How to Market a Fundraiser: 15 Proven Strategies + Free Checklist (2026)

Promoting your fundraising event effectively is crucial for growing your donations and number of supporters. Developing a solid fundraising plan can provide the foundation needed for successful promotion.
In this guide, we'll walk you through how to build a fundraiser marketing plan from scratch, then share 15 proven tactics to promote your fundraiser like a pro. From creating a compelling theme to using social media, email, and paid ads — these strategies will help your campaign stand out and gain real momentum.
Jumping straight into social media posts and email blasts without a plan is one of the most common mistakes nonprofits make. A fundraiser marketing plan takes less than an hour to sketch out, but it's the difference between a campaign that gains momentum and one that fizzles after the first week. Here's how to build yours, step by step.
Not everyone is your donor. The more specifically you can describe your ideal supporter, the more effectively every tactic in this article will work.
Ask yourself:
Create two or three simple donor personas. Even something as basic as "Maria, 45, local business owner who cares about youth education" will sharpen your messaging across every channel.
Raise as much as possible" is not a goal. A marketing plan needs a target to work backward from.
Define:
Having layered goals means you can diagnose what's working mid-campaign and adjust before it's too late.
Before you write a single email subject line or social caption, nail down your campaign's central narrative. Donors don't give to organizations — they give to outcomes.
Your core message should answer three questions:
This message becomes the spine of your campaign. It runs through your landing page headline, email subject lines, social posts, and any scripts for board or volunteer outreach.
A fundraiser without a timeline is a fundraiser that gets deprioritized. Work backward from your end date and assign key dates for:
Building this into a simple calendar — even a Google Sheet — ensures nothing slips through the cracks during a busy campaign period.
Most nonprofits have a small or zero paid marketing budget, and that's okay. "Budget" in this context means your full resource picture:
Knowing your constraints upfront helps you prioritize the tactics below rather than trying to do everything at once.
Use this before launching any campaign:
With this foundation in place, every tactic below becomes dramatically more effective — because you're executing with intention, not improvisation.
A compelling story is one of the most powerful — and most underused — tools in nonprofit marketing. It's not enough to tell people your cause is important. You need to show them what's at stake and why their specific gift changes something specific.
The simplest storytelling structure for fundraiser marketing has three parts:
This framework works in every format — email subject lines, social captions, landing page headlines, and board member talking points.
One of the most effective shifts you can make in your fundraiser messaging is to reframe the donor's role. Your organization is not the hero — your donor is. You're offering them the opportunity to create a specific outcome they care about.
Instead of: "Zeffy's Gift helps feed families in need."
Try: "Your $40 puts a full Thanksgiving meal on the table for a family who'd otherwise go without."
This framing is more personal, more motivating, and far more likely to convert a reader into a donor.
Donors are more likely to give when they can see exactly what their money does. Build a simple gift ladder for your campaign:
Include this on your campaign page, in your emails, and in any social posts asking for donations. It removes ambiguity and makes every gift feel meaningful — regardless of the amount.
Your campaign page is where all your promotion efforts land. If it doesn't convert visitors into donors, the best social strategy in the world won't save your campaign. Here's what separates high-performing fundraiser pages from forgettable ones.
Your page headline needs to answer one question in under ten words: "Why should I give, right now?" Weak headlines describe your organization. Strong headlines describe the outcome.
Lead with the impact, not the event. Visitors decide in seconds whether to read on.
Most visitors won't read every word. Structure your page so someone who skims still gets the full picture:
Each section serves a different type of visitor. Together, they move people from curiosity to commitment.
More than half of nonprofit website traffic comes from mobile devices. If your campaign page is hard to navigate on a phone, you're losing donors before they even read your story. Test your page on at least two different phone sizes before launch. Check that your donation button is easy to tap, your text is readable without zooming, and your form doesn't require excessive scrolling.
Zeffy's fundraising pages are built mobile-first, so they're ready to convert from the moment you launch.
Every extra field in a donation form reduces conversion. Ask for only what you need: name, email, donation amount, and payment info. If you want to gather additional data (phone number, mailing address), make those fields optional — or collect them in a follow-up thank-you email sequence instead.
A frictionless donation experience keeps the focus where it belongs: on your mission and the donor's decision to support it.
Selecting a theme is crucial for consistency when promoting your fundraiser across various channels and attracting donors to your event.
Choose a theme that resonates with your audience, aligns with your fundraising goal, and reflects your mission. A cohesive theme for your fundraiser campaign will help to build a connection with your supporters and set expectations for what they can anticipate.
When promoting the event, include all the essential details to build interest and encourage participation.
Pro tip: Engage your supporters by creating a voting form for theme ideas. This approach generates excitement and ensures your event resonates with your audience. Zeffy's free form builder makes this process simple and effective.
A carefully chosen venue complements the theme and objectives of your event and can build excitement and anticipation among potential donors. Opt for a location that aligns with your fundraiser's theme and goal, and prepare compelling content to promote the venue.
