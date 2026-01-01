Button Text

Keep 100% of your cultural nonprofit’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Arts and Culture Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Zero-fee fundraising for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Arts and Culture Nonprofits raise money

Arts and Culture Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from sustaining artists circle to artisanal online shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sustaining Artists Circle

Invite patrons to become monthly supporters of your gallery’s exhibitions and educational programs—ensuring a predictable revenue stream for emerging artists. Recurring gifts help you plan ahead and cover ongoing operational costs without any platform fees.

Opening Gala Ticket Sales

Sell tickets for your next exhibit opening, performance premiere, or fundraising gala with seamless checkout and attendee management. Drive attendance, track RSVPs, and boost revenue—all fee-free.

Silent Auction for Emerging Artists

Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated artworks, prints, and collectibles to engage collectors and patrons. Zeffy handles bid tracking and payment collection so you keep 100% of proceeds.

Patron Membership Program

Launch tiered membership levels offering exclusive tours, artist talks, and early exhibit previews. Reward loyal supporters with special access while generating stable annual income.

Artisanal Online Shop

Sell artist-designed prints, branded merchandise, and limited-edition collectibles through your own online store. Manage inventory, orders, and fulfillment without paying any platform fees.

Limited-Edition Print Raffle

Drive excitement and broaden your donor base by raffling a signed, limited-edition print or sculpture. Affordable tickets encourage mass participation and boost unrestricted funding.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your cultural nonprofit raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎭 20 free theater tickets for youth

So every child can experience the magic of live performance

🖼️ A new community art exhibit

Highlighting local talent and sparking cultural conversation

🎻 10 music lessons for aspiring artists

Empowering young musicians to hone their craft

🎨 Art supplies for 100 creative workshops

Fueling imagination in schools and community centers

🏛️ 200 museum admissions

Making art and history accessible to all

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

🎨 Paint & Give Mural Jam

Engage your community in painting a vibrant public mural; sell donor-named tiles to raise funds and publicize your mission all weekend long.

📸 Snap & Support Auction

Host an online summer photo auction; artists and supporters submit shots, bidders compete in a digital gallery to fund your arts programs.

🎭 Pop-Up Performance Fest

Surprise street shows by local artists; mobile QR donations let audiences give on the spot while enjoying free community performances.

🌐 Tour & Donate Studio Series

Offer live virtual studio tours with ticketed access; viewers donate in real time to support artists and cultural education.

🎶 Savor Sunset Concerts

Stage outdoor sunset concerts with tiered tickets; VIP upgrades and on-site donations boost support while fans enjoy live music.

🖼️ Share Art Daily

Launch a 30-day art prompt on social media; participants post daily creations with a hashtag and invite followers to donate.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Arts and Culture Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Top grants for Arts and Culture Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your cultural nonprofit. These options are a great place to start.

Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

Not specified in snippet, but typically $10,000-$100,000

Supports public engagement with the arts and arts education; deadlines are March 11 and July 17, 2025.

Apply now

Instrument Grants: Empowering Immigrant Musicians in Our Community

Fund for the Arts

Not specified in snippet

Supports music programs serving immigrant communities by funding the purchase of musical instruments; deadline extended into July 2025.

Apply now

2026 Project Support

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Not specified in snippet

For nonprofits conducting arts and cultural projects in Cuyahoga County, Ohio; application deadline is July 31, 2025.

Apply now

5x5 and Teacher Arts Grants (TAG)

Fund for the Arts

Not specified in snippet

Supports K-12 teachers and administrators in enhancing classroom instruction; teacher and administrator application opens July 21, 2025.

Apply now

Find more cultural nonprofit grants

Top companies that donate to Arts and Culture Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your cultural nonprofit’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Bank of America

Supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible and preserve heritage.

Get in touch

Bloomberg Philanthropies

Supports artists and cultural institutions to revitalize and enhance life in cities, believing in the power of arts and culture to inspire creativity and spark collaboration.

Get in touch

Mellon Foundation

Supports exceptional creative practice, scholarship, and conservation practices while nurturing a representative and robust arts and culture ecosystem.

Get in touch

Americans for the Arts

This organization facilitates corporate engagement and sponsorship opportunities for companies looking to support the arts and arts education.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Arts and Culture Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Arts and Culture Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We're able to keep Zeffy free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help arts and cultural organizations retain every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Arts and Culture Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Arts and Culture Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect a wide variety of donations including general donations, tithes for churches, alumni gifts for schools, and more. You can also sell event tickets and set up recurring donations with no fees attached. Every donation goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Arts and Culture Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Arts and Culture Nonprofits can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether you're hosting a museum exhibition or raising funds for a community theater production, Zeffy's got the tools to help you succeed.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Arts and Culture Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Arts and Culture Nonprofits. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds go directly to your art programs and community initiatives, maximizing your impact.

How to get funding for…

Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Music Nonprofits
Choirs
Native American Organizations
Historical Preservation Societies
Libraries
Theaters and Performing Arts Centers
Museums

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

