Support Cancer Research & Patient Care

Verified nonprofits only

Help families affected by cancer through verified nonprofits.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Urgent help needed

Cancer's Global Impact

Cancer touches nearly every family at some point, with millions facing diagnosis and treatment each year. Your support helps fund critical research, early detection programs, and compassionate care that improves survival rates and quality of life for patients and their families.

1 in 5 people

Cancer will affect approximately 20% of people during their lifetime, making it one of the most widespread health challenges facing families today.

613,349 lives lost

In 2023 alone, cancer claimed over 600,000 lives in the United States, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments and prevention strategies.

20,000 preventable deaths

Each year, alcohol-associated cancers cause 20,000 deaths in the US, showing how lifestyle changes and education can save lives.

Latest news

New Targeted Therapy Shows Promise for Patients With Advanced Bladder Cancer

October 22, 2025

A new therapy shows early promise for advanced bladder cancer, highlighting ongoing research efforts to find effective treatments.

A Fall, A Lump, A Lifeline: How Marlen Has Found Strength and Support in Her Cancer Journey

October 23, 2025

This patient story illustrates the personal impact of cancer and the importance of support systems for those affected.

Accords Célestes 2025: An Evening Filled with Hope

October 29, 2025

A fundraising event successfully raised significant funds for cancer research, demonstrating community support for scientific advancements.

Federal Funding Cuts Hit Cancer Research Despite Public Support

November 01, 2025

Reduced federal funding for cancer research poses a challenge, underscoring the need for continued public and private support for vital scientific progress.

Blood cancer patients plead officials to resume pricing talks for expensive treatment

November 03, 2025

High treatment costs for blood cancer patients highlight the financial burden of advanced therapies and the need for accessible care.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to cancer research and be sure my donation is used effectively?

You can donate to cancer research directly through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so you can be confident your contribution supports their mission without platform fees.

Are donations to cancer research tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support cancer research are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best cancer charities to donate to for cancer patient support?

This page features verified 501(c)(3) organizations that provide comprehensive cancer patient support services. You can be sure that 100% of your donation will go directly to the selected nonprofit, as Zeffy charges zero platform fees.

How can I help with cancer treatment costs for patients in need?

You can donate to organizations that provide financial assistance for cancer treatment through this page. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and you'll receive a tax receipt for your contribution.

What payment methods are accepted for cancer research donations?

You can donate to cancer research using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

Can I donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through this platform?

This page features a number of verified nonprofits dedicated to blood cancer research and patient support. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these organizations, as we do not charge any platform fees.

How can I make a breast cancer research donation safely and securely?

You can donate to breast cancer research through this page with confidence. Zeffy verifies all listed 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and your donation will be processed securely. Plus, Zeffy charges no platform fees, so 100% of your donation supports breast cancer research.

