank Residences is spotlighting award-winning programs transforming memory care, showcasing innovative approaches to dementia support.

Read more

$100 Million Gift Will Advance UCSF’s Dementia Research and Care

October 24, 2025

A $100 million gift to UCSF will accelerate dementia research and care, demonstrating significant investment in advancing treatments and support.

Read more

Manitoba researcher wins funding for Alzheimer's treatment

November 1, 2025

A Manitoba researcher received funding to explore a new compound that may protect brain cells from Alzheimer's damage, showcasing vital research efforts.

Read more

$15 Million Increase for Alzheimer's Research Advances

September 10, 2025

The House advanced a $15 million increase for Alzheimer's/dementia research at NIH for FY26, following a $100 million Senate increase.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to dementia research safely and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate directly through this page to verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to dementia research. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization, with no platform fees deducted.

Are donations to Alzheimer's research tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Alzheimer's research or other dementia-related causes are tax-deductible. You’ll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best charities for dementia research?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits focused on dementia and Alzheimer's disease research. You can be confident that your donation will support their important work.

What payment methods are accepted for donating to Alzheimer's research?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

Where does my donation to Alzheimer's disease research go?

Your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit organization you choose, supporting their research efforts. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, ensuring that 100% of your contribution supports the mission.

How does Zeffy ensure that my donation to dementia research is secure?

Zeffy uses secure payment processing to protect your financial information when you donate to dementia research or other causes. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and 100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit.

Is donating through the Alzheimer's Association the only way to give to dementia research?

While the Alzheimer's Association is a great option, this page offers a variety of verified nonprofits dedicated to dementia and Alzheimer's research. Donating through Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution reaches the organization, supporting their work directly.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

