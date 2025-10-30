Support Family Aid Nonprofits

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year!

$4,225 raised so far

Houston, TX
Family Financial Crisis

Millions of American families are facing unprecedented financial strain, with parents struggling to provide even basic necessities for their children. As economic pressures mount, both parents and children are experiencing significant emotional distress, making family support funds more critical than ever.

70% financially unhealthy

Seven in ten American households are currently financially unhealthy, with middle-income families experiencing the sharpest decline in their ability to manage day-to-day expenses.

49% can't meet basic needs

Nearly half of families with young children under age 6 report being unable to afford at least one essential need, putting both immediate wellbeing and future development at risk.

75% of children distressed

Three in four parents report their children are showing emotional distress directly related to the family's financial struggles, creating both immediate and potential long-term impacts.

Latest news

Low-income families face a financial cliff as government shutdown threatens 4 federal aid programs

October 31, 2025

Millions of low-income families face a financial crisis as a government shutdown threatens to halt funding for SNAP, WIC, Head Start, and LIHEAP programs, impacting food, education, and energy costs.

Read more

Trump administration promises SNAP funding, but local families struggle with immediate need

November 04, 2025

Despite promises of partial SNAP funding, families in Oregon are struggling to afford basic necessities as they begin their first week without full federal food assistance due to the government shutdown.

Read more

DeWine, McColley, Huffman Take Action to Support Food Assistance During Federal Shutdown

October 30, 2025

Ohio is allocating up to $25 million in state funds, including TANF money for food banks and emergency relief benefits, to support families affected by the potential suspension of federal SNAP benefits.

Read more

Send cash to Americans missing their SNAP food benefits

November 01, 2025

This initiative provides emergency cash directly to families at risk of hunger due to the U.S. government shutdown causing gaps in SNAP benefits, offering a direct way for donors to help.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I help families in crisis through donations?

You can donate to family support funds that provide emergency assistance, food, shelter, and other essential resources. All donations made through Zeffy go to verified 501(c)(3) organizations, ensuring your contribution directly supports families in need.

What are the best nonprofits for family services to donate to?

The nonprofits listed on this page are dedicated to providing critical family services, including counseling, advocacy, and resource centers. Zeffy verifies all organizations, and 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without any platform fees.

Is my donation to family advocacy programs tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support family advocacy programs are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

How do family resource centers use donations?

Family resource centers use donations to fund programs that support low-income families, offer educational resources, and provide a safe environment for children and parents. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these vital programs.

Can I donate to support family mental health services?

Yes, many nonprofits listed here focus on providing mental health services for families, including counseling, therapy, and support groups. Your donation through Zeffy will help these organizations expand their reach and impact.

How can I help low-income families with emergency funds through donations?

Your donation can provide emergency funds for low-income families facing unexpected crises such as job loss, medical bills, or housing instability. Zeffy processes all donations securely, accepting major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

Where does my donation go when I support foster care programs?

Donations to foster care programs support children and families involved in the foster care system by providing resources, training, and advocacy. Zeffy ensures that every donation reaches these verified nonprofits without taking any platform fees.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

