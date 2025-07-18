Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Memorial Fund Impact

Memorial funds transform grief into lasting positive change by supporting critical causes like childhood cancer research. When you contribute to a memorial fund, you're not only honoring a loved one's memory but also helping advance treatments and support systems that benefit countless families facing similar challenges.

9,550 children diagnosed annually

In 2025, thousands of American families will face a childhood cancer diagnosis, underscoring the urgent need for continued research and support services.

85% survival rate

Research funded by generous donors has helped increase childhood cancer survival rates dramatically from just 10% to over 85% today, showing how collective giving drives real progress.

$236 average memorial gift

Memorial donations average more than double the typical charitable gift, reflecting the deep personal connection donors feel when honoring a loved one while supporting a meaningful cause.