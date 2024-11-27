What is 501(c)(9) or Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association

501(c)(9) organizations, also known as Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Associations (VEBAs), offer employers a unique way to provide their employees with valuable life, health, and accident benefits while enjoying tax advantages.

By establishing a VEBA, companies can create a tax-exempt fund to cover eligible medical expenses for their workforce, even into retirement.

Setting up and maintaining a 501(c)(9) organization under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) comes with complex regulations and understanding the various VEBAs available. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the requirements, benefits, and step-by-step process of forming a 501(c)(9) organization to help you determine if it's the right choice for your company and employees.

Table of Contents

What is a 501(c)(9) Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association?

A 501(c)(9) Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association (VEBA) is one type of nonprofit that provides funding for life, sick, and accident benefits to members and their dependents.

VEBAs are established by affiliated employers or employee groups, and their funds are tax-free when used to cover eligible medical expenses. The IRS outlines specific requirements for these organizations to maintain their tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(9).

VEBA members share an "employment-related common bond" through a shared employer, coverage under a collective bargaining agreement, or membership in an international labor union.

Note: Participation in a VEBA is not automatic or mandatory for employees based on their employment. Instead, an employee group, such as all tenured company employees, can decide if they want to be part of the VEBA. If they approve, participation becomes mandatory for each person in that group.

While the company manages the VEBA, unions usually take charge of its administration.

Some notable examples of 501(c)(9) or VEBA organizations include:

A&T Union Welfare Benefit Trust

Wells Fargo & Company Employee Benefit Trust

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Associate Health & Welfare Trust

National Rural Electric Cooperative

United States Steel Corporation Represented Retirees Benefit Trust

What are the Requirements to Secure 501(c)(9) Organization Status?

To qualify as a VEBA under the IRS 501(c)(9) section, an organization has to fulfill the following requirements:

It should be a voluntary association of employees.

The organization must pay life, accident, sickness, or other similar benefits to members, their designated beneficiaries, or dependents. All of its operations must be dedicated to providing such benefits.

Its net earnings must not benefit any private shareholder or individual other than by paying the benefits above.

A collective bargaining agreement should support such employee representatives.

Different Types of Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Associations

Besides life, sickness, and accident benefits, VEBAs can offer recreational expenses, child care, employee assistance programs, and severance benefits.

The eligible medical expenses that your organization will offer depend on the type of VEBA plan:

General-Purpose VEBA: Covers eligible expenses listed in IRS Publication 502

Post-Deductible VEBA: Limited to dental and vision expenses until employees meet their health insurance deductible.

Limited VEBA: Limited to only vision and dental expenses.

Post-Employment VEBA: Payments can be made from this plan only when the employee is retired or leaves the organization.

How Does a 501(c)(9) Organization Work?

VEBA organizations function like other account-based plans related to healthcare. They cover retiree insurance premiums and help members pay for qualified expenses during their employment.

Employers engaged must select or create a VEBA plan and get it approved by the IRS. They can set limits on expenses eligible for reimbursement under their plan. They must carefully review the plan description and check for restrictions before requesting reimbursement.

Here are some other ways for VEBAs to acquire funds:

Unused time off, either annually or when an employee leaves the company

Funds from future pay raises

Mandatory employee contributions

Early retirement incentives

7 Steps to Obtain a 501(c)(9) Status

Step 1. Understand the Requirements of 501(c)(9)

Before starting a 501(c)(9) VEBA, ensure your organization meets the above eligibility criteria. Familiarize yourself with these requirements to lay a strong foundation for your VEBA.

Step 2. Create a Benefits List

Determine the specific benefits your VEBA will cover before establishing your 501(c)(9) organization. These may include health benefits, severance pay, disability benefits, and life insurance. Clearly outline these benefits in your plan to ensure transparency and understanding among your members.

Step 3. Form a VEBA Committee

Establish a committee of voluntary employee representatives to oversee the VEBA's operations. This committee will be responsible for making decisions related to the VEBA's management, ensuring it operates in the best interests of its members.

Step 4. Obtain a Letter of Determination

To make your organization legitimate and secure tax exemption, you must obtain a letter of determination from the IRS. You’ll also be required to submit your benefits plan. The IRS will evaluate your plan and approve your application if you meet its requirements and conditions.

Fill out Form 1024 to secure a tax-exempt status and verify that the organization’s primary purpose is to benefit the member and the member’s dependent.

Step 5. Create a Detailed Plan

After filing the necessary forms, create a detailed plan outlining your VEBA guidelines to make it simple for members to participate and secure benefits. You must focus on documenting:

Eligibility criteria for members

Types of benefits provided

Funding sources

Administration procedures

Claims and appeals processes

Step 6. Communicate Your Plan to Employees

Share the details about your VEBA with employees, encouraging them to enroll and seek relief from medical expenses during their employment and, in some cases, after retiring.

Step 7. Ensure Ongoing Compliance

Review your VEBA's activities regularly to ensure compliance with IRS regulations. Ensure employees are paid only for IRS-eligible medical expenses.

File required tax forms, such as Form 990, Form 5500, and possibly Form 990-T, to maintain your tax-exempt status and avoid penalties.

Should You Start a 501(c)(9) Organization?

Pros of 501(c)(9) VEBAs

Tax Benefit: Employer contributions to VEBAs are tax-deductible, and the funds grow tax-free. This optimizes employers' tax liability while providing employees with tax-free access to money for qualified medical expenses.

Flexibility: VEBAs allow employers to customize the benefits offered under the plan. Various VEBA plans cover a range of benefits, such as dental, medical, and post-retirement health insurance.

Quick Fund Access: Employees can withdraw VEBA funds anytime for medical expenses. Unlike flexible spending accounts (FSAs) with a use-it-or-lose-it policy, unused funds are rolled over to the following year.

Attracts Employees: ‍VEBAs help employers attract and retain talent by offering appealing benefits packages, which can give them a competitive edge in the job market.

Disadvantages of 501(c)(9) VEBAs

Expensive: ‍Setting up and maintaining a VEBA requires significant funds. These contributions can strain an employer's cash flow and potentially impact other business areas.

Irrevocable Contributions: Once employers contribute funds to a VEBA, they can’t withdraw them. This lack of flexibility can be a drawback for some organizations.

Complex Regulations: VEBAs are subject to numerous IRS rules. Employers must exercise caution when reimbursing employee medical expenses to avoid losing their tax-exempt status.

Participation Requirements: ‍Some VEBAs have minimum employee participation requirements, which can be challenging for smaller organizations.

Final Words on 501(c)(9) Organizations

A 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association provides a tax-efficient way for employers to offer valuable benefits to their employees. While establishing a VEBA involves careful planning and adherence to regulations, the benefits for employers and employees make it a valuable option to consider.

FAQs on Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Associations

What is the difference between 501(c)(9) vs 501(c)(3)? A 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association benefits members, including life insurance, disability, and health insurance. A 501(c)(3) organization serves the general public with charitable, educational, religious, and scientific purposes.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, a 501(c)(9) is formed by employers or employee groups, while 501(c)(3) can be started by anyone and operate as a charity.

Are 501c9 donations tax-deductible? Contributions to a 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions. However, employers may deduct them as business expenses.

‍