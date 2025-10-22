Help families affected by cancer through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to the cause with zero platform fees.
Cancer touches nearly every family at some point, with millions facing diagnosis and treatment each year. Your support helps fund critical research, early detection programs, and compassionate care that improves survival rates and quality of life for patients and their families.
Cancer will affect approximately 20% of people during their lifetime, making it one of the most widespread health challenges facing families today.
In 2023 alone, cancer claimed over 600,000 lives in the United States, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments and prevention strategies.
Each year, alcohol-associated cancers cause 20,000 deaths in the US, showing how lifestyle changes and education can save lives.
October 22, 2025
A new therapy shows early promise for advanced bladder cancer, highlighting ongoing research efforts to find effective treatments.
October 23, 2025
This patient story illustrates the personal impact of cancer and the importance of support systems for those affected.
October 29, 2025
A fundraising event successfully raised significant funds for cancer research, demonstrating community support for scientific advancements.
November 01, 2025
Reduced federal funding for cancer research poses a challenge, underscoring the need for continued public and private support for vital scientific progress.
November 03, 2025
High treatment costs for blood cancer patients highlight the financial burden of advanced therapies and the need for accessible care.
You can donate to cancer research directly through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so you can be confident your contribution supports their mission without platform fees.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support cancer research are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.
This page features verified 501(c)(3) organizations that provide comprehensive cancer patient support services. You can be sure that 100% of your donation will go directly to the selected nonprofit, as Zeffy charges zero platform fees.
You can donate to organizations that provide financial assistance for cancer treatment through this page. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and you'll receive a tax receipt for your contribution.
You can donate to cancer research using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.
This page features a number of verified nonprofits dedicated to blood cancer research and patient support. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these organizations, as we do not charge any platform fees.
You can donate to breast cancer research through this page with confidence. Zeffy verifies all listed 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and your donation will be processed securely. Plus, Zeffy charges no platform fees, so 100% of your donation supports breast cancer research.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
