The Ultimate Guide to Effective Nonprofit Mission Statements
Nonprofit guides

The Ultimate Guide to Effective Nonprofit Mission Statements

July 9, 2024

1. What is a nonprofit mission statement ?

2. Why are mission statements important for nonprofits?

3. What makes a good nonprofit mission statement?

4. How to write an awesome nonprofit mission statement (+tips)

5. Best practices for writing a nonprofit mission statement 

6. 5-step exercise for creating a nonprofit mission statement

7. What to avoid when writing a nonprofit mission statement?

8. What are good examples of mission statements?

What is a nonprofit mission statement?

Think of a nonprofit mission statement as the heartbeat of your organization. It's the core reason your nonprofit exists and the big-picture goal that drives everything you do. It's like your North Star, guiding your decisions, actions, and strategies.

In a nutshell, a mission statement is a brief yet powerful declaration of your nonprofit's purpose. It's the answer to questions like:

In general, there are a few key components of effective mission statements:

Why are mission statements important for nonprofits?

Alright, so we’ve covered what a nonprofit mission statement is, but let's dive deeper into why it’s so crucial. 

Think of your mission statement as the foundation upon which your entire organization is built. Without a strong foundation, even the most well-intentioned nonprofit can struggle to make an impact. 

Here are a few reasons why your mission statement really, truly matters:

What makes a good nonprofit mission statement?

Crafting a great nonprofit mission statement is like making the perfect recipe—each ingredient needs to be just right. An effective mission statement is:

Clear: A good mission statement is clear and easy to understand. It avoids jargon and complex language, making sure that anyone reading it can quickly grasp what your nonprofit is all about.

Concise: Keep it short and sweet. The best mission statements are usually one or two sentences long. This brevity ensures that the statement is memorable and can be easily communicated.

Specific: Vague statements can be interpreted in many ways, so clearly outline your purpose and how you intend to achieve it.

Inspiring: Your mission statement should inspire. It should convey a sense of passion and urgency that motivates both your team and potential supporters.

Relevant: Ensure that your mission statement is relevant to your cause and resonates with your audience. It should also reflect your nonprofit's core values and priorities.

Unique: Your mission statement should highlight what sets your nonprofit apart from others. It should reflect your unique approach or perspective on addressing your cause.

Mission-aligned: Make sure your mission statement aligns with your nonprofit’s goals and activities. It should be a true reflection of what you do every day.

Evergreen: While your strategies and programs may evolve, your mission statement should have a timeless quality. It should remain relevant and true to your core purpose over the years.

How to write an awesome nonprofit mission statement (+tips)

Writing a nonprofit mission statement can feel daunting, but with a little guidance, you can create a powerful and inspiring declaration of your organization’s purpose. 

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you craft an awesome mission statement, along with some useful tips to make the process smoother.

1. Understand your purpose

Before you start writing, have a clear understanding of why your nonprofit exists. To get a clear picture of this, try asking yourself and your team:

2. Gather input

Engage with your stakeholders, including board members, staff, volunteers, and beneficiaries, to get diverse perspectives on your organization’s mission. This collective input will help ensure your mission statement resonates with everyone involved.

This might look like holding brainstorming sessions, conducting surveys, or having one-on-one discussions.

3. Brainstorm Identify the key elements that should be included in your mission statement, including:

For example, an organization providing educational resources to underprivileged children might identify: Purpose (education), Audience (underprivileged children), and Approach (providing resources).

4. Draft and refineWrite several drafts of your mission statement, experimenting with different structures and wording. Don’t be afraid to create multiple variations.

Then, choose the best elements from each draft and combine them into a single, concise statement. Aim for clarity and brevity. Your mission statement should be easy to understand and remember.

5. Seek feedbackShare your draft mission statement with a few trusted individuals and get their feedback. Make sure it resonates with them and clearly communicates your organization’s purpose.

You might ask stakeholders to answer questions like:

6. Finalize and test based on the feedback, finalize your mission statement. Then, test it in different contexts to ensure its effectiveness, such as on your website, in grant applications, and during presentations.

Best practices for writing a nonprofit mission statement 

5-step exercise for creating a nonprofit mission statement

Step 1: Define Your Purpose

Objective: Identify the core reason your organization exists.

Exercise: Write down a clear and concise statement answering these questions. Keep it focused on your organization's primary goal.

Example: "To provide safe housing for homeless families."

Step 2: Identify Your Audience

Objective: Specify who your organization serves.

Exercise: List out the primary beneficiaries of your services. Be as specific as possible about who they are.

Example: "Homeless families in our community."

Step 3: Outline Your Approach

Objective: Describe how your organization achieves its goals.

Exercise: Write down the main actions your organization takes to achieve its mission.

Example: "By providing temporary shelters and long-term housing solutions."

Step 4: Combine Elements

Objective: Bring together the purpose, audience, and approach into a cohesive statement.

Exercise: Use the elements from Steps 1, 2, and 3 to draft a combined mission statement. Aim for one to two sentences.

Example: "To provide safe housing for homeless families in our community by offering temporary shelters and long-term housing solutions."

Step 5: Refine and Test

Objective: Polish your mission statement for clarity and impact.

Exercise: Edit your draft for simplicity and power. Remove any jargon or unnecessary words. Then, share the draft with stakeholders (staff, board members, volunteers) for feedback and make adjustments based on their input.

Example: "To empower homeless families in our community by providing safe temporary shelters and sustainable housing solutions."

What to avoid when writing a nonprofit mission statement?

Crafting a nonprofit mission statement is crucial, but it’s equally important to know what pitfalls to avoid. Here are some common mistakes to steer clear of when writing your nonprofit mission statement:

What are good examples of mission statements?

A well-crafted mission statement is concise, clear, specific, and inspiring. It effectively communicates the organization’s purpose and guides its actions. 

Here are some examples of good nonprofit mission statements that embody these qualities:

1. Feeding America

2. Habitat for Humanity

3. American Red Cross

4. Teach For America

5. charity: water

6. Oxfam

7. World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

8. The Nature Conservancy

9. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

10. Doctors Without Borders

Put your mission statement into action with Zeffy

Whether your nonprofit alleviates poverty or educates your community’s youth, Zeffy can help you start fundraising in minutes. The only fee-free donation and fundraising platform for nonprofits, Zeffy is designed to help your charity bring in more donations for less.

Unlike other platforms, which charge expensive platform and processing fees, Zeffy doesn’t charge a cent. That means that organizations can run events, sell tickets, host raffles, start a membership program, and even launch a seasonal campaign — all right within Zeffy — without paying a single fee.

Start fundraising on Zeffy for free

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
François de Kerret

