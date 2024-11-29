How is Zeffy free?
Understanding Endowment Funds: Types, Benefits, and How to Build One
Nonprofit guides

Understanding Endowment Funds: Types, Benefits, and How to Build One

November 29, 2024

How would your nonprofit like to offset operating costs and prepare for emergencies? For those reasons alone, having a robust savings account is essential. With the largest wealth transfer occurring in history, there’s no better time to establish or grow an endowment fund.

What Is an Endowment Fund?

An endowment fund is a pool of money donated to a nonprofit, invested to generate income for the organization. The principal amount typically remains intact, while the income supports the nonprofit’s mission, programs, or operations. Think of it as your organization’s financial backbone—a safety net that ensures long-term stability and sustainability.

Endowments are particularly valuable for nonprofits aiming for financial security. By building an endowment, your organization can create a steady stream of funds to weather economic downturns, emergencies, or funding gaps.

Endowments are built from your most loyal donors, who usually make a commitment in their will or estate plan. Donors can also make outright donations, through cash, appreciated assets, donor advised funds, or through IRA contributions. 

Key Benefits of Endowments

Types of Nonprofit Endowments

Not all endowment funds are the same. Understanding the different types can help your organization choose the right approach. Work with your finance team, board, and other key stakeholders to select what works best for your nonprofit. 

1. True Endowment (Permanent Endowment)

2. Quasi-Endowment

3. Term Endowment

Real-Life Applications: How Nonprofits Use Endowments

Starting an Endowment: A Guide to Success

If you’re thinking about launching an endowment, it’s important to approach it strategically. One way to make it more approachable is to frame it as a legacy initiative, focusing on long-term impact rather than technical details.

Tips to Get Started:

Linking to Related Resources

Curious about how to ask for an endowment gift? We’ve developed a comprehensive guide to help nonprofits confidently approach donors for legacy gifts. This resource includes strategies for identifying prospects, crafting compelling pitches, and integrating endowment asks into your annual campaign.

Looking for more ways to engage donors? Check out our upcoming article on donor stewardship best practices, focusing on building meaningful relationships that lead to increased giving.

Final thoughts on endowment funds for nonprofits

Building an endowment isn’t just about securing funds; it’s about ensuring your nonprofit’s mission thrives for generations. By starting small, engaging your board, and working with trusted experts, you can create a legacy initiative that inspires donors and strengthens your organization’s financial foundation.

The best time to start? Today. With the largest wealth transition occurring right now, this is the best time to build for the future! 

Written by
Ron Krit

