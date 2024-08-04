Top 9 Nonprofit Branding Agencies in 2024

How your supporters perceive your nonprofit brand makes a real difference in earning their trust and continued support.

A powerful brand is more than just a logo or a good story. Your brand needs to show how your organization runs - your identity, mission, culture, and aspirations. This is where a good nonprofit branding agency comes in.

Whether you want to build a compelling identity from scratch or want to reinvent your mission, working with an agency is a great solution. They will show your nonprofit in the best light possible, helping you build a persona that everyone will love to support.

Discover the best nine firms to elevate your nonprofit's presence and learn how to pick the right one.

Top 9 picks for nonprofit branding agencies in 2024

What is branding and why does your nonprofit need it?

Branding is the process of creating a unique identity in the mind of your audience, distinguishing your organization from others with similar missions. It involves developing a cohesive visual and verbal identity, covering colors, logos, taglines, and messaging.

With effective branding, you can capture the essence of your organization to create a strong image aligned with your brand vision and mission.

A robust nonprofit brand strategically advances your goals and can translate into:

Greater support from donors

Increased credibility and trust with stakeholders

Attraction of amazing staff, volunteers, and board members

Formation and maintenance of beneficial partnerships

How can a branding agency help?

Launching a new brand or updating the visual identity for an existing brand can be overwhelming. It demands objectivity and expertise that are difficult to secure in-house.

A branding agency brings fresh eyes and proven strategies to ensure your brand is visually appealing and strategically positioned when you start your nonprofit.

1. A strategic and unbiased perspective

As a nonprofit founder, you're emotionally invested in your organization, which can lead to biased decision-making and potentially hinder the chances of successful branding. When it comes to rebranding, it is all the more true. The strategic approach required to rebrand needs a fresh and unbiased perspective that considers your supporters' views and brand essence.

A branding agency's outside perspective enables them to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased analysis of your organization. This objectivity helps you breathe new life into your brand, resulting in a dynamic and impactful transformation.

2. Brand differentiation and positioning

A branding agency can help your nonprofit identify its strengths, values, and unique selling proposition (USP). Their expertise in brand messaging and positioning will help your nonprofit carve out a unique place in the nonprofit space.

With a compelling brand narrative, a branding agency will help you capture your target audience’s attention, introduce your nonprofit, and rally support for your cause.

3. Unique and proven experience

Hiring a branding agency provides access to a team specializing in different branding areas and the creation of dynamic nonprofit brand identities focused on expertise, strategy and research.

Beyond individual talents, a branding agency team has likely worked on dozens of branding projects before yours. They have created a well-established branding process, fine-tuning it along the way.

By hiring a branding agency, your nonprofit gets to reap the benefits of that proven process. This significantly reduces the risk of costly and time-consuming mistakes that might occur with your own approach. Their understanding of the dynamics within the nonprofit landscape and donor preferences gives your organization a competitive edge.

4. Industry networks and partnerships

A branding agency will have extensive industry partnerships and networks, and these connections can benefit the nonprofit clients and open doors to new collaboration opportunities.

The branding agency you hire can serve as a catalyst, introducing you to potential businesses, helping you access major gifts or secure partnerships for your nonprofit.

5. Saves time and resources

Hiring a branding agency is a cost-effective solution for nonprofits with limited resources. Agencies provide essential tools and resources without the need for a full-time design team or expensive software investments.

An agency also works on a project-by-project basis, ensuring that your nonprofit gets the best value for its money. Your internal team can focus on core mission activities while professionals handle your branding needs efficiently.

Top 9 nonprofit branding agency picks in 2024

1. Niftic Agency

Located in: Washington, DC

Best for: Helping mission-driven brands own their space

Clutch rating: 5.0

Niftic Agency is a prominent creative agency specializing in helping nonprofit and social organizations create impactful brand identities. They have worked with many mission-driven organizations, helping them own their space and communicate their values effectively.

The company aligns brand strategies with nonprofits' core missions to maximize their impact. In addition to creating the best guidelines for your brand, they work with you to define other key touchpoints for your brand—from collateral to campaigns.

