How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
501(c)(8) Organization: What is It and How Do You Start One?
How to start a nonprofit

501(c)(8) Organization: What is It and How Do You Start One?

November 27, 2024

There are many types of nonprofits, so what is a 501(c)(8)? 501(c)(8) organizations are fraternal beneficiary societies. They provide a unique opportunity for individuals with shared interests or vocations to unite and support each other through various benefits and charitable activities. 

This guide explores the definition, eligibility criteria, and steps to start a nonprofit 501(c)(8) organization. It also explores how to create a thriving fraternal society that positively impacts its members and the community and how to gain tax exempt status.

Table of Contents

What are 501(c)(8) Fraternal Benefit Societies?

The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) defines a 501(c)(8) nonprofit organization as a fraternal beneficiary society that must pay for life, sickness, accident, or other benefits. These societies operate under a lodge system, where members share common bonds, principles, or callings. 

The IRS recognizes 501(c)(8) organizations as tax-exempt, allowing them to focus on supporting their members and engaging in charitable activities.

501(c)(8), fraternal organizations may pay directly for their members’ insurance or other benefits. They often partner with third-party insurance companies to offer insurance services.

Like 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) nonprofits with tax exemption, fraternal benefit societies can participate in political activities, but it cannot be their primary purpose. The money spent on such activities is not tax-deductible.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Tax Exemption for Nonprofits

Examples of 501(c)(8) Organizations

Knights of Columbus

The organization started in 1882 as a congregation of Catholic men. Its members are connected by their Catholic beliefs, and its primary principles are charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Elks

The organization, formerly known as the “Jolly Corks,” was started in 1868 as a group of actors and theatre professionals. It operates on charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity. The organization provides scholarships, veterans’ services, and drug awareness programs.

Royal Neighbors of America

It was started in 1895 by nine women to support other women. The organization protects its members and offers benefits like life insurance and annuities.

Modern Woodmen of America

This is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization established in 1883. It has nearly 730,000 members and focuses on touching lives and securing futures.

‍Explore more examples of successful tax exempt organizations.

Eligibility Criteria for 501(c)(8) Organizations

The IRS enlists several requirements for nonprofit organizations to acquire a 501(6c)(8) tax-exempt status:

501(c)(8) vs 501(c)(3): Similarities and Differences

501c8
Category 501(c)(3) 501(c)(8)
Definition A nonprofit for the public operated solely for religious, scientific, educational, or charitable purposes- or to prevent child and animal abuse and support national and international sports. Fraternal benefit societies provide life sickness accident and other benefits to their members. They must operate under a lodge system where memberships are based on common ties or interests. They are largely self governing.
Notable Examples New York Cancer Foundation, United Way, Metropolitan Museum of Art, etc. Elks, Knights of Columbus, Modern Woodmen of America, etc.
Donation tax deduction eligibility Donations are entirely tax-deductible. Only donations used for the 501(c)(3) fraternal purpose are tax-deductible.
Tax-exemption Nonprofits are tax-exempt from federal, state, and local income taxes. Nonprofits are exempt from federal income taxes, which exclude the funds spent on political activities.
Membership details Having members is optional. All members must share a common vocation. All membership standards must be recorded, including membership tiers, admission process, membership privileges, etc. Most members must be eligible for the benefits.
Donor disclosure on Form 990 Private foundations and public charities must disclose donor information for $5000 or more contributions on Schedule B. Not required.
Donor disclosure to the public Only private foundations need to disclose donor information to the public. Not required.
Political campaigning They can campaign for the organization’s purpose without influencing legislation or supporting a political candidate. Can participate in political activities if it is not the primary purpose.
Application form IRS Form 1023 IRS Form 1024

6 Steps to Start a 501(c)(8) Organization

1. Choose Your Organization’s Name

Your nonprofit’s name must showcase its purpose and what it intends to accomplish. Pick a name that will be memorable. Check your state’s criteria before choosing your nonprofit’s name.

2. Create Your Mission Statement

The mission statement should clearly define what your nonprofit does and how it helps improve people’s lives. You can use your mission statement to spread awareness about your nonprofit through marketing channels.

3. Establish the Nonprofit Board

Form a Board of Directors to help you finalize your mission statement and bylaws, among other responsibilities.

Your board members will lead the entire team and should be able to support your nonprofit’s operations and fundraising efforts.

4. Determine if you need a parent organization

Local branches of 501(c)(8) organizations must be chartered by a parent organization. Even though they are self-governing, knowing which way you'd like to operate is helpful.

5. Define Your Bylaws

When creating bylaws for your 501(c)(8) organization, the Internal Revenue Code asks that you include essential information such as: 

If you are a subordinate unit in a lodge system of fraternal societies, your bylaws may mirror those of the parent organization.

Grab the Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Bylaws (+ Templates!)

6. Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Applying for an EIN is necessary to fill out IRS Form 1024, even if you do not plan on hiring team members. Fraternal societies will require this information.

7. Submit Form 1024 to become a tax exempt organization

You must file Form 1024 with the IRS to claim tax exempt status.

Unlike 501(c)(3) nonprofits, there is no deadline to file for tax-exempt status. If you do not receive your letter of determination from the IRS after submitting the form, you must file tax Form 990.

Understand Form 990 with our complete guide for nonprofits.

If you start as a small 501(c)(8) nonprofit in a lodge system, your parent organization might have completed some of these steps. Contact your parent group to clarify the steps you must complete. 

Case study: How Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94, a 501(c)(8) Organization Raised Over $3,800 Using Zeffy

Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94 successfully organized their "K'Night at the Races" event using Zeffy's 100% free ticketing system. By leveraging Zeffy's user-friendly platform, they raised over $2,500 through ticket sales and saved $125 in fees. 

The council also secured corporate sponsorships totaling $1,370, saving an additional $70 in fees. 501(c)(8) organizations can organize events and initiatives like the Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94 did using Zeffy's 100% free and comprehensive features.

Get started using Zeffy for 100% free today.

Final Thoughts on 501(c)(8) Organizations

Establishing a 501(c)(8) nonprofit organization can be fulfilling to create a strong community of like-minded individuals. Your domestic fraternal society can make a significant difference by providing benefits and engaging in charitable activities. 

Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today

FAQs on 501c8 Fraternal Societies

501(c)(8) organizations are fraternal beneficiary societies with members who share a purpose and vocation. Their activities focus on benefiting all members.

Donations to 501(c)(8) fraternal societies are tax-deductible only if the funds are used for charitable activities like a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

The lodge system is a structure that a domestic fraternal society can use to elect members into local units, which they refer to as lodges. Each lodge holds meetings to achieve its goals together.

To maintain status as a 501(c)(8) fraternal benefit society, an organization must operate under a lodge system, benefit its members, and engage in fraternal activities such as rituals and ceremonies. It must also comply with IRS regulations regarding membership and benefits.

These organizations can benefit their members, including life, sick, accident insurance, scholarships, and educational programs. They also engage in social and recreational activities as part of their fraternal mission.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

How to start a nonprofit
How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

Read more
How to start a nonprofit
501(c)(7)s: What They Are and How to Start One (2025 Guide)

Learn what a 501(c)(7) organization is, how they’re different from 501(c)(3) organizations, and how to start your own in just 9 steps.

Read more
How to start a nonprofit
What is 501(c)(9) or Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association

Forming a 501(c)(9) organization is a great way to offer employees health benefits while reducing tax liabilities. Here’s how to get your 501(c)(9) status.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.