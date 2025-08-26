Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Understanding Lupus Impact

Lupus is a serious autoimmune disease affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans, with particularly severe outcomes for certain populations. Your support helps fund critical research, treatment access, and community resources for those navigating this complex and often devastating condition.

200,000+ Americans affected

Over 200,000 people in the United States live with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), requiring ongoing medical care and support systems.

6x higher mortality rate

Patients with Lupus Nephritis face mortality rates six times higher than the general population, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.

Significant health disparities

Asian Americans with lupus face four times higher mortality rates, while Hispanic/Latina women experience six times higher mortality, underscoring the need for equitable care.