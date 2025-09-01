The Best Fundraising Event Software for Small, Volunteer-Run Nonprofits (2025 Guide)

If you're juggling Eventbrite for tickets, PayPal for donations, spreadsheets for volunteers, and separate platforms for auctions, you know the pain. You're losing 5-10% to fees, spending weekends copying data between systems, and burning out volunteers who can't navigate multiple platforms.

Small nonprofits need one solution: Zeffy's free, all-in-one event fundraising platform. While other software forces you to patch together expensive tools, Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor tracking in one place—with zero fees.

This guide covers 10 event fundraising platforms, but we'll save you the research: Zeffy is the best choice. It's free, designed for nonprofits, and eliminates the tool-juggling nightmare burning out teams everywhere.

The alternatives? They charge fees, require multiple integrations, or force you back into the expensive multi-tool maze.

Ready to keep 100% of your fundraising in one free platform? Here's why Zeffy beats every other platform.

10 Platforms that Actually Support Event Fundraising (Not Just Ticketing)

Not All Event Software Is Built for Fundraising

Here's the problem: Most nonprofits choose the wrong type of software and wonder why their fundraising falls short.

Software Type Built For What You Get What You're Missing Event Management (Cvent, Whova) Corporate conferences Logistics, schedules, networking Donations, tax receipts, donor tracking Ticketing Platforms (Eventbrite, TicketSpice) Concerts and entertainment RSVPs, ticket sales, basic payments Donation add-ons, auction tools, fundraising features Event Fundraising (Zeffy) Nonprofit fundraising Everything above PLUS donations, auctions, tax receipts, donor management, and more! Nothing—it's purpose-built for your needs

If you're using Eventbrite for events, you're using concert software for fundraising. You need tools built for donations, not just ticket sales. Zeffy is the only platform designed specifically for nonprofit event fundraising—not corporate events or entertainment ticketing. Check out the full comparison of Eventbrite vs Zeffy →

Why Grassroots Nonprofits Need an Integrated Fundraising Platform

Piecemeal Tools vs. True All-in-One Fundraising Platform

What You Need Piecemeal Approach Zeffy All-in-One Event Ticketing Eventbrite: 3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing Built-in, $0 fees Silent Auctions OneCause: Custom pricing (expensive) Built-in, $0 fees Raffles Silent Auction Pro: $899/year + 2% proceeds Built-in, $0 fees Donations PayPal: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction Built-in, $0 fees Mobile Payments Square: 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction Built-in, $0 fees Tax Receipts Manual process or separate tool Automatic, $0 fees Donor Tracking DonorPerfect: $99+/month Built-in CRM, $0 fees Email Marketing Mailchimp: $10-300/month Built-in, $0 fees Check-In Manual lists or separate app QR codes, $0 fees Total Cost 8 tools + $200–500+/mo + % of ticket sales 1 platform, always $0

Real Cost Comparison for a $10,000 Fundraiser:

Approach Monthly Costs Transaction Fees Annual Software Total Cost What You Keep Piecemeal Tools $109-399/month $670+ in fees $899+ licenses $2,178+ $7,822 Zeffy All-in-One $0/month $0 in fees $0 licenses $0 $10,000

Time Cost Comparison:

Task Piecemeal Approach Zeffy All-in-One Setup 6+ hours (multiple logins, integrations) 30 minutes (one platform) Data Entry Manual export/import between tools Automatic sync Training Volunteers Learn 4-6 different platforms Learn one simple platform Event Day Management Juggle multiple apps and systems One dashboard Post-Event Reporting Combine data from multiple sources One comprehensive report

The Bottom Line: You save over $2,000 and dozens of hours by choosing one platform built for nonprofit fundraising.

How YWCA Lethbridge Switched to Zeffy for their Annual Royal Gala and Avoided Nearly $3,000 in Fees

Like many nonprofit teams, YWCA Lethbridge used to rely on Eventbrite and PayPal to manage events like their annual Royal Gala. With multiple tools came multiple fees and a lot of extra work. When they heard about Zeffy, a 100% free event and fundraising platform, they were skeptical.

Could it really do everything they needed without cutting into the funds they raised? Luckily, a team member who had used Zeffy before gave them the confidence to give it a try.

They started small, testing Zeffy for ticket sales to their bands and brunch events. After a smooth experience and strong results, they adopted Zeffy for their biggest fundraiser of the year: the Royal Gala.

