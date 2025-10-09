Donate to Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Why Animal Welfare Matters

Millions of animals face abuse, neglect, and uncertain futures in shelters across America. Your support helps provide essential care, find loving homes, and prevent unnecessary euthanasia for vulnerable animals who cannot speak for themselves.

10 million animals

Every year in the United States, an estimated 10 million animals suffer from abuse or cruelty, often without anyone to advocate for their safety.

6.55 million shelter animals

In 2023, over 6.5 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues nationwide, overwhelming facilities that depend on community support.

607,000 euthanized

Approximately 607,000 shelter animals were euthanized in 2024, many simply because shelters lacked the space and resources to care for them.