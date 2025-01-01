Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.