Key services

Brand Strategy & Positioning

Art Direction

Visual Identity System

Collateral & Illustration Design

Brand Architecture

Copywriting & Storytelling

Brand Guidelines

Verbal Identity & Messaging

Photography

Naming & Nomenclature

2. DD.NYC

Located in: New York

Best for: Bespoke nonprofit brand identity

Clutch rating: 5.0

DD.NYC stands out in the world of nonprofit branding with its unmatched commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and creative execution.

With a combination of cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and exceptional storytelling, DD.NYC creates brands that are authentic to your mission and speak to your audience.

Their approach balances consistency and adaptability to keep your brand relevant as your organization's scale and the nonprofit landscape evolve.

Key services

Web design

Branding

Packaging design

Graphic design

Event branding

Rebranding

3. The Bureau Of Small Projects

Located in: Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Best for: Big brand experience for small organizations

Clutch rating: 4.9

The Bureau of Small Projects is the ideal choice for small and medium-sized nonprofits seeking to develop powerful and distinctive brand identities. They've divided their approach into seven budget-friendly "sprints."

Before starting, they check your organization and resources to select the most effective sprint combination that delivers maximum impact at minimal cost. It ensures you get the most value for your investment in a powerful, distinctive brand.

Key services

Brand strategy

Design services

Package design

Logo design

Package design

Video production

4. Elevation

Located in: Washington, DC

Best for: Creating impactful nonprofit brand strategy

Clutch rating: 4.9

Elevation is a full-service digital agency that specializes in helping charitable organizations. The company has worked with over 500 nonprofits and has a team of industry specialists who have worked as nonprofit staff.

Through collaborative strategies, Elevation strategically positions your brand in the nonprofit sector. This helps foster community engagement and long-term support. They blend industry expertise with a deep understanding of nonprofits to create impactful brand solutions tailored to your mission.

Key services

Brand strategy

Logo design

Brand style guide

Graphic design

Branding web design

5. Evviva

Located in: San Francisco

Best for: Flexible branding services

Clutch rating: 4.9

Evviva Brands offers versatile branding solutions for nonprofits at all stages of development. Whether you're launching or rebuilding your brand, they have services tailored to meet your needs.

Their Quick Start brand services help new nonprofits hit the ground running. For mature brands, they offer comprehensive branding aligned with their market positioning. Evviva excels in brand crises, creating practical solutions to revive your brand image.

Key services

Brand name

Branding identity

Brand playbook

Strategy

Brand mission

Digital and offline brand audits

Brand positioning

6. Ramotion

Located in: San Francisco

Best for: Digital tech organizations

Clutch rating: 4.9

Ramotion specializes in crafting digital-centric brand identities for organizations. They ensure visual consistency across platforms while optimizing for digital success. Their collaborative approach involves all stakeholders in the design process.

Ramotion aligns brand strategy with organizational goals, positioning you for success. They deliver comprehensive brand guides to keep your nonprofit collaterals aligned.

‍

Brand design

Brand strategy

Brand identity

Rebranding

Communication strategy

7. WANT

Located in: New York, NY

Best for: Creating a distinct visual and audio identity

Clutch rating: 4.9

WANT started out as a naming firm, but it now specializes in branding across three key areas: Strategy, Identity, and Research. WANT develops distinctive logos and identity systems that convey your brand's mission and values.

Beyond getting your brand seen, they also make it heard. Their award-winning sonic branding team develops a unique "sonic signature." This helps to amplify your brand recognition and engagement across various touchpoints.

Key services

Brand strategy

Brand naming

Brand identity

8. Manifesto Agency

Located in: Portland

Best for: Helping brands define their onlyness (unique value proposition (UVP))

Clutch rating: 4.8

Born out of the belief that each brand is a catalyst for good, Manifesto builds purpose-driven brands. They help brands uncover, reclaim, and define their onlyness with powerful storytelling, which inspires and creates a lasting impact.

Through competitive and qualitative research, Manifesto taps into deep human insights. This helps them create meaningful brand experiences, activating support for your mission and unifying stakeholders.

‍

Branding and strategy

Integrated campaigns

Brand activation

9. Starfish

Website: https://www.starfishco.com/

Located in: New York, NY

Best for: Crafting integrated brand experiences

Clutch rating: 4.9

Starfish is a full-service branding agency that focuses on defining meaningful brand experiences. They believe your brand is the sum of all interactions with your organization.

