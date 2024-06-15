How is Zeffy free?
Top Donor Engagement Strategies for Nonprofits
Nonprofit guides

Top Donor Engagement Strategies for Nonprofits

June 15, 2024

At the heart of loyal relationships that fuel nonprofit retention and fundraising potential lies an established donor engagement plan. What seems like a simple concept–keeping in touch with donors–has gotten more intricate than ever before.

Today's donors want to engage with nonprofits with the same experience they have with popular tech-savvy brands. We're here to help you deliver. 

Keep reading for the answers to questions on most fundraising leaders' minds:

What is donor engagement?

Donor engagement encompasses each interaction your nonprofit has with supporters. It covers the entire donor lifecycle from first impression to returning each year to give.

While many people will take action to support a mission or cause, not everyone is engaged with the organization. Nonprofits must make a strong and consistent effort to stay top of mind and create real relationships with donors who support them.

Recent declines in giving across the social sector make it even more important to establish connections with donors. Economic fluctuations and more access to find ways to give back add pressure to build loyalty among donors.

Below, we’ll detail what that looks like and how to maximize your interactions.

How donor engagement is evolving in 2024

New technology capabilities, from intuitive fundraising platforms to marketing and donor management tools, are opening up new (and much simpler) ways for nonprofits of any size to engage donors.

A look at the state of donor engagement across the social sector shows us:

Explore the 9 best fundraising sites for 2024

What is the donor engagement model?

The donor engagement model can be a helpful framework for understanding exactly when, where, and how to interact with your community throughout the donor lifecycle. This model guides an actionable planning structure you can return to as your donor base grows.

Donor engagement model

Planning your strategy with the donor engagement model:

Manage donors at every lifecycle stage with Zeffy’s free donor management solution.

Best practices to successfully engage donors at every stage

As you get into goal-setting and your donor engagement plan, you can start mapping out which aligned actions will be the most impactful. Below, we'll discuss what some of those actions might look like to set you up for success in the modern giving landscape.

Awareness

Grabbing someone's attention who may or may not be actively looking for a charitable cause to get involved with starts with a memorable impression.

Engagement strategies to attract potential donors:

Learn about social media best practices to reach more potential donors.

Interest

Building interest will require clarity, relevant information, and an emotional appeal. It’s all about taking someone from a passive supporter to an individual who wants to be invested in the change you’re creating.

Engagement strategies to build interest and share ways to get involved:

Grab tips on how to share these updates with the latest email marketing best practices.

First donation

Converting people into donors with completed transactions is about showing them how easy it is to give and how many ways they can do so. You want to eliminate any barriers to donating and make it an experience they enjoy and hopefully return to do again.

Engagement strategies to convert donations:

Learn how to turn website visitors into donors.

Acknowledgment

Thanking your donors after that first donation extends the experience and impression you make on them. You can showcase how any dollar amount contributed makes a difference.

Engagement strategies to acknowledge your donors:

Stewardship

A long-term relationship requires the right balance of staying in touch with donors and not overwhelming them. Regularly checking in with relevant updates can help them feel informed and connected.

Engagement strategies to support donor stewardship:

Easily create email nurture plans within Zeffy’s 100% free donor management system.

Repeat donation

Getting engaged donors to return and give is all about offering them the right opportunities at the right times. You can use information you already know about a donor’s preferences to invite them to relevant campaigns or timely appeals.

Engagement strategies to entice repeat donations:

Host a wide array of giving opportunities within a single fundraising platform at no cost.

Advocacy

Empowering your donors to advocate for your cause and the relationship they've built is a great way to attract new supporters. Sometimes donors are willing to advocate but may need clarity or an easy way to get started.

Engagement strategies to expand donor advocacy:

Benefits of tracking donor engagement

Tracking donor engagement is the best way to see which strategies your community responds well to and what supports your goals. Defining key metrics like email open rates, donor retention rates, and social media interactions that will tell you where you stand is helpful.

Benefits of tracking donor engagement include:

How donor management software strengthens engagement plans

A dedicated donor management solution can give you key information to engage supporters with a personal touch. More information to strategize engagement at every stage helps you remain efficient with time and resources.

Donor management tools can give you an organized way to view details such as:

Zeffy offers a 100% free donor management solution built specifically for nonprofits. Our platform helps you maintain a real-time pulse on donor engagement across any campaigns you have, so you always have the insights you need to build long-lasting relationships.

Zeffy’s donor management functionality helps you:

Start using Zeffy’s 100% free donor management tool.

Creating a donor engagement plan: FAQs

The donor cycle of engagement showcases various stages of interaction a supporter has with a nonprofit throughout their relationship.
The donor engagement model guides the areas nonprofits can focus on, including:

  • Awareness
  • Interest
  • First donation
  • Acknowledgment
  • Stewardship
  • Repeat donation
  • Advocacy

    • Track engagement to build a data-driven strategy with a donor management solution.

    The best donor engagement approach for nonprofits will vary based on goals, cause sector, and donor base. The donor engagement model is a helpful tool for any organization to strategize how to take action at the best interaction opportunities.
    Organizations should think about what their donors respond well to and how to show them they matter in the big picture of the mission.

    The role of donor engagement in retaining supporters is critical. Donors who have strong relationships with nonprofits at every stage of their journey, from awareness to advocacy, are likelier to repeat generosity.
    People want to feel connected to the organizations they donate to. Staying in touch strategically shows them how nonprofits value their support and can foster longer-term loyalty.

    Sign up to start engaging donors with modernized campaigns and simple donor management with Zeffy.

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

