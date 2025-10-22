Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Cancer's Global Impact

Cancer touches nearly every family at some point, with millions facing diagnosis and treatment each year. Your support helps fund critical research, early detection programs, and compassionate care that improves survival rates and quality of life for patients and their families.

1 in 5 people

Cancer will affect approximately 20% of people during their lifetime, making it one of the most widespread health challenges facing families today.

613,349 lives lost

In 2023 alone, cancer claimed over 600,000 lives in the United States, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments and prevention strategies.

20,000 preventable deaths

Each year, alcohol-associated cancers cause 20,000 deaths in the US, showing how lifestyle changes and education can save lives.