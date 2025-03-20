6 Best Apps and Websites for Online Raffle and Raffle Draw

There are many raffle apps and websites available, and the one you choose will make or break the experience for you and your participants. This is your quick guide to evaluating the best options on the market to sell more tickets and raise more money.

The 3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle:

1. Zeffy: Best for nonprofits looking to run a robust raffle for free (with no fees)

2. GalaBid: Best for nonprofits looking to set up a quick raffle website

3. RallyUp: Best for hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles

‍

The 3 Best apps for making a raffle draw:

1. Raffle Name: Easiest app for a simple raffle draw from your phone

2. Easily Create: Manage Raffles: Best app for raffle customization and management

3. RafflesNow: The most modern app to host a fundraising-specific raffle

‍

‍

What is a raffle app, and how does it work?

A raffle app is a software available on a mobile device to support a raffle or giveaway. Raffles allow individuals or organizations to sell tickets to participants who gain a chance to win a specified prize.

Before you choose a raffle tool, you should always review the latest raffle rules by state in addition to your own regulations.

‍

Types of raffle apps for every step of the process

Raffle draw apps

Raffle management apps

Branded raffle apps

Social media raffle apps

‍

‍

Discover the best tool for a successful fundraising raffle

‍

Responsive Table Raffle website Best for Price Capterra rating Zeffy Running a robust raffle for 100% free 100% free (no fees) 4.8/5 GalaBid Setting up a quick raffle website Up to USD 1250 without tips + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction 4.7/5 RallyUp Hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles Up to 7.5% fixed platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction 4.6/5

‍

Responsive Table Raffle app Best for Price App store rating Raffle Name Hosting a simple raffle draw from your phone Annual subscription of $19.99 to unlock all features 4.7/5 Easily Create: Manage Raffles Customizing and managing mobile raffles Annual subscription up to $17.99 4.7/5 RaffleNow Hosting a modern fundraising-specific raffle 10% of total winnings + 2.5% credit card fee 4.7/5

‍

‍

3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle

1. Zeffy - Best for nonprofits looking to run a robust raffle for free (with no fees)

Zeffy is 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits. Its online raffle platform makes selling raffle tickets to a broad community of supporters easy and provides a seamless experience to share information about the prize participants can win to support charity.

‍

Top features:

Automatically generated, customizable e-tickets with QR codes for in-person sales and online raffles in one stop.

Accept all major payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and checks.

Tailored raffle and donation forms, ticket bundles, discount codes, and automated emails with live support at every step.

‍

Con

Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.

‍

Pricing

Zeffy is 100% free and includes features to support any fundraising campaign type, including raffle fundraisers.

‍

Nonprofit Capterra review:

“My overall experience with Zefy is absolutely incredible. They have saved me not only money but time. This is definitely the best site to use for fundraising”

‍

‍

2. GalaBid - Best for nonprofits looking to set up a quick raffle website

GalaBid is an online raffle platform allowing a charity to sell tickets quickly. In minutes, they can create raffle website campaigns and start engaging supporters.

‍

Top features:

Quick and easy setup with pre-event ticket sales and immediate digital ticket issuance.

Seamless payment options for raffle ticket purchases, accepting credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay for convenience.

Engaging and transparent ability to draw raffle winners with certified random ticket selection, visual displays, and winner leaderboards.

‍

Cons

GalaBid is exclusively integrated with Stripe, which comes with Stripe's fees.

Text notifications and other features are only available on a fixed-fee pricing plan.

Suggested tips are automatically added to participant invoices for free option.

‍

Pricing

GalaBid offers three pricing options:

Free software plus suggested tips + Stripe fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction

4.9% software fee without tips + Stripe fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (extra features)

Flat fee upfront of USD 1250 or CAD 1750 without tips + Stripe fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (for campaigns raising large amounts)

‍

Nonprofit Capterra review

“It was easy to use and navigate. The Galabid team answered any questions I had as they came up and were very helpful.Visually when set up the auction platform looked a bit dated.”

