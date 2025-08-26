Your donation supports lupus research and helps patients with financial aid through verified organizations. 100% goes to the cause with no platform fees.
Your donation supports lupus research and helps patients with financial aid through verified organizations. 100% goes to the cause with no platform fees.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Lupus is a serious autoimmune disease affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans, with particularly severe outcomes for certain populations. Your support helps fund critical research, treatment access, and community resources for those navigating this complex and often devastating condition.
Over 200,000 people in the United States live with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), requiring ongoing medical care and support systems.
Patients with Lupus Nephritis face mortality rates six times higher than the general population, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.
Asian Americans with lupus face four times higher mortality rates, while Hispanic/Latina women experience six times higher mortality, underscoring the need for equitable care.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Lupus is a serious autoimmune disease affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans, with particularly severe outcomes for certain populations. Your support helps fund critical research, treatment access, and community resources for those navigating this complex and often devastating condition.
Over 200,000 people in the United States live with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), requiring ongoing medical care and support systems.
Patients with Lupus Nephritis face mortality rates six times higher than the general population, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.
Asian Americans with lupus face four times higher mortality rates, while Hispanic/Latina women experience six times higher mortality, underscoring the need for equitable care.
November 04, 2025
Provides the latest news, expert insights, and coverage on lupus research and treatment developments.
October 15, 2025
Reports on a Phase 3 clinical trial for a new lupus treatment, indicating progress in developing safer and more effective therapies.
October 02, 2025
Focuses on genetic research for childhood-onset lupus, potential for better treatments, and the devastating impact of the disease.
September 03, 2025
Highlights how Walk to End Lupus Now events foster connection and hope while raising funds and awareness for the fight against lupus.
August 26, 2025
Highlights a fundraising event involving the New York Jets, demonstrating community support and efforts to advance lupus research towards a cure.
You can donate to nonprofits that provide direct financial assistance to lupus patients and their families. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these verified 501(c)(3) organizations, providing crucial support for medical bills, treatments, and other essential needs.
Many lupus awareness charities offer educational resources and programs for patients, families, and the public. Your donation through Zeffy directly supports these initiatives, helping to raise awareness, improve understanding, and promote early diagnosis of lupus.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) lupus research nonprofits are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after donating, and 100% of your contribution will go towards funding crucial lupus research initiatives.
Your donation can empower lupus advocacy organizations to fight for policy changes, increased research funding, and better access to care for those affected by lupus. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution supports these vital advocacy efforts.
Yes, Zeffy hosts donation pages for verified nonprofits that run lupus support groups and related programs. Your donation helps these groups provide emotional support, practical advice, and a sense of community for lupus patients and their families.
Zeffy ensures your donation is secure by processing all payments through encrypted, secure channels. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Plus, 100% of your donation goes to the verified lupus nonprofit you choose.
Zeffy lists verified 501(c)(3) charities dedicated to lupus awareness, research, and patient support. We ensure that 100% of your donation goes directly to the organization, helping them raise awareness and provide vital resources without any platform fees.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission