Diabetes affects millions of lives globally, creating both health challenges and economic strain for individuals and healthcare systems. With rising prevalence rates and significant mortality, supporting diabetes research, prevention, and care has never been more critical to help those affected live healthier lives.
In 2021, diabetes directly caused 1.6 million deaths worldwide, affecting families and communities across the globe.
As of 2022, one in seven adults worldwide lives with diabetes, representing a significant increase from just 7% in 1990.
The economic burden of diabetes in the US reached $412.9 billion in 2022, affecting healthcare systems and individual families alike.
October 09, 2025
Researchers developed a novel protein combining insulin and glucagon, showing promise in regulating blood glucose and reducing hypoglycemia in Type 1 diabetes.
September 29, 2025
This article highlights advancements in automated insulin delivery, stem cell therapy, islet transplantation, and gene-edited therapies for Type 1 diabetes.
September 29, 2025
Automated insulin delivery systems are presented as a critical technological advancement to improve glycemic control and quality of life for children with Type 1 diabetes.
September 25, 2025
A significant £10 million gift will accelerate groundbreaking research and care initiatives for type 1 diabetes at Oxford University.
October 30, 2025
A substantial investment from the Canucks For Kids Fund aims to support Breakthrough T1D Canada's efforts in advancing research towards a cure for type 1 diabetes.
