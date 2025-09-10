Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Understanding Dementia's Impact

Dementia affects millions of Americans across all age groups, creating profound challenges for individuals, families, and caregivers. With prevalence rising among our aging population, support for research, care resources, and family assistance has never been more critical.

7.2 million Americans affected

By 2025, over 7 million older Americans will be living with Alzheimer's disease, requiring specialized care and support services.

200,000 younger Americans

Alzheimer's doesn't only affect seniors—hundreds of thousands under age 65 face early-onset dementia, often during their most productive years.

1 in 9 seniors

Approximately 11% of people over 65 have Alzheimer's disease, making it a common condition that touches nearly every extended family.