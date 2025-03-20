How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
6 Best Apps and Websites for Online Raffle and Raffle Draw
Nonprofit software

6 Best Apps and Websites for Online Raffle and Raffle Draw

March 20, 2025

There are many raffle apps and websites available, and the one you choose will make or break the experience for you and your participants. This is your quick guide to evaluating the best options on the market to sell more tickets and raise more money.

The 3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle:

The 3 Best apps for making a raffle draw:

What is a raffle app, and how does it work?

A raffle app is a software available on a mobile device to support a raffle or giveaway. Raffles allow individuals or organizations to sell tickets to participants who gain a chance to win a specified prize.

Before you choose a raffle tool, you should always review the latest raffle rules by state in addition to your own regulations.

Types of raffle apps for every step of the process

Check out how fundraisers can do a raffle in 9 easy steps.

Discover the best tool for a successful fundraising raffle

Responsive Table
Raffle website Best for Price Capterra rating
Zeffy Running a robust raffle for 100% free 100% free (no fees) 4.8/5
GalaBid Setting up a quick raffle website Up to USD 1250 without tips + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction 4.7/5
RallyUp Hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles Up to 7.5% fixed platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction 4.6/5

Responsive Table
Raffle app Best for Price App store rating
Raffle Name Hosting a simple raffle draw from your phone Annual subscription of $19.99 to unlock all features 4.7/5
Easily Create: Manage Raffles Customizing and managing mobile raffles Annual subscription up to $17.99 4.7/5
RaffleNow Hosting a modern fundraising-specific raffle 10% of total winnings + 2.5% credit card fee 4.7/5

Start running your raffles for 100% free. Lean on Zeffy as the only no-cost option.

3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle

1. Zeffy - Best for nonprofits looking to run a robust raffle for free (with no fees)

Zeffy is 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits. Its online raffle platform makes selling raffle tickets to a broad community of supporters easy and provides a seamless experience to share information about the prize participants can win to support charity.

Top features:

Con

Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.

Pricing

Zeffy is 100% free and includes features to support any fundraising campaign type, including raffle fundraisers.

Nonprofit Capterra review: 

“My overall experience with Zefy is absolutely incredible. They have saved me not only money but time. This is definitely the best site to use for fundraising”

2. GalaBid - Best for nonprofits looking to set up a quick raffle website

GalaBid is an online raffle platform allowing a charity to sell tickets quickly. In minutes, they can create raffle website campaigns and start engaging supporters.

Top features:

Cons

Pricing 

GalaBid offers three pricing options:

Nonprofit Capterra review

“It was easy to use and navigate. The Galabid team answered any questions I had as they came up and were very helpful.Visually when set up the auction platform looked a bit dated.”

3. RallyUp - Best for hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles

RallyUp is an app that supports fundraisers with ticket sales and the raffle draw. The tool offers enhanced features for anyone looking to host 50/50 raffles.

Top features

Cons

Pricing

RallyUp also offers two pricing options:

Grab all the information you need, including fees and features of Stripe for nonprofits

Nonprofit Capterra review

“WE have used RallyUp for our annual raffle twice now, and find it easy-to-use and effective for both back-end use and our ticket buyers.”

Compare Zeffy to RallyUp to guide your decision.

3 Best raffle apps for hosting a successful raffle

1. Raffle Name - Easiest app for a simple raffle draw from your phone

Raffle Name is a great app to simplify raffle draws. It's a good option if you want to run a raffle that doesn't require extensive customization but still offers a smooth experience.

Top features

Cons

Pricing

Access to all features, content, and functionality requires an annual subscription of $19.99.

Reviews from the App Store

4.7/5 stars

“Love this app!! The best part is that you can choose to do the auto raffle --while you can record a video for everyone to see.”

2.  Easily Create - Manage Raffles: Best app for customization and raffle ticket sales management

Easy Create: Manage Raffles is a great app to organize a raffle effectively, quickly, and securely from your phone. It is an excellent option for those who want to customize their raffle experience.

Top features

Cons

Pricing

Annual subscriptions are available at $17.99 per year.

Reviews from the App Store

4.5/5 stars

“I had already downloaded almost 10 applications and they were all horrible, this one is simply amazing, objective and easy.” 

3. RafflesNow -  The most modern app to host a fundraising-specific raffle

RafflesNow is a raffle management app with a modern user experience on a mobile device. The app is built for nonprofits and fundraisers who intend to split the proceeds of a raffle with the winner as donations.

Top features

Get the ultimate guide to 50/50 raffles for fundraisers.

Cons

Pricing

There is no fee to use RafflesNow. However, running your raffle through the app costs 10% of your total winnings after deducting a 2.5% credit card fee.

Reviews from the App Store

4.7/5

“Finally an alternative for fundraising that does not involve calendars I do not need or coupon books I will never use. App is easy to use and extremely well designed.”

Conclusion: The best way to run your raffle (for free) —

With countless options available, Zeffy stands out as the only genuinely free option for nonprofits, offering a successful fundraising platform to raise funds, without hidden fees. Designed specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy provides everything you need to run raffles—from creating online raffle tickets to creating a dedicated online raffle page.

FAQ: Raffle apps and websites

Many apps draw raffles, from free versions to paid ones. Choosing an app that respects your state's raffle laws and regulations is important to find an option that meets the scale and goal of your raffle.

A simple randomizer app allows you to conduct a raffle drawing online for free. However, many raffle drawing apps are subject to payment processor fees.
Zeffy offers the only 100% free charity platform for selling and managing raffle tickets and prizes. Due to the raffle rules issued by the Gaming Authorities, Zeffy doesn't have an automatic winner drawing tool. You can choose a free random name picker to pair with your Zeffy raffle at no cost.
Learn how to avoid the hidden costs of "free" software.

Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

Keep reading :

Nonprofit software
The Top 4 Free Raffle Generator Tools for Events [2025]

Review the best online raffle generators for events, giveaways, and fundraisers. Learn how to select the right raffle drawing generator with our guide.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
The Ultimate Guide to Selling Raffle Tickets Effectively

Learn how to sell effectively raffle tickets both online and in person. Discover the best tips to price your tickets, maximize your sales, and promote your raffle event.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
How to Do an Online Raffle: 11 Easy Steps for Fundraisers

Learn how to create a virtual raffle and increase fundraising for your nonprofit. Get our step-by-step guide and the best tools for hosting an online raffle.

Read more