Starfish helps you audit and analyze all your physical and digital touchpoints—including ads, social media, and your website—to boost engagement. They make sure all touchpoints and their components, from voice to imagery, are aligned to deliver a unified brand experience.

Key services

Branding

Experience

Activation

Culture

How to hire the right branding agency for your nonprofit in 5 steps

1. Determine your budget and needs

Determine what you want to achieve with branding efforts. Are you looking for a rebrand? Do you need help with brand strategy or creating a new visual identity? Ask yourself how much you're willing to spend on your branding.

Identifying your needs and budget will help you find an agency that specializes in the areas where you need help and fits within your budget.

2. Gather references, conduct research, and create a shortlist

Start your research by asking for recommendations from your stakeholders, friends, and family. Ask if they know any branding agencies and what they think about their work. Try to learn about their experiences and the results they achieved.

Continue your search by looking into the agencies behind the nonprofit brands you admire. Identify ten agencies that could interest you and conduct detailed research on each. Narrow the list down to five or six agencies that seem like a good fit, then request and review their proposals.

3. Review their process and portfolio

Evaluating the agency’s process and portfolio is essential for making an informed decision. A good branding agency will have a structured and comprehensive process that covers research, brand strategy, positioning, and implementation.

Check if the agency meets these standards and assess the kind of branding process or approach it follows.

Review their past projects to gauge their experiences with nonprofit clients. This will give you an idea of their creative style and the identities they've created for nonprofit brands. Check their website and social media profile to understand their branding philosophy clearly.

4. Schedule consultations

You’ll be spending a significant amount of time with your branding partner, doing in-depth work together. Choose a branding agency with which you feel a connection.

The best way to do this is by meeting face-to-face with potential agencies. This will give you a good feel of what it's like working with a branding agency. You can assess their communication style and willingness to collaborate.

Ask any questions about their process or past work and discuss how they would approach your project and the estimated timeline and price.

5. Negotiate and sign the contract

Before you decide on any brand agency, try to negotiate the cost. Most branding companies are willing to provide their services to charities at discounted prices. They even have certain reduced fees assigned for nonprofits or provide pro-bono branding services.

You should strive to negotiate a reasonable rate that reflects the quality of the agency's solutions. Set a contract outlining all terms of service, including cost estimates, projected timelines, project scope, and deliverables.

This ensures both parties remain informed of their specific obligations. Include details about exclusivity and confidentiality, intellectual property rights, and ownership. Signing a detailed agreement protects your nonprofit from future disputes.

Final thoughts on nonprofit branding agencies

Branding takes time, dedication, and effort. It's a major responsibility for busy nonprofit professionals who must manage a million tasks simultaneously.

Unless you have time and resources, it is best to outsource your branding to a nonprofit brand agency. Their expertise in strategy, positioning, and development gives your nonprofit the edge to stand out and thrive. They ensure your messaging and visuals are on point, forging stronger relationships with supporters.

When choosing an agency, think about your needs and budget. Choose a partner who specializes in the area you need help with, whether it’s revamping your existing identity or positioning your nonprofit’s brand.

Explore our insightful blog and guides for nonprofits and get the best resources to grow your nonprofit.

FAQs on nonprofit branding

What services do branding agencies offer? Each branding agency offers a different set of services. Some can provide specific branding packages while others can also offer help with digital strategy, web development, and more. The typical services offered by branding agencies include: Brand positioning and messaging

Rebranding

Brand strategy development

Media planning

Logo creation

Brand guidelines

Web design and development

Digital marketing

What is the cost of hiring a branding agency for your nonprofit? The cost of hiring a brand agency for a nonprofit will vary greatly. It depends on several factors including: Scope of work

Size of organization

Branding services required

Potential agency reputation

Complexity of your branding needs Small agencies and freelancers will cost you between $250 to $25,000 for basic services. This will cover logo design, brand guidelines, and basic marketing tactics. With mid-size and large branding agencies, expect to pay around $25,000 or more for comprehensive branding packages. These will cover market research, positioning, visual identity, ongoing brand management, and more. Most branding agencies provide charitable organizations with good discounts upon request.