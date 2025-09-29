Your donation goes directly to verified MS nonprofits supporting research, patient care, and families affected by multiple sclerosis. 100% reaches trusted organizations with no platform fees.
Multiple Sclerosis affects millions worldwide, significantly impacting quality of life for those diagnosed. With growing prevalence and ongoing research needs, your support helps fund critical treatments, accessibility improvements, and research that can transform lives.
The global MS community grew to 2.8 million people in 2020, representing a 30% increase since 2013 and highlighting the growing need for support services.
According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million people live with MS globally, creating an urgent need for accessible care and treatment options.
People with MS experience significantly lower quality of life compared to others, facing daily challenges that specialized programs and research can help address.
September 29, 2025
Details 13 recent research findings, offering donors insight into scientific progress and potential future treatments for MS.
October 20, 2025
Reports on a funded project discovering early MS markers, highlighting the impact of donations on advancing diagnostic research.
October 22, 2025
This initiative documents the lived experiences of individuals with MS, providing donors with a deeper understanding of the human impact of the disease.
October 24, 2025
Covers a significant milestone in MS treatment with the first UK patient receiving CAR T-cell therapy, indicating progress in innovative therapies.
October 20, 2025
Explains how MS damages the brain years before symptoms manifest, underscoring the need for early detection and ongoing research.
You can donate to multiple sclerosis research safely through this page. Zeffy ensures that all nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations, and 100% of your donation reaches them without any platform fees.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to multiple sclerosis foundations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt immediately after making your donation.
Your donation can help people with multiple sclerosis by supporting research, providing resources, and offering support programs. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit, maximizing your impact.
The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to multiple sclerosis research and support. You can donate with confidence, knowing that Zeffy ensures your contribution goes directly to their mission.
Funding for MS research comes from various sources, including individual donations, grants, and corporate sponsorships. You can contribute directly through Zeffy, which ensures 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without any platform fees deducted.
You can donate to cure MS using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.
Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations and ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the MS society without deducting any platform fees. You’ll also receive an automatic tax receipt for your records.
