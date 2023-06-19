Webinar - Maximizing your event fundraising with Zeffy.

Learn how to promote your event online for maximum registrations. Boost revenue with in-person ticket sales using our Tap-to-Pay app. Retain donors with engaging post-event communications. And more.
Fundraising can get repetitive pretty fast and that means the usual tools and techniques might not be yielding the desired results. Our webinar on maximizing your event fundraising is here take your fundraising to a whole new level.
During the webinar, you will:
We’ve broken the webinar down into sections (scroll down), or you can watch the full webinar here:
Hey there 🙂
My name is Gaspard and I’m working as a Sales Representative at Zeffy. Since I started, I’ve learned a lot about the day-to-day realities of nonprofit organizations. Even when challenges arise (pandemic), I seen so much dedication, passion and resilience from all the organizations I work with. But, what fulfils me the most about my work is that I get to meet so many people that want to do good for the world. It truly is a privilege.
On a personal level, I’m an avid cyclist and currently training for an Ironman. Also, over the last 3 years, I've organized a fundraising campaign for Quebec Food Banks. This works has helped me understand how challenging it can be to create and organize an event. All of my work, training and volunteer experience has really helped me help nonprofits grow year over year with Zeffy.
Cheers, Gasp.
New to fundraising? This complete 8-step guide helps nonprofits plan events with confidence. Download your free planning kit and discover how to boost donations—without hidden fees.
Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.
Not all 'free' fundraising platforms are actually free—here’s what you’re really paying for. We break down the hidden costs and key features to help you choose the right fundraising software.