With Zeffy, they managed ticket sales, collected donations, organized volunteers, and sent donor communications all in one place without paying a single platform fee. To date, they’ve used everything from donation pages to events, e-commerce, and a membership program to raise over $58,000 for their mission, and saved over $2,900 in fees on top of that.

“I don’t even think I know everything Zeffy can do. The fact that it’s free is crazy to me, but excellent.” — Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director

10 Best Fundraising Event Software Platforms (Detailed Breakdown)

Platform Starting Cost Key Features Best for Why Zeffy Is Better Zeffy $0 (truly free), zero fees Online & in-person ticket sales, QR codes, Mobile check-in, Tap-to-Pay, Donor management, Fundraising focus, Email outreach tools, Website embed, Peer-to-peer, Auctions, Raffles, Crowdfunding, Donation pages, Memberships, Recurring donations The only all-in-one platform with zero fees and simple features for small teams ✅ This is Zeffy Eventbrite Free for free events, 3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing fee Smart Audience marketing, Email outreach tools Promoting public-facing events to a broader audience Zeffy includes all Eventbrite features PLUS auctions, raffles, donations, tax receipts—with zero fees Donorbox 2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30 (donor can cover fees) Website embed, Multi-currency support, QR codes Integrating ticket sales and giving into your own website Zeffy offers website embedding PLUS mobile check-in, Tap-to-Pay, auctions, and raffles—all free GoFundMe Pro Custom pricing Livestream tools, Leaderboards, Mobile bidding Virtual/hybrid fundraising campaigns with high engagement Zeffy provides peer-to-peer and virtual event tools without expensive monthly fees or hidden pricing Ticketstripe 1.5% + $0.50/ticket + processing fees VIP/hidden tickets, Pay-what-you-wish, 135+ currencies Flexible ticketing without the fuss of complex platforms Zeffy offers flexible ticketing PLUS donations, auctions, tax receipts, and donor management—all free Qgiv 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction + monthly fees Branded event pages, Text-to-give, Auction support Visually compelling donation/event pages Zeffy provides professional branding and auction tools without the 3.95% fees or monthly charges DonorPerfect Starts at $99/month CRM + donor records, Volunteer coordination Orgs needing data-rich donor and volunteer tracking Zeffy includes built-in CRM and donor tracking without the $99+/month subscription fees OneCause Custom pricing Mobile bidding, Paddle raise, Leaderboards Large galas and high-impact fundraising events Zeffy offers mobile bidding and auction tools with transparent pricing (which is $0) Silent Auction Pro $899/year + 2% of proceeds End-to-end auction management, Bid tracking, Donor reports Frequent or large auction events Zeffy includes full auction management PLUS ticketing, donations, and CRM—without the $899 annual fee Accelevents Starts at $5,000 Sponsor/exhibitor tools, Breakout rooms, Badge printing Big conferences, hybrid galas, or virtual summits Zeffy provides event management tools designed for nonprofits, not enterprise conferences requiring $5K minimums

1. Zeffy - The Only Zero-Fee, All-In-One Fundraising Software

When small nonprofit teams run events, they’re rarely just selling tickets. They’re running raffles, managing silent auctions, launching peer-to-peer campaigns, and collecting donations simultaneously. Most platforms weren’t built with this reality in mind, and definitely not at a cost that grassroots or volunteer-run teams can afford.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform that combines ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer, and donor management in one place. You will never pay a monthly fee, transaction fee, or upgrade fees to use the features you need.

That means more impact, less juggling, and zero surprise costs, so every dollar raised supports your mission, not your software.

Why Nonprofits Choose Zeffy: The Only Zero-Fee, All-in-One Solution

What Small Nonprofits Need Zeffy Delivers Cost Event Ticketing Online & in-person ticket sales, group tickets, QR check-in Free Mobile Payments Tap-to-Pay app for secure day-of sales Free Fundraising Tools Silent auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns Free Donation Collection Donation add-ons at checkout, recurring donations Free Donor Management Built-in CRM for tracking and follow-up Free Tax Receipts Automatic tax receipts for all contributions Free Email Marketing Event reminders, thank-you messages, outreach tools Free Multi-Event Support Unlimited events, campaigns, and transactions Free Customer Support Unlimited support from real humans Free Mobile Check-In QR code scanning for fast attendee entry Free Reporting & Analytics Real-time dashboard for sales, attendance, donations Free