Another idea is partnering with local businesses, athletes, musicians, or artists who can help you bring your event to life. By partnering with local venues affiliated with individuals who already have established networks, you can spread the word about your event much more quickly.
You can also check out our guide for securing corporate sponsorships for more ideas about how to get local businesses and figures involved in your cause.
Word of mouth is a powerful tool for nonprofits, as it helps build trust and credibility. When someone recommends your cause, it adds significant weight to your mission's message. Encourage your supporters to create FOMO (fear of missing out) surrounding your event by sharing their previous positive experiences and excitement on social media.
One of the easiest ways to promote your event is to reach out to your existing donors. We're all more likely to attend an event if someone we know and trust has told us about it. Mention your event in your newsletter, send personalized emails, and message a few donors on social media.
Their genuine support and enjoyment can generate buzz, making others feel they don't want to miss out on a great opportunity. Motivate attendees to post about upcoming events to promote the fundraiser further.
You can also explore an online calendar, social media group, or newsletter to promote your event in your community. These are often free resources for all community members to promote events and other happenings in your area.
If you are thinking of reaching out to your donors with an email campaign or newsletter, here are some free email campaign platforms you can use:
Make sure your emails include something along the lines of:
Yes, people still answer their phones — especially when they care about your cause! A short, five-minute call puts your event on their radar, strengthens relationships, and might even inspire them to help spread the word. Focus on key supporters — past attendees, major donors, or table sponsors — and follow up with a text or email linking to your event page for easy action.
Your hosting committee can be your most significant support in promoting the fundraising event. They're connected to your nonprofit, understand your cause, and share the same passion.
Seize this opportunity to further motivate them by offering enticing incentives. Consider fun reward ideas like gift cards or complimentary tickets.
Selling tickets online will help you reach a broader audience as you promote your fundraiser. Use a powerful online event ticketing tool to simplify registration for everyone involved.
Focus on creating online event pages that are easy to link to and share with supporters.
Create event pages with solid and consistent branding elements, such as a logo, color palette, and a tagline or mission statement. These visual elements allow supporters to recognize your organization and build trust over time.
It also helps them understand the core value behind your organization and connect with the cause quickly. Images and visual elements create excitement for the event, and you can incorporate inspiring copy to motivate attendees to purchase tickets.
A press release makes your event feel official and boosts brand visibility. Local media — newspapers, radio, and TV — may cover your fundraiser or even offer an interview.
Include key details:
Getting media coverage builds credibility and expands your reach.
Silent auctions and online raffles provide additional opportunities for event promotion. Use social media platforms to post hints for attendees about the available auction items.
Exciting items like signed memorabilia, exclusive artwork, theme park tickets, and local restaurant vouchers can build anticipation for your event. Seek support from local businesses for in-kind raffle and silent auction donations.
Find corporate sponsors or local businesses to supply event items. Focus on items that will capture your audience's interest, such as unique concert tickets or a private dinner with a local celebrity.
Small gestures of gratitude go a long way, especially for nonprofits that receive donor contributions. Show donors and attendees appreciation to encourage them to return to your fundraiser and become advocates.
Thanking them for their contribution helps strengthen the relationship and build loyalty. Send thank you letters to create excitement for your event as you approach your fundraising goal.
Use your nonprofit's Facebook page to update followers on upcoming fundraisers and other initiatives regularly. This creates loyalty and repeat attendees. Keep the page active with different updates and use it to promote upcoming fundraising events.
Here are a few best practices to consider when using Facebook for fundraising:
You can use X (formerly Twitter) to reach out to influencers your local audience follows. Tweet at them with details about your event, highlighting how it aligns with their interests or previous charitable work.
Research the influencer's interests, values, and previous engagements to craft your personalized message. If their interests align with your cause, ask them to give your organization or the event a shoutout.
Some influencers and public figures support a cause to show a sense of social responsibility and use their platform to promote positive change. If influencers retweet about your event, you can reach thousands of people willing to donate to your fundraiser.
Instagram is popular among younger generations and caters to people who like a visual platform. Encourage your host committee and supporters to share pictures related to your event.
Use Stories and Reels to create short-form, engaging content, such as behind-the-scenes videos of a rescue mission or impact stories. Share sneak-peek videos of the event to engage potential attendees in the lead-up to the fundraiser.
Tip: Create a contest and offer free tickets to the best posts related to your event. Ask them to tag your nonprofit in the post to let others connect with your organization. Continually encourage people to use event-related tags and keywords.
Invest in paid ads to spread the word about your fundraiser. Google Ad Grants provide nonprofits with $10,000 in advertising credit, allowing them to promote their cause on the platform, even with a reduced budget.
Use appropriate call-to-action buttons to prompt supporters to join the cause. Link to the event landing page to ensure they have all the necessary information.
