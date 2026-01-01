Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volunteer Fire Departments? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Volunteer Fire Departments. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We fund our services through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping more donated dollars in the hands of nonprofits like yours. So, there really is no catch!

Can Volunteer Fire Departments use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Volunteer Fire Departments can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage recurring giving, and sell event tickets—without any fees. Every dollar and cent donated goes directly towards supporting your vital fire and rescue operations.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Volunteer Fire Departments run with Zeffy?

Volunteer Fire Departments can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your annual gala or fundraising dinner, and even establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy covers all your fundraising needs, simplifying your work so that more focus can be on your critical mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for Volunteer Fire Departments?

Zeffy is the best choice for Volunteer Fire Departments that want a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that may sneak in processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes directly to your department. This fee-free model not only maximizes your funds but also helps build trust with your donors, letting you focus fully on your emergency services mission.