How to Start a 501(c) Organization: Your Detailed Guide

501(c) is a section of the Internal Revenue Code that grants various types of nonprofit tax-exemption.
501(c) is a section of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) that grants tax-exemption to certain types of nonprofit organizations. The 501(c) tax exemption enables charitable organizations to focus more resources on their change-making or social purposes by reducing their tax liability.
The most common designation is 501(c)(3) which encompasses all charitable, religious, educational, scientific, and literary organizations. Below, we’ll be breaking down even more specific statuses that you may align with so you can have a full picture of the best status to achieve your goals.
Each of the 501(c) statuses come with their own requirements, rules, and restrictions but being tax exempt organizations is the greatest commonality.
The Internal Revenue Code encourages charitable organizations to support the public good with tax deduction benefits. In the Internal Revenue Code, you'll find the activities allowed for each subsection to maintain tax exemption.
Let’s dig even deeper to break down tax-specific considerations for 501(c) organizations:
501(c) organizations are largely exempt from having to pay federal income tax on their earnings as long as those earnings are related to their purpose for being exempt. So basically, that means revenue from charitable donations, programs and services, event proceeds, or membership fees are all activities eligible for deductions in income taxes.
Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT)
So, where does all the other money go? Any income from unrelated activities such as the following may be subject to the Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT):
Deductibility of Donations
Tax deduction for donations are the norm for 501(c)(3) organizations specifically. Other 501(c) organizations may not have the same deductibility rules for any charitable contributions from supporters or members. Hence, it's essential to make a distinction as you determine the role of donations in your structure.
Reporting Requirements
501(c) organizations have to file IRS Form 990 annually. This helps to keep income, expenses, and activities transparent, especially regarding which monetary values are tax-exempt and which are not. Tax-exempt status can be removed if Form 990 is not filed.
Prohibited Activities
Organizations involved in some political activity may risk their tax-exempt status. This is especially true for 501(c)(3) organizations that may engage in legislative reform, lobbying, or endorsement of political candidates.
At the same time, specific 501(c) groups exist to limit those restrictions and allow for more political engagement.
Tax Treatment of Investment Income
Federal tax exemption depends on the purpose of investment income such as interest or dividends. If it's related to the mission and purpose of 501(c), this income may be tax-exempt.
Eligible 501(c) organizations may have capital stock represented, but it will not be considered taxable income.
The IRS publication 557 lists the details of all 501(c) organizations. Here are some of the most common types of charitable organizations under this section:
501(c)(3) organizations have to be organized and operated exclusively by the Internal Revenue Service standards. Tax exemptions apply to private foundations and public charities but also to those who operate exclusively for religious, scientific, and literary testing for public safety or to foster national or international competition in amateur sports.
This can also include organizations centered around children or animal cruelty prevention. Section 501(c)(3) charitable organizations are of two different types:
Public Charities
These organizations can apply for grant funding from the government and private foundations or organizations. The funds support initiatives such as running a homeless shelter or offering medical support for the less fortunate.
Private Foundations
Private foundations are 501(c)(3) charitable organizations funded by a single person, family, or business to give back. The initial donation is invested to generate income and then distributed as grants to individuals or other charities.
A nonprofit organization can work without the tax exemption and receive donations, but 501(c)(3) organization status has added benefits. Filing Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ is required to apply for the nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exemption status.
501(c)(4) tax-exempt charitable organizations focus on social welfare. While 501(c)(4)s can engage in political advocacy and lobbying, donations to these nonprofit organizations are not tax-deductible for donors.
Here are things to consider when applying for a 501(c)(4) status:
Check the Internal Revenue Service Form 1024 or Form 1024-A to file for tax-exempt status under this category.
501(c)(5) tax exempt organizations involve labor, agricultural, and horticultural activities, working for community betterment in these areas.
Labor organizations educate members and improve work conditions, while agricultural and horticultural organizations support animal welfare and agricultural activities.
Unlike 501(c)(3)s, donations to 501(c)(5)s are not tax-deductible for donors.
501(c)(6) organizations promote business and improve processes for their members, focusing on common business interests rather than the general public. These organizations cannot engage in commercial activities for profit.
As the Internal Revenue Code defines, 501(c)(6) organizations cover:
Attach Form 8718 to Form 1024 with the application to receive their Letter of Determination, proof of your tax-exempt status.
All social or recreational clubs fall under the 501(c)(7) category for the tax-exempt status. By the Internal Revenue Service definition, these social clubs focus on activities organized for pleasure, recreation, and other nonprofitable purposes.
Here are some examples of 501(c)(7) nonprofits:
501(c)(7) organizations, such as social and recreational clubs, serve their members by pooling funds for shared activities. Members often join to develop leadership skills and learn about running an organization.
Social clubs can formally submit Form 1024 to apply for Internal Revenue Service tax-exempt status, but it is not mandatory.
501(c)(8) organizations are lodge or fraternal societies. Their activities revolve around paying members for life, sickness, accident, or other benefits.
For example, college fraternities Formed based on religion, previous members, or common interests can register 501(c)(8)s for tax exemption. A nonprofit must complete IRS Form 1024 to register as 501(c)(8) tax-exempt.
501(c)(9) nonprofits are Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Associations (VEBA). It consists of employees or labor union members who donate voluntarily.
The main purpose of a 501(c)(9) organization is to:
Nonprofits seeking qualification under 501(c)(9) must:
501(c)(10) organizations are domestic fraternal societies that operate under a lodge system. These organizations do not provide benefits to members but support external causes.
