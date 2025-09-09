Support Parkinson's Disease Research & Care

Verified nonprofits only

Connect with verified nonprofits advancing research, community programs, and patient support. 100% of your donation reaches the cause you care about.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Parkinson's Disease Research & Care

Verified nonprofits only

Connect with verified nonprofits advancing research, community programs, and patient support. 100% of your donation reaches the cause you care about.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Understanding Parkinson's Impact

Parkinson's disease affects millions of families worldwide with increasing prevalence and impact. As diagnosis rates climb and mortality continues to rise, supporting research and care initiatives has never been more critical for improving quality of life and finding better treatments.

90,000 new diagnoses yearly

Nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year, representing a 50% increase from previous estimates.

5.8 million life years lost

Parkinson's disease resulted in 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years globally, reflecting its profound impact on quality of life.

100% increase in mortality

Deaths from Parkinson's disease have more than doubled worldwide since 2000, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.

Decorative

Understanding Parkinson's Impact

Parkinson's disease affects millions of families worldwide with increasing prevalence and impact. As diagnosis rates climb and mortality continues to rise, supporting research and care initiatives has never been more critical for improving quality of life and finding better treatments.

90,000 new diagnoses yearly

Nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year, representing a 50% increase from previous estimates.

5.8 million life years lost

Parkinson's disease resulted in 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years globally, reflecting its profound impact on quality of life.

100% increase in mortality

Deaths from Parkinson's disease have more than doubled worldwide since 2000, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments.

Decorative

Latest news

What We Fund: $67 Million for PD Diagnostics and Treatment Pipeline

Details $67 million in grants funding research for clearer disease definitions, treatment pipeline advances, and faster clinical trials, showing direct impact of donations.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research • October 31, 2025

Read more

Parkinson’s Advocates Rally in D.C., Urge Congress to Boost Research Funding & Ban Parkinson’s-Linked Chemical

Highlights advocacy efforts for increased federal research funding and policy changes, demonstrating the need for community and donor support in shaping research priorities.

Parkinson's Foundation • September 9, 2025

Read more

World's largest-ever clinical trial launched to test treatments for Parkinson's disease.

Announces the launch of the largest clinical trial for Parkinson's treatments, signaling significant progress and potential breakthroughs for patients.

News-Medical.net • October 16, 2025

Read more

New Parkinson’s drugs targeting apathy, falls, are advancing

Reports on advancements in new drug development for specific Parkinson's symptoms like apathy and falls, indicating ongoing efforts to improve patient quality of life.

Parkinson's News Today • November 3, 2025

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Parkinson's research and be sure my donation is secure?

You can donate to Parkinson's research directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. We use secure payment processing for all donations.

Are donations to Parkinson's disease charities tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Parkinson's disease research and support are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, which you can use for tax purposes.

What are the best Parkinson's disease charities to donate to?

The 'best' charity depends on your personal preferences, but all nonprofits listed on this page are verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to Parkinson's research, patient care, and support. You can review their missions and programs to find one that aligns with your values.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to Parkinson's disease foundations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, and 100% of your donation will go to the organization you choose.

How can my donation help people living with Parkinson's disease?

Your donation can support vital research for better treatments and a cure, provide resources and support groups for patients and families, and increase awareness about Parkinson's disease. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.

I want to help with Parkinson's disease. Where does my donation go?

Your donation will go directly to the verified nonprofit organization you choose on this page. These organizations use donations to fund research, provide patient care, offer support groups, and advocate for the Parkinson's community. Zeffy doesn't take any fees, so 100% goes to the cause.

How can I find Parkinson's disease support groups near me?

Many of the organizations listed on this page offer or support local Parkinson's disease support groups. You can visit their websites or contact them directly to find resources and support in your community.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.