‍

Individual and group ticketing (in-person and virtual)

Multi-date ticket forms

Silent auction and raffle tools

Peer-to-peer, crowdfunding, and membership campaign support

Built-in CRM for donor tracking and follow-up

Simple and mobile-friendly donation pages

QR code check-in + Tap-to-Pay mobile app

Automatic tax receipts, including for raffles

Unlimited support, unlimited users without hidden costs

Keep Every Penny of What You Raise

Zeffy is a 100% free and zero-fee platform. There are no signup fees, monthly charges, platform or transaction fees. Zeffy is funded entirely by optional donor tips, so your nonprofit keeps every penny you raise, helping organizations like Dearborn Educational Foundation save $2,812 in fees while bringing the community together around engaging fundraising events.

‍

"We are a raving fan of Zeffy. We can't say enough good things about the ease of implementation, and from the customer standpoint, your transaction is complete and processed within minutes. The new app feature that allows you to scan credit cards on the spot was a huge help during our recent fundraiser." - Amy W.

‍

2. Eventbrite - Event Platform for Marketing Fundraising Events

Eventbrite is widely known for helping events get discovered, with smart promotion tools and a wide reach. But for nonprofit fundraising, especially for small teams, it’s not built to go into the fundraising capabilities you need beyond ticketing.

Key Features

Smart Audience tool promotes your event to people based on their interests and location

Email marketing capabilities (send 250–10,000 emails/day, depending on plan)

Audience reporting for insight into who’s buying tickets

Flexible ticket types, donation ticket options, and discount codes

Built-in integrations for social media, CRM, and marketing tools

Considerations for Smaller Teams

No built-in auctions, raffles, or fundraising campaigns (you’ll need to juggle separate tools for those)

No Tap-to-Pay or built-in check-in tools (expect manual processes or paid add-ons)

Per-ticket service and processing fees — unless passed to attendees, these chip into your revenue.

No all-in-one donation management or CRM tools

While Eventbrite is great for getting the word out, small nonprofit teams may struggle with:

Setting up multiple integrations for payments, auctions, and donor data

Managing day-of logistics with limited volunteer tech support

Covering or passing on platform fees for every ticket

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Publishing free events on Eventbrite (no cost of admission) comes at no cost and there are no upfront fees. For other fundraising events that do charge a ticket or entry fee, Eventbrite's pricing structure is broken out as the following:

3.7% + $1.79 service fee per ticket

2.9% payment processing fee per order

Attendees pay fees unless your organization chooses to cover them

Additionally, Eventbrite offers discounted ticket fees on donation tickets for nonprofits.

Honest Review

"I like that Eventbrite allows me to follow the organizations I am interested in their events so I can receive notifications when they have new events. Eventbrite streams the videos in very high quality and allows real-time chatting during the event. Also, I like the advanced search at Eventbrite, which allows me to find events in my area of interest, like technology." - Moustafa A. (event attendee)

Zeffy vs Eventbrite for Fundraising Events

‍

Key feature Zeffy Eventbrite Cost Always free with no platform, ticketing, or processing fees Fees are taken from each ticket sale unless you pay extra to cover them Ease for small teams Built for lean orgs with a simple setup, no tech background needed More features can bring more complexity; the setup can be overwhelming for first-time users Ticketing Online, in-person, group tickets, QR check-ins May require third-party tools or workarounds for check-ins and in-person sales Day-of-Event Simplicity Tap to Pay + QR check-in makes event day smooth and stress-free Manual processes or separate tools are often needed to manage on-the-ground logistics Purchase Experience No surprise fees for guests; auto tax receipts sent Attendees often charged fees unless the org covers them; receipts require extra setup Tracking & Reporting Real-time dashboard: ticket sales, donations, attendance Audience insights and sales reporting are available Marketing Tools Events sync with community outreach (email, social media, etc.) Smart Audience tool promotes your event on Eventbrite’s platform

3. Donorbox - Event Platform to Easily Integrate With an Existing Website

‍

Donorbox offers event ticketing features that can support nonprofit fundraisers. If your nonprofit already uses platforms like Squarespace or WordPress, Donorbox makes it easy to embed event forms right into your website and start selling tickets without a standalone event page.

