Golf Fundraiser, Simplified: 10 Easy Steps + 22 Revenue Ideas (No Golf Experience Needed)

You don’t need to know a birdie from a bogey to run a great golf fundraiser.
You do need a simple plan, a few reliable helpers, and tools that won’t eat into your donations.
This guide is built for small teams, first-timers, and anyone who’s juggling a million other things while trying to raise money.
Let's be honest: you're already juggling your day job, three board meetings this month, and a volunteer coordinator who just quit. The last thing you need is to plan a full-scale golf tournament that requires months of prep when you barely have time to answer emails.
Here's the good news: you don't need an elaborate 18-hole tournament to raise serious money. Some of the most successful golf fundraisers we've seen are simple, low-stress events that busy organizers can actually pull off without burning out.
Consider these alternatives that cut your planning time in half:
Before you start worrying about fairways and foursomes, take a deep breath and get clear on your why. For small or understaffed teams, this step is critical. It’s easy to burn out chasing big ideas without a focused outcome.
Ask yourself:
Keep it simple and specific. For example:
Pro tip: If your goal is mostly about visibility or community building, your event doesn’t have to be a full 18-hole tournament. A mini, low-cost golf day or even a virtual golf challenge can be just as powerful, and a whole lot easier to manage.
Your golf fundraiser doesn’t need to attract pro golfers or corporate sponsors to succeed. Your biggest asset is the community you already know and serve.
Before locking in your event format, think about who will be participating and what would make the event fun and accessible for them.
Here are a few key things to consider:
Pro tip: You can even send out a quick poll to your mailing list or social media followers to ask what kind of event they'd be excited to attend. Let your audience help shape the day!
Even a small golf fundraiser has a lot of moving parts, and right now you're probably thinking, "I'll just handle it myself—it's easier than explaining it to someone else."
That's how organizers burn out.
You don't need a 12-person event committee with weekly meetings that nobody has time for. You need 3-4 people who can take specific, clear tasks off your plate so you can sleep at night.
Here's how to recruit help when you're already overwhelmed:
Key roles to fill:
Script for recruiting: "Hi [Name], I'm planning a small golf fundraiser for [cause] and honestly, I'm in over my head trying to do this on top of everything else. Would you be willing to take on [specific task]? It should take about [time estimate] and would genuinely save my sanity."
Pro tip: If someone says no, ask if they know someone who might say yes. Your biggest asset isn't your network—it's your network's network.
Before you fall in love with a fancy venue or get talked into expensive add-ons, put together a basic budget. This isn't about creating a 47-tab spreadsheet—it's about making sure you don't accidentally spend more than you raise.
Start with the scary stuff (your expenses):
Reality check: If your expenses hit $2,000, you need to raise at least $3,000 to make this worth your time. Don't plan a $5,000 event if you've never raised more than $2,000 before.
Then estimate what you can actually bring in:
The fee reality nobody talks about: Most platforms will eat 3-5% of everything you raise. On a $4,000 event, that's $120-200 that should go to your programs, not tech companies. That $150 in saved fees = 15 kids fed for a week. With Zeffy, you can run your entire event for free →
Smart budget moves for small orgs:
Pro tip: Build in a 20% buffer for unexpected costs (you'll need it). Better to plan for $3,200 and raise $4,000 than plan for $5,000 and stress about hitting your numbers.
Forget everything you've heard about chasing big corporate sponsors with fancy proposals and quarterly meetings. You don't have time for that, and frankly, your local community supporters will be more reliable and easier to work with.
Step 1: Start with businesses that already know your work:
Step 2: Make it personal, not corporate:
Instead of formal sponsorship packets, try a simple, genuine approach:
*"Hi Sarah, I'm organizing a small golf fundraiser to raise money for [specific program—like "after-school tutoring for local kids"]. Would [Business Name] be interested in sponsoring a hole for $100? Your sign would be there all day, and I'll make sure to tag you on social media.
The whole thing is pretty low-key, but it'd mean a lot to have your support.
