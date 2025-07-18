Support Memorial Mental Health Counseling

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation honors loved ones while funding verified mental health programs and youth support services. 100% reaches nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Memorial Mental Health Counseling

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation honors loved ones while funding verified mental health programs and youth support services. 100% reaches nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Memorial Fund Impact

Memorial funds transform grief into lasting positive change by supporting critical causes like childhood cancer research. When you contribute to a memorial fund, you're not only honoring a loved one's memory but also helping advance treatments and support systems that benefit countless families facing similar challenges.

9,550 children diagnosed annually

In 2025, thousands of American families will face a childhood cancer diagnosis, underscoring the urgent need for continued research and support services.

85% survival rate

Research funded by generous donors has helped increase childhood cancer survival rates dramatically from just 10% to over 85% today, showing how collective giving drives real progress.

$236 average memorial gift

Memorial donations average more than double the typical charitable gift, reflecting the deep personal connection donors feel when honoring a loved one while supporting a meaningful cause.

Memorial Funds
Decorative

Memorial Fund Impact

Memorial funds transform grief into lasting positive change by supporting critical causes like childhood cancer research. When you contribute to a memorial fund, you're not only honoring a loved one's memory but also helping advance treatments and support systems that benefit countless families facing similar challenges.

9,550 children diagnosed annually

In 2025, thousands of American families will face a childhood cancer diagnosis, underscoring the urgent need for continued research and support services.

85% survival rate

Research funded by generous donors has helped increase childhood cancer survival rates dramatically from just 10% to over 85% today, showing how collective giving drives real progress.

$236 average memorial gift

Memorial donations average more than double the typical charitable gift, reflecting the deep personal connection donors feel when honoring a loved one while supporting a meaningful cause.

Memorial Funds
Decorative

Latest news

Memorial foundation donates funds for mental health services in schools

August 25, 2025

The Jason Elliott Memorial Foundation donated $20,000 to support mental health services in schools, honoring the founder's brother.

Read more

O'Brien family funds the Charlie Kirk Memorial Scholarship

September 23, 2025

The O'Brien family established the Charlie Kirk Memorial Scholarship to honor the slain conservative activist, prioritizing Utah applicants.

Read more

Memorial Donations: Honor Loved Ones

October 14, 2025

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation explains how donors can honor loved ones through memorial donations, supporting cancer research.

Read more

Taylorville Memorial Foundation Awards Scholarships to Area Students

July 18, 2025

The Taylorville Memorial Foundation awarded scholarships to high school graduates pursuing healthcare careers, continuing its tradition of supporting students.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to memorial mental health counseling programs?

You can donate directly through this page to support memorial mental health counseling initiatives. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Are donations to memorial funds for youth and family programs tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to memorial funds supporting youth and family programs are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating to use when filing your taxes.

How do memorial scholarships for students get funded through donations?

Donations made through Zeffy for memorial scholarships go directly to verified nonprofits that administer these scholarships. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so the full amount of your contribution helps fund student education.

Where does my donation for memorial cancer patient aid go?

Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits that provide aid to cancer patients in memory of a loved one. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and 100% of your donation reaches the intended nonprofit.

How can I support memorial suicide prevention programs through donations?

You can donate to memorial suicide prevention programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these verified nonprofits, supporting their critical work in suicide prevention and awareness.

Is it safe to donate to memorial veterans support funds through Zeffy?

Yes, it is safe. All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely, and all nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations. You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH.

How do donations help restore memorial historic projects?

Donations for restoring memorial historic projects are used by verified nonprofits to fund the preservation and maintenance of these important sites. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so your entire donation goes towards the restoration efforts.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.