It’s a strong fit for nonprofits that want to offer global ticketing, accept multiple currencies, and streamline giving through digital-first tools, such as QR codes and in-person kiosks. If you plan to host events more frequently and want to invest in a platform that expands your reach, this may be a good option to consider.

‍

Key Features

Customizable event ticketing forms that can be embedded on your site

Donorbox Live™ Kiosk and QuickDonate™ for fast, cashless giving

QR codes for attendee check-ins and streamlined donations

Accepts donations and ticket sales in 43 currencies

Integrates with website builders like WordPress, Squarespace, Shopify, Wix, and Weebly

Considerations for Smaller Teams

No native auction, raffle, or peer-to-peer tools included (these features require outside tools or upgrades)

In-person ticketing, check-in, or Tap-to-Pay is not supported

Team collaboration is limited unless you pay for more users

2.95% platform fee and processing fees unless donors cover it

Ticketing is secondary (built primarily for donation forms)

‍

Small teams may run into:

A la carte pricing as they add team members or features

Managing multiple platforms for a single event experience

Feature limitations unless upgraded to higher tiers‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

2.95% Platform fee + 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee (donors can cover fees)

‍

Honest Review

"Over eight years, Donorbox has consistently provided a user-friendly interface that simplifies the donation process. Its adaptability to our fundraising needs, especially during events like Giving Tuesday and our annual gala, has been a significant advantage. The responsive customer service and the team's openness to feedback have been beneficial." - Joel R.

4. GoFundMe Pro - Event Platform for Nonprofit Virtual Events

‍

Formerly known as Classy, GoFundMe Pro now focuses heavily on peer-to-peer fundraising and virtual campaign events. If your organization is hosting an online or hybrid fundraiser, such as a livestream gala or virtual auction, GoFundMe Pro offers a range of flexibility and engagement tools.

Its strength lies in online donation collection and audience interaction, featuring live leaderboards, virtual breakout rooms, mobile bidding, and livestream integrations. However, you might not need all of this if you primarily plan in-person community events or simply need basic ticketing and check-in tools.

‍

Key Features

Multiple ticket types and discount code options (VIPs, early bird, etc.)

Virtual engagement tools: livestream, live chat, polls, breakout rooms

Live donation leaderboards and progress bars during events

Online auction and mobile bidding options

Considerations for Smaller Teams

No free in-person ticketing tools or QR code check-ins

No built-in Tap-to-Pay or mobile sales tools for local events

Auction, raffle, and ticketing tools often come as expensive add-ons

Custom event branding and setup can require tech or design support

‍

For smaller nonprofits, this can mean:

Overpaying for features that go unused

A learning curve or need for staff with event tech experience

High cost to run what could be a simple community fundraiser

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Classy does not list prices on its website. Classy Live's virtual event package is an additional cost and can be added to any package.

‍

Honest Review

"Classy is a one-stop shop for our mid-size, national nonprofit organization. We use Classy for our main donation page, for peer-to-peer fundraising, and their new Classy Live product for our live events. They are always available to help and provide truly excellent customer service." - Elise R.

5. Ticketstripe - Event Fundraising Platform for Complicated Events With Various Ticket Types

‍

Ticketstripe is an easy-to-use ticketing platform that offers nonprofits a lot of flexibility without overwhelming complexity. It’s especially helpful for grassroots teams that want to offer customized ticket types, or provide private/VIP registration links without building a full website for their event.

While it doesn’t have the same fundraising-focused features as some other platforms, it’s a great tool for basic event ticketing with customization options and international reach.

Key Features

Private and hidden ticketing options for VIPs, discounts, or segmented guest access

Pay-what-you-wish pricing for accessible or donation-based entry

Accepts 135+ currencies for global fundraising efforts

Built-in Buy Now, Pay Later with Klarna and PayPal (you get paid immediately)

Mobile-optimized for both organizers and attendees

Quick setup to create and share an event page in minutes

Considerations for Smaller Teams

No donation forms, auctions, or peer-to-peer fundraising tools

No built-in CRM or donor follow-up features

No mobile payments (Tap-to-Pay) or robust check-in tools

Nonprofit pricing still includes a 1.5% platform fee and credit card processing



‍

While it’s good for straightforward ticketing, small teams may find:

They still need other tools for the whole fundraising experience



No way to engage donors beyond event attendance

Fees can add up when you’re managing large groups or frequent events

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

1.50% + $0.50 for nonprofits + credit card processing fees (donors can cover these fees)

‍

Honest Review

"Ticketing and event registration are crowded fields, and I'm glad we found you! There are many, many things I really like about Ticketstripe, particularly its simplicity in many ways as I know from experience that features up complexity. I am also very excited to experience our event with a ticket scanner rather than a flashlight, pen, and three spreadsheet pages!" - Monique B.

