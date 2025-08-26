Support Lupus Research & Patient Aid | Verified Nonprofits

Your donation supports lupus research and helps patients with financial aid through verified organizations.

Understanding Lupus Impact

Lupus is a serious autoimmune disease affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans, with particularly severe outcomes for certain populations. Your support helps fund critical research, treatment access, and community resources for those navigating this complex and often devastating condition.

200,000+ Americans affected

Over 200,000 people in the United States live with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), requiring ongoing medical care and support systems.

6x higher mortality rate

Patients with Lupus Nephritis face mortality rates six times higher than the general population, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.

Significant health disparities

Asian Americans with lupus face four times higher mortality rates, while Hispanic/Latina women experience six times higher mortality, underscoring the need for equitable care.

Lupus News

November 04, 2025

Provides the latest news, expert insights, and coverage on lupus research and treatment developments.

A Phase 3 Trial of Telitacicept for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

October 15, 2025

Reports on a Phase 3 clinical trial for a new lupus treatment, indicating progress in developing safer and more effective therapies.

Sequencing DNA to find new lupus treatments

October 02, 2025

Focuses on genetic research for childhood-onset lupus, potential for better treatments, and the devastating impact of the disease.

Walk to End Lupus Now® Events Bring Connection, Hope and Impact in the Fight to End Lupus Across

September 03, 2025

Highlights how Walk to End Lupus Now events foster connection and hope while raising funds and awareness for the fight against lupus.

New York Jets Help Drive Research Forward at 2025 Luncheon and Lupus Awareness Day

August 26, 2025

Highlights a fundraising event involving the New York Jets, demonstrating community support and efforts to advance lupus research towards a cure.

Frequently asked questions

How can I help lupus patients with financial aid?

You can donate to nonprofits that provide direct financial assistance to lupus patients and their families. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these verified 501(c)(3) organizations, providing crucial support for medical bills, treatments, and other essential needs.

Where can I donate to lupus education programs?

Many lupus awareness charities offer educational resources and programs for patients, families, and the public. Your donation through Zeffy directly supports these initiatives, helping to raise awareness, improve understanding, and promote early diagnosis of lupus.

Are donations to lupus research nonprofits tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) lupus research nonprofits are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after donating, and 100% of your contribution will go towards funding crucial lupus research initiatives.

How can I support lupus advocacy organizations?

Your donation can empower lupus advocacy organizations to fight for policy changes, increased research funding, and better access to care for those affected by lupus. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution supports these vital advocacy efforts.

Can I donate to lupus support groups through this platform?

Yes, Zeffy hosts donation pages for verified nonprofits that run lupus support groups and related programs. Your donation helps these groups provide emotional support, practical advice, and a sense of community for lupus patients and their families.

How do I know my donation to help lupus survivors and families is secure?

Zeffy ensures your donation is secure by processing all payments through encrypted, secure channels. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Plus, 100% of your donation goes to the verified lupus nonprofit you choose.

Where can I find the best lupus awareness charities to donate to?

Zeffy lists verified 501(c)(3) charities dedicated to lupus awareness, research, and patient support. We ensure that 100% of your donation goes directly to the organization, helping them raise awareness and provide vital resources without any platform fees.

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
