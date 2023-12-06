How Community Music School of Santa Cruz found the online fundraising platform they were looking for.

Back in 2022 the free donor management system Community Music School of Santa Cruz (CMS of Santa Cruz) had been using since 2018 decided they were no longer going to offer a free version.

The search for a free donor management system begins.

After their last donor management system eliminated their free version, CMS of Santa Cruz was left scrambling to find a replacement that would help them transfer their years of data. As you probably know, there aren’t a ton of online fundraising platforms out there that are actually free. Sure, there are a lot that claim to be free. But the hidden fees can add up fast.

That’s where Zeffy comes in.