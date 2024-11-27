501(c)(8) Organization: What is It and How Do You Start One?

There are many types of nonprofits, so what is a 501(c)(8)? 501(c)(8) organizations are fraternal beneficiary societies. They provide a unique opportunity for individuals with shared interests or vocations to unite and support each other through various benefits and charitable activities.
This guide explores the definition, eligibility criteria, and steps to start a nonprofit 501(c)(8) organization. It also explores how to create a thriving fraternal society that positively impacts its members and the community and how to gain tax exempt status.
The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) defines a 501(c)(8) nonprofit organization as a fraternal beneficiary society that must pay for life, sickness, accident, or other benefits. These societies operate under a lodge system, where members share common bonds, principles, or callings.
The IRS recognizes 501(c)(8) organizations as tax-exempt, allowing them to focus on supporting their members and engaging in charitable activities.
501(c)(8), fraternal organizations may pay directly for their members’ insurance or other benefits. They often partner with third-party insurance companies to offer insurance services.
Like 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) nonprofits with tax exemption, fraternal benefit societies can participate in political activities, but it cannot be their primary purpose. The money spent on such activities is not tax-deductible.
The organization started in 1882 as a congregation of Catholic men. Its members are connected by their Catholic beliefs, and its primary principles are charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.
The organization, formerly known as the “Jolly Corks,” was started in 1868 as a group of actors and theatre professionals. It operates on charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity. The organization provides scholarships, veterans’ services, and drug awareness programs.
It was started in 1895 by nine women to support other women. The organization protects its members and offers benefits like life insurance and annuities.
This is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization established in 1883. It has nearly 730,000 members and focuses on touching lives and securing futures.
The IRS enlists several requirements for nonprofit organizations to acquire a 501(6c)(8) tax-exempt status:
Your nonprofit’s name must showcase its purpose and what it intends to accomplish. Pick a name that will be memorable. Check your state’s criteria before choosing your nonprofit’s name.
The mission statement should clearly define what your nonprofit does and how it helps improve people’s lives. You can use your mission statement to spread awareness about your nonprofit through marketing channels.
Form a Board of Directors to help you finalize your mission statement and bylaws, among other responsibilities.
Your board members will lead the entire team and should be able to support your nonprofit’s operations and fundraising efforts.
Local branches of 501(c)(8) organizations must be chartered by a parent organization. Even though they are self-governing, knowing which way you'd like to operate is helpful.
When creating bylaws for your 501(c)(8) organization, the Internal Revenue Code asks that you include essential information such as:
If you are a subordinate unit in a lodge system of fraternal societies, your bylaws may mirror those of the parent organization.
Applying for an EIN is necessary to fill out IRS Form 1024, even if you do not plan on hiring team members. Fraternal societies will require this information.
You must file Form 1024 with the IRS to claim tax exempt status.
Unlike 501(c)(3) nonprofits, there is no deadline to file for tax-exempt status. If you do not receive your letter of determination from the IRS after submitting the form, you must file tax Form 990.
If you start as a small 501(c)(8) nonprofit in a lodge system, your parent organization might have completed some of these steps. Contact your parent group to clarify the steps you must complete.
Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94 successfully organized their "K'Night at the Races" event using Zeffy's 100% free ticketing system. By leveraging Zeffy's user-friendly platform, they raised over $2,500 through ticket sales and saved $125 in fees.
The council also secured corporate sponsorships totaling $1,370, saving an additional $70 in fees. 501(c)(8) organizations can organize events and initiatives like the Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94 did using Zeffy's 100% free and comprehensive features.
Establishing a 501(c)(8) nonprofit organization can be fulfilling to create a strong community of like-minded individuals. Your domestic fraternal society can make a significant difference by providing benefits and engaging in charitable activities.
