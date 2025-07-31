Support verified nonprofits helping families affected by Alzheimer's with 100% of your donation reaching the cause. Zero platform fees, measurable impact for research and community services.
Alzheimer's disease affects millions of Americans, gradually robbing them of memory and independence. With cases projected to nearly double by 2050, support for research, caregiving resources, and early detection is crucial to help families facing this devastating condition.
An estimated 7.2 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer's, with about 1 in 9 seniors developing the condition.
The number of Americans with Alzheimer's is projected to nearly double to 13 million by 2050, creating an urgent need for better treatments and support systems.
In 2024, family caregivers provided over 19 billion hours of unpaid care valued at more than $413 billion, highlighting the enormous hidden cost of this disease.
A study shows that even modest daily walking can significantly delay cognitive decline, highlighting the impact of lifestyle on Alzheimer's progression.
Nature • November 3, 2025
Health Canada has approved the first drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, offering new hope for patients and families.
Global News • November 1, 2025
The FDA has cleared the first blood test for Alzheimer's-related amyloid pathology, marking a significant step for early detection and diagnosis in primary care.
Alzheimer's Association • October 13, 2025
The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a $100 million increase for Alzheimer's and dementia research at the NIH, signaling continued investment in finding treatments and cures.
Alzheimer's Association • July 31, 2025
