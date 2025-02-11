How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Most Generous Cities in the U.S.
Nonprofit life

Most Generous Cities in the U.S.

February 11, 2025

What makes a city truly generous? Is it the frequency of its residents' donations, the money they give, or the number of organizations driving change? Across the U.S., generosity takes many forms, from giving time and money to creating spaces where community and support thrive.

This article covers the findings of our most recent study, ranking the nation's most generous cities. Based on data across key categories—percentage of residents who donate, registered nonprofits, charitable searches, and donation centers—this research shows where America's generosity shines brightest. Find out which cities excel in different aspects of philanthropy and discover what sets them apart.

Key takeaways

America's most charitable cities

Generosity flourishes across the country, but we looked specifically at the 100 most populated U.S. cities for this study. Below is a ranking of 75 of these cities to show which stand out as hubs for charitable giving and community support.

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21182871/

Orlando, Florida, ranked as the most generous city in the U.S., followed by Jersey City, New Jersey and St. Louis, Missouri. This overall ranking was determined using data on the percentage of residents with charitable donations reported on their tax returns, plus the number of registered nonprofits, charity-related online searches, and donation centers per capita.

Generosity takes many forms

Generosity manifests in various ways in the U.S., and other cities stood out for their unique contributions to charitable giving. Here are the top cities in each of our five categories.

Buffalo, New York, had the highest percentage of residents who reported charitable donations on their tax returns for 2021, with 37.1% reporting donations. Orlando, Florida, stood out with the highest number of registered nonprofits per 100 residents, totaling 483. Meanwhile, Seattle, Washington, had the most charitable searches per capita (681.7) for giving-related terms like "charity near me" and "how to donate" in 2024. Jersey City, New Jersey, had the most donation centers and centers per capita, according to Yelp (111.5).

How generosity defines America's cities

While St. Louis tops our overall ranking, the data reveals that America's most generous cities each shine in their own way. From Buffalo's high rate of tax-reported donations to Orlando's thriving nonprofit scene, these cities show that generosity comes in many forms. Together, they paint a picture of how Americans are making a difference in their communities, one donation, search, or volunteer hour at a time.

Methodology

For this study, we meta-ranked the most populous cities in the U.S. to understand which cities are the most charitable and generous. For each of the 100 most populous cities, we leveraged the following metrics with associated weights:

Of the 100 most populous cities, 75 had data points for all metrics.

About Zeffy

Zeffy empowers nonprofits to change the world—completely free of charge. Founded by François and Thibaut as a volunteer-matching platform, it evolved into the only fundraising and donor management solution that never charges nonprofits a single dime.

In seven years, Zeffy has helped over 50,000 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada raise more than $800 million, saving them $40 million in fees. Driven by the belief that generosity should be accessible to all, it provides intuitive tools for managing donations, events, and campaigns.

A Certified B Corporation, Zeffy supports over 200,000 fundraising campaigns and remains committed to helping nonprofits thrive without extra costs.

Fair use statement

Feel free to reference these findings for noncommercial use, provided you link to the original article.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

No items found.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.