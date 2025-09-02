Support Breast Cancer Survivors and Research

Breast Cancer Impact

Breast cancer continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing research, treatment, and support. With millions of new diagnoses each year and hundreds of thousands of deaths, your support helps fund critical early detection programs, treatment access, and breakthrough research.

2.3 million new cases

In 2022 alone, approximately 2.3 million people worldwide received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis, affecting patients and their families.

670,000 deaths annually

Breast cancer claimed 670,000 lives globally in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments and early detection.

11.6% of all cancers

Breast cancer represents more than 1 in 10 cancer diagnoses worldwide, making it one of the most common forms of cancer affecting communities everywhere.

Breast Cancer
Latest news

Pioneering strategy may keep breast cancer from coming back

September 2, 2025

Research shows a strategy to identify and treat dormant cancer cells, potentially preventing recurrence and offering hope for incurable relapse.

New and recent breast cancer breakthroughs

September 16, 2025

Highlights recent research discoveries on diet, aggressive cancers, and dormant cells, offering hope for better cures and informing donors about progress.

5 Takeaways from BCRF’s Webinar on Advancements in Metastatic Breast Cancer Care

October 15, 2025

Discusses advancements in MBC care, challenges for younger patients, and the search for cures, informing donors about critical research needs and patient support.

How to Manage Rising Health Insurance Costs, According to a Financial Navigator

October 23, 2025

Explains the rising financial burden of health insurance for cancer patients and offers advice, highlighting a critical need for financial support services.

Breast cancer survivor says her ACA premiums will more than double if tax credits aren't extended

October 23, 2025

A survivor faces doubled insurance premiums, illustrating patient financial vulnerability and the need for continued support for breast cancer care.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to breast cancer research and ensure my donation is used effectively?

You can donate to breast cancer research directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their important work.

Are donations to breast cancer organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified breast cancer 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making it easy to claim on your taxes.

What are the best breast cancer charities to donate to for research?

The breast cancer charities listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to breast cancer research. You can review their individual missions and programs to find the best fit for your donation goals.

How can I support breast cancer patients directly through donations?

Many breast cancer organizations offer programs that directly support patients and their families. Explore the listed nonprofits to find those providing patient care, financial assistance, and support services.

What payment methods are accepted for breast cancer donations?

You can donate to breast cancer research and support programs using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your information is protected.

Where does my breast cancer awareness donation go when I donate through Zeffy?

When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the breast cancer organization you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission.

How does Zeffy ensure the breast cancer organizations listed are legitimate?

Every nonprofit listed on Zeffy is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. We carefully vet each organization to ensure your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful cause.