Let me know if you want to chat about it over coffee. Thanks, [Your name]"
Step 3: Keep sponsorship levels simple:
The math that matters: Every $100 you don't pay in platform fees is $100 more you can put toward your mission. That's why local sponsors who get your work are better than expensive corporate partnerships that take months to close.
Did you know? You can collect sponsorships right through your Zeffy on your event page—no awkward payment follow-ups or lost checks. No fees. Sign up for free →
If you're going with a traditional course, this is one of your first big tasks, and spots can fill up fast, especially in peak seasons.
To keep it budget- and beginner-friendly:
Before you book, ask about:
Promotion doesn’t need to be expensive, but it does need to start early and be consistent. Get the word out using channels you already know and trust.
Start with:
Picture this: it's 6 AM on event day, and instead of panicking about who paid and who didn't, you're calmly sipping coffee while Zeffy's dashboard shows you exactly who's checked in, who still owes money, and which teams need to be reshuffled. That's the difference between scrambling with spreadsheets and using a platform built for real nonprofit events.
Zeffy is the only zero-fee event ticketing platform made for nonprofits—no monthly fees, no per-ticket cut, no surprises.
Day-of event time savings:
Post-event follow-up relief:
You've got enough to plan—don't waste time stitching together spreadsheets, forms, and payment tools. With Zeffy, everything you need to run a successful golf fundraiser lives in one place, handled by one login, with zero fees eating into your mission budget.
Most platforms charge 3-5% in fees. On a $5,000 event, that's $150-250 that should go to your mission, not tech companies.
You need 4-6 people for a few hours, but your regular volunteers are as exhausted as you are. Here's how to get help without adding "volunteer coordinator" to your already impossible to-do list.
The reality of volunteer wrangling:
Stop the volunteer management nightmare:
1. Recruit for specific 2-hour blocks, not "the whole day"
2. Give people an easy out upfront: "I need someone for registration Saturday morning 8-10 AM. Totally fine if it doesn't work—just let me know by Wednesday so I can ask someone else."
3. Ask people who already benefit from your work:
Simple volunteer roles:
Plan for people flaking:
Day-of reality check: Someone will no-show. Someone will arrive an hour late. Someone will ask 47 questions about a task you explained clearly. That's why Zeffy's QR check-in is volunteer-proof—one screen, no training needed. Even your most tech-anxious helper can figure it out in 30 seconds.
You're exhausted. The event is over, you've finally gotten home, and the last thing you want to think about is writing thank-you notes. But here's the reality: your follow-up game determines whether these supporters show up to your next event or forget you exist.
The good news? You don't have to spend your entire weekend manually creating tax receipts and thank-you letters.
While you're sleeping off your event exhaustion, Zeffy automatically sends tax-deductible receipts to every donor—no weekend marathon of manual paperwork required.
This means you can send personalized follow-ups to your biggest supporters while the event momentum is still strong, rather than burning out on administrative tasks when you should be celebrating your success.
10 Weeks Out
9 Weeks Out
8 Weeks Out
7 Weeks Out
6–5 Weeks Out
4 Weeks Out
3 Weeks Out
2 Weeks Out
1 Week Out
Day Before
Event Day
Post-Event (1–3 Days Later)
Running a successful golf fundraiser doesn’t require a full-time event staff or a budget for tech tools — just ask the McGowan Foundation.
Their annual Charity Golf Classic consistently raises six figures to support Down Syndrome research and mental health programs. For their 21st year, they needed a way to:
They used Zeffy’s 100% free platform to build their event page, offer multiple ticket types, collect sponsorships, and issue tax receipts—all without needing extra help or expensive software.
The results? $153,000 raised, $7,655 saved in fees, and zero cost to use Zeffy.
Who to ask: Local screen printer, embroidery shop, or sporting goods store
Setup time: 2 hours to coordinate with printer
People love supporting your cause with something tangible they can actually use, and presales through your event page mean guaranteed revenue before the day even starts.
How to do it: Partner with a vendor to create custom merchandise featuring your logo and the golf club name. Think of branded golf balls, towels, shirts, socks, and hats. Then, set up a merchandise section using Zeffy’s ecommerce tools and create simple product listings with photos and sizes for supporters to purchase before the event, during, or after.
