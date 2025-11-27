Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Our Planet in Crisis

Our natural world is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate action. With wildlife populations plummeting and harmful industries receiving massive funding, environmental organizations remain critically underfunded despite their essential work to protect the planet we all depend on.

73% wildlife decline

Monitored wildlife populations have declined by nearly three-quarters since 1970, signaling an urgent biodiversity crisis that threatens ecosystem stability worldwide.

$7 trillion annually

Each year, industries that directly harm nature receive trillions in funding, vastly outweighing investments in environmental protection and restoration efforts.

Only 3% of donations

Environmental and animal welfare organizations receive just a tiny fraction of all charitable giving in the US, despite the scale and urgency of the challenges they address.