Choose from verified nonprofits providing supplies, scholarships, and educational support to low-income students. 100% of your donation goes directly to back to school programs with no platform fees.
Choose from verified nonprofits providing supplies, scholarships, and educational support to low-income students. 100% of your donation goes directly to back to school programs with no platform fees.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Every year, teachers across America dig deep into their own pockets to provide essential supplies for their students. As costs continue to rise and classroom needs grow, educators are shouldering an increasingly heavy financial burden that impacts both their livelihoods and their students' learning experiences.
Educators spend hundreds of their own dollars each year to ensure students have the basic supplies they need to learn effectively.
Teachers paid nearly $900 out-of-pocket last school year, highlighting the significant personal financial sacrifice educators make for their students.
The financial burden on teachers grew by $45 compared to the 2023-24 school year, reflecting the rising costs of essential classroom supplies.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Every year, teachers across America dig deep into their own pockets to provide essential supplies for their students. As costs continue to rise and classroom needs grow, educators are shouldering an increasingly heavy financial burden that impacts both their livelihoods and their students' learning experiences.
Educators spend hundreds of their own dollars each year to ensure students have the basic supplies they need to learn effectively.
Teachers paid nearly $900 out-of-pocket last school year, highlighting the significant personal financial sacrifice educators make for their students.
The financial burden on teachers grew by $45 compared to the 2023-24 school year, reflecting the rising costs of essential classroom supplies.
September 26, 2025
Rising back-to-school supply costs are a burden for families. This article highlights how one school district is working to alleviate this financial pressure.
August 21, 2025
Policy changes under the Trump administration are creating uncertainty in education, potentially impacting school funding and student support services, which donors may wish to address.
July 10, 2025
Families face financial stress and increased costs for back-to-school shopping due to tariffs. This report details spending habits and saving strategies, highlighting the need for support.
August 18, 2025
A study shows Canadian parents are stressed by back-to-school budgeting. The article offers advice, underscoring the financial challenges families face and the need for financial literacy support.
You can donate directly to verified nonprofits providing back-to-school assistance programs through this page. Your contribution can help provide essential supplies, clothing, and other resources students need to succeed. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit.
This page features verified nonprofits that accept donations to purchase and distribute school supplies. While you may not be donating supplies directly, your financial contribution allows these organizations to efficiently provide the exact items students need most. Zeffy processes all donations securely.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to the listed nonprofits are tax-deductible. Every nonprofit is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, and you'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.
Sponsoring a student typically involves providing the funds necessary for school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. By donating through Zeffy, you can support a student's successful return to school. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit.
Zeffy verifies the 501(c)(3) status of every nonprofit listed on this page, ensuring your donation goes to a legitimate and impactful organization. We prioritize transparency and trust in the donation process.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. Zeffy securely processes all payments to ensure your financial information is protected.
Your donation can provide students with the tools they need to succeed academically, boosting their confidence and setting them up for a successful school year. By supporting these back-to-school assistance programs, you're investing in students' futures. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission