Comprehensive 2025 Flipcause Reviews: Features and Pricing

Flipcause pros (real-life reviews)

User-friendly

“Very satisfied! As a smaller, but growing non profit, Flipcause filled a critical need to manage our donations, create campaigns, and monitor relationships in a cost effective and user-friendly way.” - Rebekah O.

Fundraising capabilities

“For our small nonprofit, FlipCause handles so much more than we could on our own - the website updating is amazing, the campaign creators are geniuses, and the reports are relatively easy to pull.” - Amanda C.

Variety of campaigns

“Ease of creating and implementing campaigns for all different types of events. The ability to easily implement what you do on the back end to your website.Ease of creating and implementing campaigns for all different types of events. The ability to easily implement what you do on the back end to your website.” - Tim G.

Flipcause cons (real-life reviews)

Donation processing

“Recently it’s been pretty terrible. As a non-profit we need donations to function, so them not transferring the donations to our bank account makes it pretty useless.” - Caroline M.

Reporting

“It is hard to integrate information from the transaction and contact reporting areas. It is not unusual to have to create 2 reports and then merge them to get the needed information. This is also true about the Group reports and transactions.” - Rebekah O.

Customer service

“I used to be able to speak to a human being if I had a challenging question; but that has changed almost everywhere and every organization and I do get an email response rather quickly from my team.” - Linda B.

Pricing

Flipcause has a 4.7 /5 “Value for Money” rating on Capterra and uses an equity-based pricing model. This means that prices are based on total revenue, beginning at $125 per month for organizations making between $0 and $100K annually.

In addition to the platform fee, donations are subject to processing fees of up to 6.9% + 30¢, which donors can cover. Although Flipcause won’t charge your nonprofit above 1.5% in any given quarter (they credit the difference if so), it’s important to note that donors may see some hefty fees on their end.

Features

Flipcause’s features received a 4.5 /5 rating on Capterra, with some users loving the simplicity and others noting clunky experiences. Features include:

Custom donation pages & recurring donations

Peer-to-peer fundraising & crowdfunding campaigns

Event ticketing, registrations, & volunteer sign-ups

Membership management & sponsorship tracking

Online store for merchandise, auctions, & raffles

Automated email receipts & donor thank-you messages

Social media & website integration for campaigns

Real-time reporting, analytics, & donor CRM

Secure payment processing & matching gift options

Customer support

Flipcause has a help center and an option to reach out through an online form to get support with challenges. A free blog and online FAQ articles can help users navigate common challenges as they await live interactions with the support team.

Best Flipcause alternatives

Zeffy

Zeffy is the top alternative to Flipcause, offering reliable features that grow with nonprofits without the cost. The 100% free platform (including covered transaction fees) ensures every dollar goes to your mission.

With a 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra, Zeffy proves you don’t need to pay for feature-rich fundraising software.

Key features:

Online & mobile giving

Point-of-sale tool

Event & raffle management

E-commerce & crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer fundraising & auctions

Membership management & email automation

Recurring donations & multiple payment options

Fundraising thermometer

Pricing:

‍100% free!

Bonterra Fundraising

Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good) is a fundraising and donor management platform for resource-constrained nonprofits. Over 16,000 organizations use it to simplify fundraising, strengthen donor relationships, and maximize impact.

Key features:

Donor engagement & volunteer management

Automation, targeted email, & AI-powered tools

CRM, integrations, & workflow automation

Pricing:

Custom quotes based on organization size & features

Plans start around $200/month + up to 4.75% transaction fees

Bloomerang

Bloomerang is a donor management platform designed to help nonprofits increase donor retention and engagement through actionable insights and streamlined fundraising tools.

Key features:

Donor behavior tracking & analytics

Customizable, mobile-friendly donation forms

Integrations with QuickBooks, Mailchimp, Classy

Pricing:

Core CRM plans: $125–$775/month

Add-ons: $40–$199/month + transaction fees

