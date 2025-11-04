Support LGBTQ+ Community Centers and Youth Programs

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Support LGBTQ+ Community Centers and Youth Programs

LGBTQ+ Support Needed

LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face significant mental health challenges and discrimination across the United States. With high rates of suicide ideation and barriers to accessing care, community support is crucial to help provide resources, safe spaces, and mental health services for those in need.

39% considered suicide

Nearly 4 in 10 LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, with even higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth.

36% faced discrimination

More than one-third of LGBTQ+ adults experienced some form of discrimination in 2024, highlighting the ongoing challenges many face in their daily lives.

50% couldn't access care

Half of all LGBTQ+ young people who needed mental health services were unable to receive the care they sought, creating a critical gap in support.

New Survey Reveals Dramatic Changes for LGBTQ Adults Since November 2024

A survey shows LGBTQ adults, especially transgender individuals, face a difficult political environment, leading to major life decisions, mistreatment, and harm to well-being.

Movement Advancement Project • October 2025

HRC’s 2025 Survey of Cities & Towns: More Places Than Ever Receive Highest Possible Equality Score Amidst Increasingly Hostile Anti-LGBTQ+ Environment

A record 132 cities earned top equality scores, but the national average score decreased due to state-level anti-LGBTQ+ laws, indicating a mixed landscape of progress and challenges.

Human Rights Campaign • November 17, 2025

LGBTQ+ Healthcare Under Threat Amid Deteriorating Policy Environment

A report highlights threats to gender-affirming care, escalating mental health crises, and provider exhaustion within LGBTQ+ communities due to policy rollbacks and funding cuts.

National Coalition for LGBTQ Health • October 22, 2025

More Americans are moving right on LGBTQ+ issues, new poll finds

A new poll indicates a shift towards more conservative stances on LGBTQ+ issues among Americans, narrowing the political gap between the Republican and Democratic parties.

Seattle Times • November 4, 2025

Frequently asked questions

How can I be sure my donation to LGBTQ+ organizations is safe and effective?

You can donate with confidence through this page. Zeffy verifies all listed nonprofits as 501(c)(3) organizations, and ensures 100% of your donation reaches them without any platform fees deducted.

Are donations to support LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal support tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal support organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

What types of programs do LGBTQ+ community centers typically offer?

LGBTQ+ community centers often provide a range of services, including youth programs, mental health support, resources for LGBTQ+ immigrants, and cultural events. Your donation helps sustain these vital community hubs.

How can I help address LGBTQ+ homelessness and transitional housing needs?

Your donation can directly support organizations providing safe shelter, transitional housing, and supportive services for LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing homelessness. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to these programs.

How do donations support LGBTQ+ youth programs?

Donations help fund safe spaces, mentorship programs, educational resources, and mental health services specifically tailored for LGBTQ+ youth. These programs foster a sense of belonging and promote positive development.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to LGBTQ+ organizations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How can I donate to transgender support and healthcare initiatives?

Your contribution will directly fund organizations providing essential healthcare services, hormone therapy, counseling, and advocacy for transgender individuals. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your gift supports the mission.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