‍

6. Qgiv - Event Fundraising Platform for Creating Compelling Event Pages

‍

Qgiv stands out for its visually polished event and donation pages, which are great if you want to make a strong first impression and use your event page as a marketing tool. It offers mobile bidding and auction tools for virtual, hybrid, and in-person fundraising events.

It may require some technical support, but it provides the flexibility to create branded pages that look professional and help drive RSVPs and donations.

Key Features

Drag-and-drop event builder to design branded, professional pages

Mobile auction bidding tools for in-person, virtual, or hybrid fundraising events

“Add to Calendar” button to encourage attendance and follow-through

Optional ticketing and registration features

‍

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Auctions, peer-to-peer, and ticketing tools often require paid plans

Transaction fees per donation or ticket add up

No built-in check-in or Tap-to-Pay for day-of needs

More complex setup and dashboard navigation



‍

What this means for small teams:

‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

3.95% + $0.30 per transaction with additional event features available with a monthly fee

‍

Honest Review

"Qgiv has time and time again proven to be all we need and more. Whether we're using it to process program feeds, or utilizing it's specialized features for fundraising events, it has made processing transactions and collecting event registrations much easier! And the customer service experience is hands down the best anywhere! No matter my issue, every person I've spoken to at Qgiv goes out of their way to address our needs quickly and efficiently." - Audrey M.

7. DonorPerfect - Event Fundraising Platform for Donor Data and Records Management

‍

DonorPerfect is first and foremost a donor and volunteer management CRM, but it does offer a few helpful tools for nonprofits hosting fundraising events, particularly if you’re also tracking long-term supporter data.

Its ReadySetAuction add-on is designed to help you run charity auctions, while its email integrations and volunteer management features can help keep your team and attendees organized.

‍

Key Features

ReadySetAuction streamlines auction management from promotion to bidding

Volunteer management tools help assign roles, shifts, and communications

Email integration with Constant Contact for easier event updates and reminders

Custom event forms and donor data tracking help segment your outreach and follow-up

‍

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Ticketing and auctions are not native to the platform

No Tap-to-Pay or in-person sales support

Requires hefty subscription fee

‍

What this means for small teams:

You'll have to manage multiple tools and subscriptions just to run a simple event, costing you both time and money that Zeffy saves with its all-in-one, no-cost model.

‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans are $99 monthly and can be customized to fit your needs.

‍

Honest Review

"DonorPerfect's records management system and reporting are second-to-none. We've had nothing but exceptional customer support, from their onboarding orientations to the continuing education workshops put on weekly. User management is also highly intuitive, and can be tailored to adjust access as you see fit. Access to the payment portal is highly straightforward." - Monica S.

8. OneCause - Event Platform for Customized Mobile Bidding Experiences

‍

OneCause is recognized for its fundraising event software, particularly in support of auctions, paddle raises, and galas. It offers a wide range of tools to help nonprofits manage in-person, virtual, and hybrid fundraising events, with an emphasis on donor engagement and mobile giving.

The strong features for larger events may add a layer of complexity, but if you’re looking to make a big splash, OneCause is a great option.

‍

Key Features

Mobile bidding and real-time auction tools for in-person or virtual events

Text-to-give and donation prompts during events

Ticketing and registration with custom packages and table/group options

Event check-in and checkout tools streamline the attendee experience

Fund-a-Need tools, donation thermometers, and live leaderboards

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Pricing tiers are high and not publicly listed

Separate modules for ticketing and fundraising

Longer setup and onboarding required

‍

What this means for small teams:

You may end up paying for more than you need, with tools that feel overly complex if you’re just trying to run a community event or quick fundraiser.

‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

OneCause does not list prices on its website but offers plans based on nonprofits' needs.