‍

3. RallyUp - Best for hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles

RallyUp is an app that supports fundraisers with ticket sales and the raffle draw. The tool offers enhanced features for anyone looking to host 50/50 raffles.

‍

Top features

Comprehensive management with a raffle dashboard, ticketing tiers, and impact levels.

Flexible options include online and paper tickets, merchandise incentives, and scheduled draws.

Enhanced engagement through text-to-donate and easy social media sharing.

‍

Cons

RallyUp requires a Stripe account, which comes with Stripe's fees.

The back-end interface is more complex to set up and run.

Customers note service frustrations in Capterra reviews.

‍

Pricing

RallyUp also offers two pricing options:

Free software with donor tipping + Stripe fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction

Fixed platform fee of 7.5% + Stripe fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction

‍

Grab all the information you need, including fees and features of Stripe for nonprofits

‍

Nonprofit Capterra review

“WE have used RallyUp for our annual raffle twice now, and find it easy-to-use and effective for both back-end use and our ticket buyers.”

‍

‍

3 Best raffle apps for hosting a successful raffle

1. Raffle Name - Easiest app for a simple raffle draw from your phone

Raffle Name is a great app to simplify raffle draws. It's a good option if you want to run a raffle that doesn't require extensive customization but still offers a smooth experience.

‍

Top features

Support for unlimited raffle lists with up to 9,999 entries per raffle and multiple tickets per individual.

Showcased probability of winning per entry for transparency and excitement.

Option to choose multiple winners with video recording of the raffle draw.

‍

Cons

The app features many ads that can disrupt the experience

While the app is intuitive, there are few instructions provided

App speed is not always optimal, especially when recording the winner's draw

‍

Pricing

Access to all features, content, and functionality requires an annual subscription of $19.99.

‍

Reviews from the App Store

4.7/5 stars

“Love this app!! The best part is that you can choose to do the auto raffle --while you can record a video for everyone to see.”

‍

2. Easily Create - Manage Raffles: Best app for customization and raffle ticket sales management

Easy Create: Manage Raffles is a great app to organize a raffle effectively, quickly, and securely from your phone. It is an excellent option for those who want to customize their raffle experience.

‍

Top features

Customized ticket designs with clear rules for date, number of winners, and prizes.

Automated and fair raffle draws with real-time notifications for winners.

Easy social media integration to maximize reach and engagement.

‍

Cons

Some functionality may need more tutorials than what is offered

iPhone users rate the app lower than Android users

‍

Pricing

Annual subscriptions are available at $17.99 per year.

‍

Reviews from the App Store

4.5/5 stars

“I had already downloaded almost 10 applications and they were all horrible, this one is simply amazing, objective and easy.”

‍

3. RafflesNow - The most modern app to host a fundraising-specific raffle

‍

RafflesNow is a raffle management app with a modern user experience on a mobile device. The app is built for nonprofits and fundraisers who intend to split the proceeds of a raffle with the winner as donations.

‍

Top features

Versatility for virtual raffles and live events, including 50/50 raffles.

Ease of use with an intuitive and modern design.

Streamlined setup for a seamless raffle experience.

‍

‍

Cons

People must download the app to participate.

Raffles cannot be scheduled.

Payment processing is integrated and subject to transaction fees.

‍

Pricing

There is no fee to use RafflesNow. However, running your raffle through the app costs 10% of your total winnings after deducting a 2.5% credit card fee.

‍

Reviews from the App Store

4.7/5

“Finally an alternative for fundraising that does not involve calendars I do not need or coupon books I will never use. App is easy to use and extremely well designed.”

‍

Conclusion: The best way to run your raffle (for free) —

With countless options available, Zeffy stands out as the only genuinely free option for nonprofits, offering a successful fundraising platform to raise funds, without hidden fees. Designed specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy provides everything you need to run raffles—from creating online raffle tickets to creating a dedicated online raffle page.

‍

‍

FAQ: Raffle apps and websites

‍

Is there an app that draws a raffle? Many apps draw raffles, from free versions to paid ones. Choosing an app that respects your state's raffle laws and regulations is important to find an option that meets the scale and goal of your raffle.

‍