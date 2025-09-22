Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing education scholarships for underprivileged youth. 100% reaches trusted scholarship programs with no platform fees.
Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing education scholarships for underprivileged youth. 100% reaches trusted scholarship programs with no platform fees.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
College costs have skyrocketed while scholarship support remains scarce for most students. Your donation to scholarship funds helps break down financial barriers and gives talented students the opportunity to complete their education without crushing debt.
Nearly 9 out of 10 college students receive no scholarship support, leaving millions of promising students struggling to afford their education.
College expenses have more than doubled since 2001, creating an increasingly impossible financial burden for students and families without assistance.
Students who receive scholarships are significantly more likely to graduate on time, proving that financial support directly translates to educational success.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
College costs have skyrocketed while scholarship support remains scarce for most students. Your donation to scholarship funds helps break down financial barriers and gives talented students the opportunity to complete their education without crushing debt.
Nearly 9 out of 10 college students receive no scholarship support, leaving millions of promising students struggling to afford their education.
College expenses have more than doubled since 2001, creating an increasingly impossible financial burden for students and families without assistance.
Students who receive scholarships are significantly more likely to graduate on time, proving that financial support directly translates to educational success.
November 03, 2025
Scholarship America, a major scholarship administrator, honors sponsors for innovative approaches, showcasing the scale and diverse methods of supporting students.
November 03, 2025
Madison College received a $4.5 million gift to bolster its student scholarship funds, demonstrating continued community and institutional support for higher education access.
October 10, 2025
MacKenzie Scott donated $42 million to 10,000 Degrees, a nonprofit supporting low-income students with scholarships, highlighting significant philanthropic investment in education.
October 13, 2025
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation committed $50 million over 10 years to fund scholarships for students at Atlanta HBCUs, demonstrating significant investment in minority higher education.
September 22, 2025
A campaign aims to raise $15 million by 2028 to support 1,000 female refugee scholars, highlighting a critical need and a focused philanthropic effort for displaced individuals.
You can donate directly to vetted nonprofits offering scholarships for low-income students on this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the intended scholarship fund, supporting students in need.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations providing education scholarships are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.
This page features a curated list of verified nonprofits dedicated to providing K-12 education scholarships. Each organization has been vetted by Zeffy to ensure your donation makes a direct impact on students' lives.
You can directly support college scholarships for underprivileged youth by donating to the nonprofits listed on this page. Zeffy processes all donations securely, ensuring that 100% of your contribution goes towards funding these crucial scholarships.
Yes, you can find and donate to nonprofits offering music and STEM education scholarships through this page. Zeffy ensures a secure donation process, and you'll receive a tax receipt for your contribution.
Zeffy ensures that all donations made to scholarship funds are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Plus, every nonprofit listed is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.
You can donate to financial aid and scholarship funds using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission