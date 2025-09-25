Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Why Diabetes Matters

Diabetes affects millions of lives globally, creating both health challenges and economic strain for individuals and healthcare systems. With rising prevalence rates and significant mortality, supporting diabetes research, prevention, and care has never been more critical to help those affected live healthier lives.

1.6 million deaths annually

In 2021, diabetes directly caused 1.6 million deaths worldwide, affecting families and communities across the globe.

14% of adults affected

As of 2022, one in seven adults worldwide lives with diabetes, representing a significant increase from just 7% in 1990.

$412.9 billion annual cost

The economic burden of diabetes in the US reached $412.9 billion in 2022, affecting healthcare systems and individual families alike.