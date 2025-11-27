Support Environmental Education and Wildlife Rescue

Verified nonprofits only

100% of your donation reaches verified nonprofits protecting waterways, building green schoolyards, and supporting wildlife rehabilitation. Find trusted local organizations making measurable impact with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Environmental Education and Wildlife Rescue

Verified nonprofits only

100% of your donation reaches verified nonprofits protecting waterways, building green schoolyards, and supporting wildlife rehabilitation. Find trusted local organizations making measurable impact with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Our Planet in Crisis

Our natural world is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate action. With wildlife populations plummeting and harmful industries receiving massive funding, environmental organizations remain critically underfunded despite their essential work to protect the planet we all depend on.

73% wildlife decline

Monitored wildlife populations have declined by nearly three-quarters since 1970, signaling an urgent biodiversity crisis that threatens ecosystem stability worldwide.

$7 trillion annually

Each year, industries that directly harm nature receive trillions in funding, vastly outweighing investments in environmental protection and restoration efforts.

Only 3% of donations

Environmental and animal welfare organizations receive just a tiny fraction of all charitable giving in the US, despite the scale and urgency of the challenges they address.

Decorative

Our Planet in Crisis

Our natural world is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate action. With wildlife populations plummeting and harmful industries receiving massive funding, environmental organizations remain critically underfunded despite their essential work to protect the planet we all depend on.

73% wildlife decline

Monitored wildlife populations have declined by nearly three-quarters since 1970, signaling an urgent biodiversity crisis that threatens ecosystem stability worldwide.

$7 trillion annually

Each year, industries that directly harm nature receive trillions in funding, vastly outweighing investments in environmental protection and restoration efforts.

Only 3% of donations

Environmental and animal welfare organizations receive just a tiny fraction of all charitable giving in the US, despite the scale and urgency of the challenges they address.

Decorative

Latest news

The long life of a Galápagos tortoise

This article reflects on the life of a Galápagos tortoise, highlighting the shift from exploitation to conservation and the ongoing recovery efforts for the species, informing donors about conservation challenges and successes.

Mongabay • November 29, 2025

Read more

How religious beliefs may help protect Mentawai’s forests

This piece explores how Indigenous beliefs in Indonesia are being reinterpreted to aid forest conservation, offering donors insight into cultural approaches to environmental protection.

Mongabay • November 27, 2025

Read more

EU backs another one-year delay for EUDR antideforestation law

The article discusses the postponement of the EU's deforestation regulation, detailing criticisms and potential impacts on conservation efforts, which informs donors about policy challenges.

Mongabay • November 27, 2025

Read more

Good Climate News Roundup – Earth Month 2025

This roundup highlights positive climate news from Earth Month 2025, showcasing progress and ongoing efforts to protect the planet, providing donors with encouraging updates on environmental action.

League of Conservation Voters (LCV) • April 30, 2025

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to environmental education programs through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to verified environmental education programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, with no platform fees deducted. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

Is my donation to support urban environmental sustainability projects tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support urban environmental sustainability projects are tax-deductible. You will automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How will my donation help protect local waterways and creeks?

Donations help fund conservation efforts, clean-up initiatives, and educational programs focused on protecting local waterways and creeks. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit.

Can I donate to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts through Zeffy?

Yes, you can donate to support wildlife rescue and rehabilitation programs via Zeffy. Your donation will help provide care, medical treatment, and safe habitats for rescued animals. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH for secure donations.

How does my contribution support green schoolyard initiatives?

Your donation supports the creation and maintenance of green schoolyards, providing students with outdoor learning spaces and promoting environmental stewardship. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, ensuring your gift fully supports the mission.

Where does my donation go when I fund environmental justice community programs?

Your donation directly supports environmental justice initiatives, empowering communities disproportionately affected by environmental issues. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, with 100% going to the nonprofit.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to environmental youth leadership programs?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your donation safely supports environmental youth leadership programs.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.