‍

Honest Review

"OneCause is a highly professional, easy-to-use event management software that takes a lot of the stress out of our event planning. It keeps all pertinent information in one place and it's very user-friendly to navigate! I love that I'm able to create my own event site that is unique to our organization; and where our donors can go to view the information they need, register, bid and update their information by using their own personal login! The other thing that is great about this system are the reports and exports available. You are able to pull the info you need out of the system very easily and I often go back in to use it as reference. OneCause also has amazing staff who work with you every step of the way to help ensure the event is seamless to your guests. The onsite staff are so helpful that I can't imagine ever hosting an event without them!" - Vicki S.

9. Silent Auction Pro - Event Platform for Silent and Live Auctions

‍

Silent Auction Pro was built to streamline nonprofit auctions, whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid. It offers an impressive suite of tools for managing every phase of your fundraising event, from item intake and bidding to payments and check-out.

The abundance of features can offer you everything in one platform, but might also feel overwhelming if you don’t need it all.

‍

Key Features

Online auction catalog with mobile bidding via smartphone

Pre-scheduled texts and emails to keep donors informed and engaged

Paddle Raise tools like donation thermometers and virtual confetti

Multiple modules: item tracking, bidder management, payment processing, and more

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Ticketing, check-in, and donor tools feel secondary

No peer-to-peer fundraising, Tap-to-Pay, or CRM features

Huge platform fees that cut into fundraising totals

‍

What this means for small teams:

Unless your entire event revolves around auctions, you’ll be paying for a limited toolset while Zeffy delivers broader functionality at no additional cost.

‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans start at $899 per year + 2% of event proceeds

‍

Honest Review

"I've been in fundraising more than 20 years and have manages event with silent and live auctions for gatherings of 250 to 1500 – both onsite and virtual. I've used a few different software programs in that time, but Silent Auction Pro IS THE BEST. Not just for its ease of use – in that everything you need is within the software, but because of the customer service they provide before, during and after the event. Their team of support, from the initial training, to processing the winning bids, to the follow-up was phenomenal. I have never encountered a team so upbeat, so supportive, so understanding and so knowledgeable in my entire career. If you are looking for a platform on which to manage your silent or live auction – onsite or virtual – look no further. I highly recommend Silent Auction Pro as the perfect, low-cost, high quality software platform for any size auction." - Bea P.

10. Accelevents - Event Fundraising Platform for Conventions

‍

Accelevents is a platform designed for large-scale events like multi-day conferences, hybrid galas, and virtual summits. While it includes features nonprofits can use for fundraising, it’s built with features that support professional event planners or organizations with more robust infrastructure.

‍

Key Features

Virtual event hub with breakout rooms, live chat, and streaming tools

Ticketing and registration system with advanced customization

Sponsor and exhibitor management tools

Auction and fundraising modules (add-on) for donations during events

‍

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Minimum pricing starts at $5,000

Fundraising features are secondary

No built-in tools for raffles, grassroots campaigns, or Tap-to-Pay

‍

What this means for small teams:

Accelevents is likely overkill for your needs, in comparison to Zeffy, which offers everything a grassroots team needs to fundraise and host an event without a multi-thousand-dollar commitment.

‍

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans start at $5,000

‍

Honest Review

"Everything from the mobile app to the badge printing works well together and feels like one experience. It kind of reminds me of using HubSpot. The support is also top notch. They're available whenever you have a question. Even at 1am the night before the event. We host 8-10 events per year. Our largest event is between 3,500-4,000 attendees. We used the Kiosk functionality and badge printing for check-in. We had 20 kiosks configured since everyone shows up within about a 90 minute window. Everything went perfect. No lines. Accelevents also allows us to set all of our branding which keeps our design team happy. When we used Cvent, we would constantly have to ask Cvent support to implement changes that we could not do ourselves. With Accelevents, we can do everything on our own." - Brendan C.

4 Smart Tips for Choosing Fundraising Event Software

1. Choose Tools That Actually Support How You Fundraise

Not every event platform is built with fundraising in mind.

If you want to raise more at your next fundraising event—and funnel more donations to your cause—partner with a platform that allows you to run a P2P campaign before the event and a raffle or auction during it. Plus, you should be able to simply and easily give supporters the option to donate anytime through a donation page—before, after, or during your event.

Look for platforms that combine fundraising and event tools in one dashboard, so you’re not juggling spreadsheets, logins, or last-minute fixes. The best solutions let you track donations, sales, and the impact of your supporters in one place.

