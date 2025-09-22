Support Scholarship Funds for Low-Income Students

Education Access Crisis

College costs have skyrocketed while scholarship support remains scarce for most students. Your donation to scholarship funds helps break down financial barriers and gives talented students the opportunity to complete their education without crushing debt.

Only 12.5% receive scholarships

Nearly 9 out of 10 college students receive no scholarship support, leaving millions of promising students struggling to afford their education.

161.1% cost increase

College expenses have more than doubled since 2001, creating an increasingly impossible financial burden for students and families without assistance.

30% higher graduation rates

Students who receive scholarships are significantly more likely to graduate on time, proving that financial support directly translates to educational success.

Scholarship Funds
Latest news

Scholarship America Announces 2025 Irving Innovation Award Honorees

November 03, 2025

Scholarship America, a major scholarship administrator, honors sponsors for innovative approaches, showcasing the scale and diverse methods of supporting students.

$4.5 million gift to Madison College will support student scholarships

November 03, 2025

Madison College received a $4.5 million gift to bolster its student scholarship funds, demonstrating continued community and institutional support for higher education access.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $42 million to Bay Area nonprofit for low-income students

October 10, 2025

MacKenzie Scott donated $42 million to 10,000 Degrees, a nonprofit supporting low-income students with scholarships, highlighting significant philanthropic investment in education.

Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Announces $50 Million Scholarship Commitment to Support Atlanta HBCU Students

October 13, 2025

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation committed $50 million over 10 years to fund scholarships for students at Atlanta HBCUs, demonstrating significant investment in minority higher education.

Women Leaders Unite to Fund $15M in Scholarships for Refugee Education

September 22, 2025

A campaign aims to raise $15 million by 2028 to support 1,000 female refugee scholars, highlighting a critical need and a focused philanthropic effort for displaced individuals.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to scholarship funds for low-income students?

You can donate directly to vetted nonprofits offering scholarships for low-income students on this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the intended scholarship fund, supporting students in need.

Are donations to education scholarship funds tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations providing education scholarships are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best nonprofits for K-12 education scholarships?

This page features a curated list of verified nonprofits dedicated to providing K-12 education scholarships. Each organization has been vetted by Zeffy to ensure your donation makes a direct impact on students' lives.

How can I help fund college scholarships for underprivileged youth?

You can directly support college scholarships for underprivileged youth by donating to the nonprofits listed on this page. Zeffy processes all donations securely, ensuring that 100% of your contribution goes towards funding these crucial scholarships.

Can I donate to music or STEM education scholarship funds through Zeffy?

Yes, you can find and donate to nonprofits offering music and STEM education scholarships through this page. Zeffy ensures a secure donation process, and you'll receive a tax receipt for your contribution.

How do I know my donation to a scholarship fund is secure?

Zeffy ensures that all donations made to scholarship funds are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Plus, every nonprofit listed is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

What payment methods are accepted for donating to financial aid and scholarship funds?

You can donate to financial aid and scholarship funds using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.

