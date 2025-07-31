Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Understanding Alzheimer's Impact

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of Americans, gradually robbing them of memory and independence. With cases projected to nearly double by 2050, support for research, caregiving resources, and early detection is crucial to help families facing this devastating condition.

7.2 million Americans affected

An estimated 7.2 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer's, with about 1 in 9 seniors developing the condition.

13 million by 2050

The number of Americans with Alzheimer's is projected to nearly double to 13 million by 2050, creating an urgent need for better treatments and support systems.

$413 billion in care value

In 2024, family caregivers provided over 19 billion hours of unpaid care valued at more than $413 billion, highlighting the enormous hidden cost of this disease.