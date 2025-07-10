Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Teacher Support Crisis

Every year, teachers across America dig deep into their own pockets to provide essential supplies for their students. As costs continue to rise and classroom needs grow, educators are shouldering an increasingly heavy financial burden that impacts both their livelihoods and their students' learning experiences.

$500-$900 annually

Educators spend hundreds of their own dollars each year to ensure students have the basic supplies they need to learn effectively.

$895 average in 2024-2025

Teachers paid nearly $900 out-of-pocket last school year, highlighting the significant personal financial sacrifice educators make for their students.

$45 increase from previous year

The financial burden on teachers grew by $45 compared to the 2023-24 school year, reflecting the rising costs of essential classroom supplies.