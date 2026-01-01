Zero-fee fundraising for Parent Teacher Associations

Now through April 30, 2026, when you sign up for a free Zeffy account, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. Put it toward teacher appreciation, school supplies, or your next big event!
Launch a Read-A-Thon Challenge
Run a sponsored reading event where students gather pledges per book read. Peer-to-peer pages let families share their progress and rally supporters easily.
Sell Tickets to the Spring Carnival
Offer early-bird and family packages for your school carnival with online ticket sales. Manage RSVPs, set capacity limits, and collect volunteer sign-ups in one place.
Open a Spirit Wear Shop
Sell branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories year-round with no upfront fees. Automated order tracking and fulfillment keep parents smiling.
Host a PTA Gala Silent Auction
Gather donated items and enable digital bidding at your annual gala to raise big-ticket funds. Real-time bidding updates boost excitement and final sale amounts.
Launch the Annual Membership Drive
Streamline PTA dues collection with tiered membership levels and online sign-up. Automate reminders for renewals to keep membership strong all year.
Stock the Teacher Wish List
Enable parents to fund classroom supplies and special projects through a dedicated online form. Display real-time progress bars to inspire quick contributions.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🚌 Field trip for 50 students
Giving every child hands-on learning beyond school walls
💻 5 new Chromebooks for classrooms
Empowering students with essential digital learning tools
🎨 Art kits for 200 students
Unleashing creativity across every grade level
📚 500 new library books
Inspiring young readers with fresh stories and knowledge
✏️ Teacher mini-grants for 10 projects
Fueling innovative classroom activities that engage all learners
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Parent Teacher Associations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Parent Teacher Associations
🏃♀️ Sunshine Fun Run
Families join a themed 5K fun run/walk; registration fees fund PTA projects and promote healthy habits.
🍦 Cool Cone Fundraiser
Partner with a local ice cream shop for a scoop sale; proceeds support school events and reward student volunteers.
🖍️ Sidewalk Chalk Fest
Host a pay-to-play chalk art event outdoors; community buys chalk, creates art, and votes via donations for favorite designs.
📚 Summer Readathon
Kids collect pledges per book read; online platform tracks progress, boosting literacy and raising funds for PTA programs.
🎤 Virtual Talent Night
Students perform live online; viewers donate to vote and request acts, fueling community spirit and PTA funding.
📸 Photo Scavenger Hunt
Participants pay an entry fee to complete fun photo challenges; share submissions on social to unlock matching sponsor donations.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Parent Teacher Associations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Parent Teacher Associations in 2025
Parent Information and Training Program
U.S. Department of Education
Not specified
Meets the information and training needs of individuals with disabilities and their families; application deadline July 18, 2025.
National PTA Program Funding
National PTA
Over $1M in program funding
Offers engaging activities for students and families in mental health, STEM, digital safety, healthy lifestyles, and the arts; new opportunities available end of August 2025.
21st CCLC Competitive Grant Application
Arizona Department of Education
Not specified
Competitive grant for fiscal year 2026; application opens January 21, 2025, and closes March 3, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Parent Teacher Associations in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations and causes through grants and community programs like Spark Good.
Target
Offers grants and gift card donations to eligible non-profits and schools.
CodeWizardsHQ
Supports PTAs through various partnership programs, including fundraiser donations.
AT&T
Supports education and digital literacy initiatives for families and students through its Connected Learning initiative.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help PTAs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Parent Teacher Associations use Zeffy to collect membership dues?
Absolutely! Parent Teacher Associations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your PTA's mission and initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Parent Teacher Associations run with Zeffy?
Parent Teacher Associations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where parents and community members rally support together, sell tickets to PTA events, or set up recurring donation programs to sustain ongoing funding efforts. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations. Other platforms might claim to be 'free' but often deduct processing fees or include hidden costs. We don't take a penny from your collections, ensuring more resources go directly to your students, programs, and community - exactly where it belongs.