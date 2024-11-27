How is Zeffy free?
How to start a nonprofit

How to start a nonprofit in Maryland in 12 steps + downloadable checklist included!

November 27, 2024

Want to start a nonprofit in Maryland but don't know where to begin?

In this blog, we'll help you launch your very own charity in the state — from understanding how to choose a name to obtaining an EIN.

12 steps to create a nonprofit in Maryland

Step 1. Research and plan

When considering starting a nonprofit in Maryland from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Step 2. Name your organization

Once you’ve determined your organization’s core mission and goals, it’s time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it’s also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Maryland. 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Then, once you’ve found a name, ensure that it’s not already in use by another organization in Maryland by searching on the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation website.

It’s also important to note that the name of your Maryland nonprofit must include “Company", "Corporation,"; Incorporated"; or "Limited" (all of which can be abbreviated).

Step 3. Choose a corporation structure

In the state of Maryland, organizations can be one of three types of nonprofit entities:

Step 4. Recruit an Incorporator and Directors

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Maryland. 

Step 5. Appoint a registered agent

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Maryland. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms. 

The registered agent must be located in the state of Maryland and available during regular business hours.

Step 6. File Articles of Incorporation

One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Amryalnd is filing the Articles of Incorporation using the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation website. In doing so, you'll officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.

When filing, you'll need to include essential information such as the organization's name, purpose, duration, registered agent, and initial directors. You'll also need to pay the required filing fee, which ranges from $100 - $150, depending on your organization and selected add-ons. 

Step 7. Obtain an EIN

In Maryland, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or a federal Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status. 

To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval. 

Step 8. Hold a board meeting and establish bylaws

Once you've established your Incorporator and your Board of Directors, it's time to host a meeting.

At this leadership meeting, you'll develop bylaws that outline the internal rules and procedures that govern your nonprofit's operations. Though these differ from organization to organization, they often outline officer descriptions and roles, conflict of interest policies, and more. 

In essence, these rules will serve as the foundation for how your nonprofit will function.

Step 9. Apply for federal and state tax exemption

Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.

Step 10. Register for charitable solicitation 

Next, you'll need to register for charitable solicitation with the Maryland Secretary of State in order to accept charitable contributions as a tax exempt entity.

It's important to note that charitable organizations that that received less than $25,000 in the previous fiscal year must file the Exempt Organization Fund Raising Notice.

Organizations that receive more than $25,000 must file the Registration Statement, or COR-92

Step 11. Start fundraising

Once you’ve filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it’s time to start fundraising. 

One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities.

So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don’t have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.

Step 12. Stay compliant 

As a legal nonprofit in the state of Maryland, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

How to start a nonprofit in Maryland? Download the 2024 checklist!

How to start a nonprofit in Maryland?
Download the 2024 checklist!

Learn how this Maryland nonprofit raised over $300,000 for free

Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries, Inc. is a Maryland-based organization dedicated to providing nutritional and educational resources to poor and vulnerable children. Since its beginnings, the Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries has been determined to break the cycle of poverty with love, care, and stability to help children learn and grow.

Like most nonprofits, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries needed an innovative solution for raising money and expanding their reach in order to support their programs. In particular, their small team needed a solution that was simple, powerful, and easy to use, and could be customized to fit their unique brand. That meant that they needed a donation form that they could embed right on their website, and would allow donors to give any way they wanted to.

To address these challenges, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries used Zeffy's donation form, a user-friendly and customizable online fundraising tool. With Zeffy, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries was able to seamlessly accept donations right from its website, tailor the donation form to reflect its branding and messaging, and offer donors multiple ways to give. 

Not only did Zeffy fit their fundraising needs, but it also helped them save thousands in fees. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy is completely free to use and does not charge any upfront or processing fees. This means that every gift donors gave to Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries went straight to the cause.

Since using Zeffy, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries has raised $312,820 and saved over $15,000 in fees

How to start a nonprofit in Maryland FAQs

The cost of starting a nonprofit in Maryland can vary. However, there are a few common costs to be aware of:

  • Filing fees: These fees typically range from $50 to $100, depending on the type of organization and the method of filing.
  • Legal fees for drafting articles of incorporation and bylaws: If you choose to hire legal counsel, fees can vary depending on the complexity of your nonprofit's structure and governing documents.
  • IRS application fee for tax-exempt status: If you're applying for federal tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, the IRS application fee ranges from $275 to $600, depending on the type of application (Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ).

    • Here's how to start a nonprofit organization by yourself:

  • Step 1: Research and plan: Develop a strategic plan outlining the mission, goals, and activities of your nonprofit.
  • Step 2: Name your organization: Choose a unique and descriptive name that reflects the purpose of your nonprofit.
  • Step 3: Choose a corporation structure: Decide on the legal structure that best suits the activities of your organization.
  • Step 4: Recruit an Incorporator and a Board of Directors: Identify individuals to serve as the incorporator and recruit a board of directors.
  • Step 5: Appoint a registered agent: Designate an individual or entity to receive legal documents on behalf of the organization.
  • Step 6: File Articles of Incorporation: Submit the necessary documents to officially incorporate your nonprofit.
  • Step 7: Obtain an EIN: Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS, which is necessary for tax purposes and opening bank accounts.
  • Step 8: Hold a board meeting and establish bylaws: Convene the board of directors to adopt a set of rules for governing the organization.
  • Step 9: Apply for federal and state tax exemption: Seek tax-exempt status from the IRS and applicable state agencies.
  • Step 10: Register for charitable solicitation: Register with the appropriate state authorities to legally solicit donations from the public.
  • Step 11: Start fundraising: Generate financial support for your nonprofit's programs and initiatives.
  • Step 12: Remain compliant: Stay informed about and adhere to all legal and regulatory requirements.

    • Maryland nonprofit organizations are typically required to have at least three board members. However, it's generally recommended that you have a larger board to bring diverse perspectives, skills, and expertise to the organization

    Nonprofits' revenue can vary widely from year to year, depending on factors such as the organization's size, mission, and activities.
    According to research, the nonprofit sector in Maryland contributes significantly to the state's economy — the over 30,000 nonprofit organizations in the state reported $77.6 billion in revenue on their most recent tax filings.

    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

