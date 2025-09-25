Support Diabetes Research & Education Programs

Why Diabetes Matters

Diabetes affects millions of lives globally, creating both health challenges and economic strain for individuals and healthcare systems. With rising prevalence rates and significant mortality, supporting diabetes research, prevention, and care has never been more critical to help those affected live healthier lives.

1.6 million deaths annually

In 2021, diabetes directly caused 1.6 million deaths worldwide, affecting families and communities across the globe.

14% of adults affected

As of 2022, one in seven adults worldwide lives with diabetes, representing a significant increase from just 7% in 1990.

$412.9 billion annual cost

The economic burden of diabetes in the US reached $412.9 billion in 2022, affecting healthcare systems and individual families alike.

Latest news

New 'smart insulin' shows promise in reducing hypoglycemia bouts

October 09, 2025

Researchers developed a novel protein combining insulin and glucagon, showing promise in regulating blood glucose and reducing hypoglycemia in Type 1 diabetes.

Read more

Top Type 1 Diabetes Research Breakthroughs to Watch in 2025

September 29, 2025

This article highlights advancements in automated insulin delivery, stem cell therapy, islet transplantation, and gene-edited therapies for Type 1 diabetes.

Read more

Improving outcomes for high-risk children with diabetes using automated insulin delivery

September 29, 2025

Automated insulin delivery systems are presented as a critical technological advancement to improve glycemic control and quality of life for children with Type 1 diabetes.

Read more

Oxford University to accelerate type 1 diabetes research and care with £10 million gift

September 25, 2025

A significant £10 million gift will accelerate groundbreaking research and care initiatives for type 1 diabetes at Oxford University.

Read more

Curing type 1 diabetes could be Canada's legacy

October 30, 2025

A substantial investment from the Canucks For Kids Fund aims to support Breakthrough T1D Canada's efforts in advancing research towards a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to diabetes research and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate to diabetes research through this page, where all listed nonprofits are verified 501(c)(3) organizations. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, supporting their work without platform fees.

Are donations to diabetes research tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support diabetes research are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best charities for diabetes research?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to diabetes research. You can be confident that your donation will directly support their important work.

What payment methods are accepted for donating to diabetes nonprofits?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How can I help with diabetes supplies for those in need?

Many diabetes nonprofits use donations to provide essential supplies to individuals and families. Your contribution can help ensure access to these critical resources.

How do I know my donation to a diabetes nonprofit is safe and secure?

Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed on this page, ensuring they are registered 501(c)(3) organizations. Plus, Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting diabetes research and programs.

Where does my donation to support diabetes research actually go?

Your donation will directly fund research initiatives, helping scientists and medical professionals better understand, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. Nonprofits may also use funds for patient support and education programs.

