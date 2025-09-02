Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Breast Cancer Impact

Breast cancer continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing research, treatment, and support. With millions of new diagnoses each year and hundreds of thousands of deaths, your support helps fund critical early detection programs, treatment access, and breakthrough research.

2.3 million new cases

In 2022 alone, approximately 2.3 million people worldwide received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis, affecting patients and their families.

670,000 deaths annually

Breast cancer claimed 670,000 lives globally in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments and early detection.

11.6% of all cancers

Breast cancer represents more than 1 in 10 cancer diagnoses worldwide, making it one of the most common forms of cancer affecting communities everywhere.