2. Look for Flexibility That Supports Your Event Growth (Without Complexity)

Your needs may shift from running a 5K this month to a silent auction next season, so it’s important to have software that doesn’t require a steep learning curve every time.

Look for modular tools that grow with your needs (silent auctions, virtual options, raffles, hybrid events) but don’t require you to reinvent the wheel. Bonus if it integrates with your current donation or email systems and doesn’t require a full-time admin to manage.

‍

3. Prioritize Simplicity Without Sacrificing Quality

Even the most powerful tools fall flat if no one knows how to use them. You need something your team (or even a board member or weekend volunteer can figure out in minutes.

Look for clean, intuitive interfaces, mobile-friendly ticketing, and easy check-in options like QR codes. Responsive support is essential when you hit a snag on event day. Platforms explicitly built for nonprofits often include onboarding resources designed for teams without tech staff.

4. Don’t Overlook the True Cost of Your Software

Some tools say they’re free until you realize 3-6% of every donation is disappearing into platform or transaction fees. That adds up fast, especially when you’re counting on every dollar.

Look for truly zero-fee models that don’t penalize you for raising more. That includes no platform fees, no ticketing fees, and no percentage-based cuts from your donations. Your supporters gave to your mission, not your software provider.

Many organizations like Autism Meets Faith use Zeffy to save thousands. In fact, since using the all-in-one platform, the organization has raised $39,034 and saved $1,952 in fees.

Choose Fundraising Event Software That Helps You Raise More—Not Spend More

With so many event fundraising software options out there, it’s easy to choose a tool that checks a few boxes—but misses the bigger picture. The best platform for your nonprofit is one that helps you raise more without taking a cut, supports all your fundraising efforts (not just ticketing), and saves you time before, during, and after your event.

That’s exactly why thousands of nonprofits choose Zeffy.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform that lets you sell tickets, collect donations, run auctions and raffles, and even launch peer-to-peer campaigns—all in one place, with no platform fees and no transaction fees. Ever. Donors can choose to cover processing costs, so every dollar you raise supports your mission—not your software.

Whether you're hosting a gala, fun run, trivia night, or anything in between, Zeffy gives you all the tools you need to make your event a success—without the stress or the price tag.

FAQs: Select the Right Event Fundraising Software

Is there a 100% free platform for charity events? Yes, Zeffy is one of the only truly free event fundraising platforms. Unlike most tools that charge processing or platform fees, Zeffy is 100% free, with no hidden costs. Donors can optionally cover transaction fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.

‍

Can I manage auctions and raffles with the same tool? Yes. Event management platforms for logistics and planning, like Zeffy, allow you to host auctions, sell raffle tickets, and collect donations all in one place. It’s not just a ticketing tool, but an all-in-one fundraising engine.

That means you can sell event tickets, run a silent auction, launch a raffle, and even collect donations and peer-to-peer gifts in one place without juggling between apps or paying extra to bolt on critical features.

‍

What’s the best event software for small nonprofit fundraisers? If you’re a grassroots or volunteer-led nonprofit, Zeffy is purpose-built for you. It’s intuitive, fast to set up, and doesn’t require a tech expert to run a professional, multi-layered event. From ticketing to check-in to collecting donations, everything is in one dashboard, minus the fees that can overwhelm small teams.

‍

Can I run both online and in-person events with Zeffy? Absolutely. Zeffy supports virtual, hybrid, and in-person events like benefit concerts, trivia nights, auctions, and school galas. You can use features like QR code check-in, Tap-to-Pay donations, and mobile ticketing to streamline the day-of experience.

This takes away headaches like manual attendee tracking, chaotic check in experiences, or trying to manage and transfer over your event participants with emails before and after the event to turn them into long-term donors.

‍

How do I sell tickets and collect donations in the same place? You can sell tickets and collect donations from an event platform that’s built for nonprofits. With Zeffy, you can: Create your event page Add multiple ticket tiers Allow optional donations at checkout Track everything (attendees, donors, totals) in one central dashboard

‍

How is event fundraising software different from event management software? Regular event software focuses on logistics like RSVPs, tickets, and maybe some emails. Fundraising event software, like Zeffy, is designed to help you raise more money. It adds tools for raffles, auctions, donations, P2P campaigns, and real-time check-ins—things a basic event registration tool just doesn’t do. Save time, money, and headaches with Zeffy.