They aim to support religious, charitable, educational, scientific, literary, international amateur sports competition, or fraternal activities. 501(c)(10) organizations get involved in activities supporting community service projects, offering educational scholarships, or organizing recreational activities.
Here are a few things to keep in mind if you’re considering 501(c)(10 status:
Like other associations, you must apply for 501(c)(10) status using Internal Revenue Service Form 1024.
501(c)(13) organizations include cemeteries and related entities. These organizations must use all revenue to maintain their facilities and provide burial, cremation, and related services. They can provide monuments, markers, flowers, vaults, and other funeral items.
More details on applying for 501(c)(13) status:
Section 501(c)(19) is for veterans' organizations, with at least 75% of their past or present members being United States Armed Forces members.
Any trust or private foundation can get 501(c)(19) status if it works only for the Armed Forces. This means its activities must focus on improving the lives of veterans or current armed forces members.
More details on 501(c)(19) organizations:
Choosing the right 501(c) for your nonprofit can feel overwhelming with many options. It’s important to take a step back and consider what each option offers—and what comes with it.
Each type has its benefits and rules, and they can impact how you run things, how you raise funds, and who you’re able to serve. By pausing to consider your mission and goals, you can make a more confident choice that sets your nonprofit up for success without getting bogged down by all the details.
Benefits of starting a 501(c) organization:
Drawbacks of getting 501(c) status:
Define your nonprofit's tax purposes by aligning them with your mission and cause. Consult with stakeholders and experts to ensure clarity and compliance on the topic.
Consider answering these questions to understand the purpose:
Forming a board is an essential requirement under most state laws and the Internal Revenue Code.
Forming a board involves the following:
Hold the initial board meeting to discuss and draft bylaws. These rules will include how your organization will operate internally, outlining its:
Nonprofit paperwork will mainly involve the following:
Charitable organizations or nonprofits must file tax returns annually to maintain their status. For this, you will need Form 990, which you should make publicly available to maintain financial transparency.
It’s one thing to see a 501(c) organization in action and another to see examples of successful nonprofits making a difference and raising more each year. Below are a few 501(c) organizations leaning on Zeffy to see real results.
Prairie Classical, founded by concert violinist and classical music radio host Destiny Ann Mermagen, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing joy and healing through music in Kansas. With a mission of "Music is the Best Medicine," Prairie Classical hosts concerts featuring world-class musicians collaborating with local youth, offering life-changing educational experiences.
Inspired by her transformative childhood experiences with music, Mermagen has raised over $16,000 using Zeffy, a fee-free fundraising platform. The savings allowed her to fund an additional concert in the 2023-2024 season, allowing more students to perform at a professional level while fostering empathy and community through the power of music.
Allegiance Color Guard, a nonprofit based in Dundee, Illinois, empowers youth ages 9-23 through the vibrant performing art of Color Guard, fostering character, confidence, and teamwork. Since 2010, they have offered educational and competitive programs that create lifelong friendships while preparing members for high-level performances.
Allegiance switched to Zeffy in 2023 and saved over $5,425 in expenses to redirect funds toward essential needs like competitive floor coverings while streamlining operations and improving volunteer accessibility. This transformation ensures Allegiance can continue providing life-enhancing experiences for its members.
Tied Together, founded by Glenn Outlaw in 2014, is a nonprofit dedicated to positively shaping young men’s lives by teaching essential life skills, such as tying a tie and shaking hands, while connecting them with positive male role models. Inspired by Glenn’s experience as a father and volunteer, the organization has reached over 26,000 students across all 28 public middle and high schools in Brevard County, Florida.
Volunteers from the community, including fathers and professionals, mentor students and provide ties in their school colors as a symbol of unity and growth. Tied Together modernized its donation process through Zeffy, saving funds to invest directly in its mission of empowering the next generation.
The Outer Circle Foundation, founded by Matt and Buffy Payne, is dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD and mental health challenges. Inspired by Matt’s journey with PTSD and the loss of service member friends to suicide, the foundation works to break the stigma surrounding mental health care.
They provide individualized resources, including therapy referrals, assistance transitioning to civilian life, and service animal support. Their work ensures every dollar raised helps save lives and brings hope to those who have sacrificed for others.
Research and compare your nonprofit's mission and purpose with various 501(c) categories, focusing on organizations similar to yours to determine the most appropriate classification.
Consider where your funding will come from and how it will be used. For instance:
Look at organizations with missions similar to yours and analyze which 501(c) category they fall under. Research their tax-exempt status, funding methods, and operational focus. This benchmarking can provide real-world examples of how your mission and activities align with a specific category, offering clarity as you apply.
You can consult an expert for federal income tax purposes, business, or law to get advice for maximum benefits.
Before starting the application process, invest time understanding the implications of your chosen 501(c) category for your nonprofit organization bylaws and operations.
That could look like:
Partnering with existing nonprofit private foundations or public charities can provide insights into your organization's most suitable 501(c) category and streamline your application process. Keeping detailed records across activities and finances can also help.
Some pro tips to find a great sponsor for your 501(c) organization:
When you fully understand the details of 501(c) organizations, you’ll be in a much better position to move forward with confidence. You won’t have to worry about Internal Revenue Service regulations hanging over your head; you’ll know you’re on the right track from the start.
Understanding the nuances of each 501(c) designation helps you make the decisions that align with your nonprofit’s mission and long-term goals. By making those right choices early on, you can focus on what truly matters—growing your impact, securing the funding you need, and building solid relationships with the community.
It’s all about setting yourself up for success so you can spend less time on the “what ifs” and more time making a difference. Keep moving forward, knowing that with the proper knowledge, you’re equipped to handle whatever comes next. You’ve got this!