Who to ask: Local brewery, coffee shop, or grocery store
Setup time: 1 hour to stock cart and brief volunteers
Get a local business to sponsor a golf cart with their logo oaded with drinks, snacks, and energy bars that volunteers drive around the course throughout the day. Golfers love the convenience of grabbing a cold drink on hole 7 instead of waiting until the clubhouse, and you love the $3-5 per item profit that adds up quickly over 18 holes.
How to do it: Use Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app on a phone or tablet so your cart volunteers can accept credit cards right on the course. No more dealing with exact change or IOUs—just tap the card and keep moving. Set up simple pricing ($3 water, $5 beer) and track sales in real-time.
Who to ask: Local photographer or college photography student
Setup time: 30 minutes to set up backdrop
Set up one simple photo area at the clubhouse with your banner and some golf-themed props, then offer phone photos taken by volunteers for $10 or printed photos for $20. This works particularly well for family-friendly events.
How to do it: Create a "Photo Package" add-on in your Zeffy event registration so people can prepay, or use the Tap-to-Pay app for on-the-spot purchases. Email photos directly to customers using the contact information already captured in your registration system.
Who to ask: Golf course professional
Setup time: 5 minutes to coordinate timing
Offer a 30-minute group lesson with the course pro before the tournament starts for an additional $25 per person, creating perfect value for nervous beginners who want some quick tips before playing in front of others. The pro makes extra money for minimal time, participants feel more confident, and you add easy revenue without any additional overhead or complexity.
How to do it: Add the skills clinic as a registration option in Zeffy, automatically limiting spots to maintain the quality of instruction (usually 8-12 people max). Send reminder emails to clinic participants with timing and what to bring, and consider offering both beginner and intermediate sessions if you have enough interest and the pro is available for extended time.
Who to ask: No one—this is pure profit
Setup time: 15 minutes to print simple cards
Sell "mulligan cards" during registration for $20 that give players four extra shots to use throughout the round, then station volunteers at challenging holes to sell individual mulligans for $10 each. The beauty of this fundraiser is zero overhead.
How to do it: Add mulligan cards as a registration add-on in Zeffy, then use the Tap-to-Pay app for individual mulligan sales on the course. Your volunteers can quickly charge $10 and keep the game moving without fumbling with cash or credit card readers.
Who to ask: Participants to recruit their own sponsors
Setup time: 2 weeks for participant outreach and setup
Turn your golf fundraiser into a peer-to-peer campaign where participants collect pledges based on their performance—dollars per hole completed, birdies made, pars achieved, or even total swings taken.
How to do it: Set up individual fundraising pages through Zeffy where each participant can share their golf-a-thon goals and collect pledges online. Participants send their personal fundraising links to their networks, and Zeffy automatically tracks performance-based pledges and processes payments after you input the final scores. Use Zeffy’s event registration system to track each player's commitments and send post-event updates to all supporters with final results and thank-you messages.
Who to ask: Golf course pro shop or local golf store
Setup time: 5 minutes to set up measuring area
Pick one hole with a clear fairway and charge $10 for each attempt at the longest drive, using simple measuring tape or distance markers that the course already has in place. The winner gets a prize like a free golf lesson, new driver, or gift card to the pro shop.
How to do it: Set up longest drive as an optional add-on during Zeffy registration for $10, or collect payments on-site using Tap-to-Pay. Keep a simple leaderboard on your phone and announce the winner during the awards ceremony using your existing attendee contact list.
Who to ask: Golf course for permission and timing coordination
Setup time: 15 minutes to set up timing system and rules
Combine golf and fitness by challenging players to complete a designated number of holes in the fastest time possible without sacrificing accuracy too much. Charge $15-25 for participants to attempt this high-energy twist on traditional golf, and offer prizes for fastest completion time.
How to do it: Use Zeffy to collect speed golf entries during registration with clear rules about scoring penalties for lost balls or excessive strokes. Track times using simple phone stopwatches and post live updates on social media to build excitement. Award prizes for fastest time overall and fastest time with score under a certain threshold (like 90 or 100) to keep it competitive but fair.
Who to ask: Local car dealer, travel agent, or major sponsor
Setup time: 10 minutes to coordinate with course
Pick one par-3 hole and offer a major prize like a weekend getaway, car lease, or large gift card for anyone who makes a hole-in-one, charging a $20 entry fee to attempt this once-in-a-lifetime shot.
How to do it: Add the hole-in-one challenge as a $20 registration option in Zeffy, then use your attendee list to track who participated. If someone actually makes it, you'll have their contact information ready for immediate prize coordination and media coverage.
Who to ask: Local golf equipment store
Setup time: 5 minutes to mark measuring points
Choose a par-3 hole and charge $10 for players to compete for whose ball lands closest to the flagstick, measuring from the pin to each ball throughout the day. The winner receives golf equipment, lessons, or a gift certificate.
How to do it: Include closest-to-pin as a checkbox option during Zeffy registration, then track measurements on your phone or tablet. Use your registration data to contact the winner immediately after the round and arrange prize delivery.
Who to ask: Golf course for green access and local shop for prizes
Setup time: 10 minutes to set up challenging putt
Set up one tricky putt on the practice green—maybe 20 feet with a slight break—and charge $5 per attempt for anyone who wants to try sinking it for a prize. This works great for warming up before the round starts or as entertainment during registration.
How to do it: Accept $5 payments using Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app right at the practice green. Keep a simple winner list on your phone and announce results during the post-round gathering when everyone's already assembled.
Who to ask: Golf course professional
Setup time: 5 minutes to coordinate with pro
Have the course pro play one specific hole early in the day and post their score, then let players pay $15 to try to beat that score on the same hole during their round. Anyone who beats the pro's score wins a prize like a free lesson or golf merchandise, which gives amateur players a concrete goal and a story to tell afterward.
How to do it: Collect the $15 fee through Zeffy registration or on-site with Tap-to-Pay. Post the pro's score on social media and track challengers throughout the day using your registration system to identify winners.
Who to ask: Dollar store for targets, driving range for bucket donation
Setup time: 15 minutes to set up targets
Set up hula hoops, buckets, or inflatable targets at various distances on the driving range, then charge $5 for a bucket of 10 balls with small prizes for hitting specific targets. Different targets can have different point values based on difficulty, which creates multiple ways to win and keeps people trying until they hit something.
How to do it: Station a volunteer with Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app at the driving range to collect $5 payments and hand out scorecards. Keep prize distribution simple with small items that winners can claim immediately.
Who to ask: Mayor, school principal, popular local coach, or radio DJ
Setup time: 1 week to recruit and coordinate
Auction off well-known local figures to caddie for the highest bidding foursome, with the "celebrity" carrying clubs, giving encouragement, and providing entertainment for four hours.
How to do it: Run the auction through Zeffy's platform with clear descriptions of each celebrity and what they bring to the experience. Collect winning bids automatically and use your registration data to coordinate between winners and their celebrity caddies before event day.
Who to ask: Restaurants, spas, and service providers you already frequent
Setup time: 2 hours to set up display and bid sheets
Focus on 10-15 items from local businesses rather than trying to get expensive donated merchandise, concentrating on things like restaurant gift cards, spa services, house cleaning, lawn care, or handyman work that people actually use.
How to do it: Create a simple online auction using Zeffy's platform where people can bid from their phones throughout the day. Send automated payment requests to winning bidders and use your registration contact list for easy follow-up and prize coordination.
Who to ask: Volunteers to sell tickets throughout the day
Setup time: 5 minutes to organize ticket sales
Sell raffle tickets for a 50/50 raffle all day long, with half the money going to the winner and half to your cause, creating a beautiful simplicity where the more tickets you sell, the bigger the prize gets.
How to do it: Use Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app for ticket sales throughout the event, automatically tracking total sales so you know exactly how much the winner gets. Announce the growing pot size on social media during the event to build excitement.
Who to ask: Hardware store for numbered balls
Setup time: 30 minutes to organize and mark drop zone
Sell numbered golf balls for $10-20 each, then drop them all at once from the clubhouse balcony, ladder, or even hire a drone to create a fun spectacle that brings everyone together. The ball that lands closest to a target wins a prize.
How to do it: Sell numbered balls through Zeffy registration and track sales with Tap-to-Pay during the event. Use your registration system to contact winners immediately and coordinate prize delivery while the excitement is still fresh.
Who to ask: No one needed
Setup time: 1 hour to design and print cards
Create bingo cards with golf-related achievements like "first birdie," "ball lands in water," "orders beer before 10 AM," or "loses a ball in the woods," then sell cards for $10 each.
How to do it: Sell bingo cards as a registration add-on through Zeffy, then use Tap-to-Pay for last-minute purchases. Track winners by having them text a photo of their completed card to a designated number, making verification simple and instant.
Offering different levels of sponsorships for local businesses or individuals helps your nonprofit raise money while spreading the word.
Your packages can include sponsorships for specific holes, events, or activities during the tournament.
Who to ask: Local businesses where you shop regularly
Setup time: 2 hours to create and place signs
Sell hole sponsorships for $100-250 each to local businesses that want community visibility, creating simple signs with the sponsor's logo to place at tee boxes throughout the course. Include sponsor recognition in your registration materials and social media posts, and focus on businesses that already know your organization like your insurance agent, favorite restaurant, local bank, or family dentist.
How to do it: Create sponsor packages in Zeffy with clear deliverables and pricing, then automatically generate tax-deductible receipts for business sponsors. Use your platform to send sponsor thank-you messages with photos from the event and impact metrics.
Who to ask: Auto dealers, real estate agents, or insurance agencies
Setup time: 30 minutes to attach signage
Find one major sponsor to put their logo on every golf cart for the day, giving them maximum visibility since players spend 4-5 hours in the carts while other golfers see the branding all around the course.
How to do it: Process cart sponsorship payments through Zeffy with automatic receipt generation, then use your event page to showcase the sponsor's support and tag them in social media posts during the event.
Who to ask: Hardware store or party supply shop for decorating materials
Setup time: 30 minutes to organize supplies and judging
Charge teams an extra $25 to participate in a cart decorating contest using provided materials, giving teams 30 minutes before the round to get creative before parading past spectators during lunch for community voting. Offer prizes for most creative, funniest, and best theme.
How to do it: Include cart decorating as a registration add-on in Zeffy, then use your platform to collect votes through a simple online poll that spectators can access with their phones during the parade.
Who to ask: Local brewery, wine distributor, or beverage company
Setup time: 1 hour to coordinate branding and volunteers
Get a brewery or beverage company to sponsor your drink cart with their products, branded coolers, and maybe even custom volunteer shirts, creating a professional appearance that benefits both organizations. They provide the drinks at cost or free, and you sell them at regular prices with proceeds going to your cause, while the sponsor gets their brand associated with a fun community event.
How to do it: Use Zeffy to manage beverage sponsorship agreements and track sales through the Tap-to-Pay app, providing sponsors with real-time data about their product's popularity and reach during the event.
Running a golf tournament fundraiser might sound like a big lift, but with the right tools (and the right people), it’s simple and easy. Whether you're rallying 20 friends at a local 9-hole or going all out with hole sponsors and raffles, Zeffy’s here to make every dollar—and every swing—count.
From tee times to tax receipts, Zeffy handles the details so you can stay focused on your mission with:
The bottom line: You've got enough on your plate. Don't waste time learning new tools, paying unnecessary fees, or explaining to volunteers how three different systems work together. Zeffy handles the tech so you can focus on what you do best—building community and raising money for your cause.
Discover how to plan a successful 5K fundraiser using our comprehensive, step-by-step guide. Check out our free planning checklist and engage your community!
Learn everything you need to know about hosting a Read-A-Thon fundraiser. Learn how to start one and discover the best tips to raise more money.
New to fundraising? This complete 8-step guide helps nonprofits plan events with confidence. Download your free planning kit and discover how to boost donations—without hidden fees.