SMS marketing is a simple and cost-effective way to promote your event. When people register for your event online, ask for their phone number. It's essential to get consent when asking for phone numbers to respect people's choices and comply with data privacy laws.
Keep them updated with the status of your ticket sales and ask them to remind their friends to buy tickets. To demonstrate your appreciation for their donation, share the fundraiser's progress and describe the difference more ticket sales will make to your cause.
Personalize the message using their first names and donation amounts to show how crucial their contribution is and how much it means to your nonprofit.
Prefer a regular phone call? Read this.
Phone calls don't have to last longer than five minutes, and you can even use them to check in on your donors, see if they have any questions, and give them a heads-up about your upcoming fundraising event. They may even offer to help out!
You don't need to call everyone on your list, but a phone call will be especially helpful when trying to engage supporters who usually attend your events, make large donations, or reserve tables. After the call, remember to follow up with a text or email with a link to your fundraising event's page so donors can buy tickets, donate, and share the link.
Well-designed, mobile-friendly emails encourage supporters to read all the details about the fundraiser.
Choose nonprofit email templates and customize them to align with your organization's brand identity. If registration is required for the event, provide a direct link to the registration form in the email. Use email marketing tools to automate reminders and personalize each message to your supporters.
Direct mail marketing is a tested method for engaging donors, sending invites, and sharing nonprofit missions. Its tangible nature creates a personalized experience, making it an effective way to promote a fundraising event.
Share the true impact of people's contributions through direct mail to evoke emotion. Incorporate QR codes and a clear call to action for easy event registration.
Identifying which platforms your core audience is most active on requires a strategic approach. Start by researching popular platforms within your industry and related niches.
Platforms like Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram cater to specific demographics. Track data via your CRM tools, Google Analytics, and social media insights to understand your supporter base.
Keep an eye on similar nonprofit organizations for inspiration. Find out what platforms they use most and how they use them to engage supporters. Adjust your strategy using a competitor analysis to see if it can help improve donor engagement.
Before randomly posting and sharing anything, create a content calendar to map when you will post what. Include posts that will:
Social media channels are already great platforms for reaching a large audience base. Your nonprofit can promote your Facebook page by targeting specific users filtered through demographics and interests.
Hyper-specific targeting can increase support and donations for your cause. Track your ads to see which types of ads best engage your audiences. Facebook's retargeting ads can increase engagement by reaching people who have visited your nonprofit's website.
Influencer marketing is a great way to make your nonprofit recognizable and build trust. Collaborating with influencers to spread awareness of your mission can make the public passionate about your cause. More awareness and recognition means more people will feel compelled to support your fundraising event. Find an influencer who aligns with your mission to make the most out of influencer marketing. Here are some steps to finding the right influencer to collaborate with your nonprofit:
A compelling story has the power to organically raise funds by tugging at the heartstrings of potential supporters. Compelling storytelling taps into your audience's emotions, building a foundation of trust.
Your story must evoke empathy and create a strong emotional connection to inspire people to contribute and make a difference. Craft a narrative that highlights the impact of your cause and demonstrates the tangible difference supporters can make through their contributions.
For a full storytelling framework you can apply immediately, see the How to craft your fundraiser story and message section above.
Amplifying your reach is essential — and you don't have to do it alone. Use your network to spread the word and engage more people in your cause. Encourage your volunteers and host committee members to share your message and promote your fundraiser within their influence.
Reach out to supporters and attendees, asking them to give shoutouts by tagging your organization in their social media posts or sharing event details.
Remember to connect with local media outlets with a stake in your cause or community, and consider publishing a press release to maximize attention for your fundraiser. In your press release to news media, be sure to include:
Noelle's Gift to Children, a nonprofit that helps kids in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent, Ontario, uses Zeffy's zero-fee fundraising platform for events like its annual gala and 5K run. It has raised $325,208 for its various fundraisers using Zeffy.
Switching to Zeffy saved them $16,260 in fees, meaning that more money goes directly to helping children. Bryan Cowden, the run's convenor, loves that Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising platform that is easy to use and offers all the features they need.
I was shocked. Yeah, I was shocked by the features that you get. Compared to other forms I've used, Zeffy is just amazing.
— Bryan Cowden
Promoting your fundraiser doesn't have to be complicated, and our effective fundraising tips simplify it. Pick the best strategies for your nonprofit, and be bold and creative. Remember, your passion is contagious — let it shine through in your promotion strategies.
Creating memorable experiences for your community fosters a sense of connection and inspires them to become advocates for your cause. When supporters feel personally invested, they're more likely to spread the word and contribute meaningfully to your mission.
Zeffy — the only 100% free fundraising platform — helps you promote and manage your fundraisers with zero fees. No platform, transaction, or credit card fees. Funded entirely by optional donor tips, so more of the money you raise goes straight to your cause.
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Need help running your next event? Use our ultimate nonprofit event planning guide — plus free checklist and templates — to get started.